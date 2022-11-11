Poppies Gourmet
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
256 Mars Valencia Road, Mars, PA 16046
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
No Reviews
619 Warrendale Rd. Pine Township, PA 15044
View restaurant
Dented Keg Brewing Co - Mars - 700 Adams Shoppes
No Reviews
700 Adams Shoppes Mars, PA 16046
View restaurant
Big Spring Spirits - The G.O.A.T.
No Reviews
530 Northpointe Circle Seven Fields, PA 16046
View restaurant