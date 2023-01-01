DRINKS

DRINKS

COKE

$2.29

ZERO

$2.29

DIET COKE

$2.29

POWERADE

$2.29

LEMONADE

$2.29

SPRITE

$2.29

CHERRY COKE

$2.29

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.29

ROOTBEER

$2.29

PIBB EXTRA

$2.29

SWEET TEA

$2.29

UNSWEET TEA

$2.29

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.29

KID DRINK

$1.49

BOTTLE DRINKS

SMART WATER

$2.99

FANTA ORANGE

$2.99

PIBB EXTRA

$2.99

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

COKE ZERO

$2.99

DRAFT BEER

ACE PINEAPPLE

$6.00+

ARCHES SOUTHSIDE LAGER

$6.00+

BOLD ROCK CAROLINA APPLE

$5.00+

EASY ALE

$4.50+

SWEET WATER G13

$5.50+

WATERMELON GOSE

$5.00+

GUINESS

$5.00+

HARD KOMBUCHA

$7.50+

VOODOO JUICY HAZE IPA

$6.00+

LOS BRAVOS

$5.00+

ULTRA

$4.00+

MILLER LITE

$4.00+

TROPICALIA

$6.50+

YUENGLING

$4.00+

BOTTLE/CAN BEER

BLACK BUTTE PORTER

$5.50

DOS EQUIS AMBER

$4.00

BLUE MOON

$4.50

BROOKLYN LAGER

$4.00

BROOKLYN PILSNER

$4.00

DOS XX

$4.00

BUDLIGHT

$3.50

BUDWEISER

$3.50

COORS

$3.50

CORONA LITE

$4.50

CORONA EXTRA

$4.50

BLOOD ORANGE

$5.50

GOLDEN MONKEY

$6.25

HARPOON IPA

$5.50

HEINEKIN

$4.00

HEY MAN BLONDE ALE

$5.00

HEY MAN WATERMELON

$5.00

SAPOROUS

$5.00

WILD HEAVEN FEST BEER

$4.00

HOP DANG DIGITY

$5.50

MERRY MONKEY

$6.25

BROOKLYN PUMPKIN ALE

$5.50

MEAN MACHINE

$5.00

MILLER HIGHLIFE

$3.00

MILLER LITE

$3.50

MODELO

$3.50

MOON HAZE

$3.00

WATERMELON SEA SALT KOMBUCHA

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

PERONI

$4.00

POG BASEMENT

$5.50

RAPTUROUS

$5.00

RED APPLE ALE

$4.50

ROLLING ROCK

$3.50

SAM ADAMS BOSTON

$4.50

SAM ADAMS SUMMER

$4.50

SOUTHERN BEL

SOUTHERN PECAN

$5.50

TWISTED TEA HALF & HALF

$4.50

STELLA

$4.00

SUNBURST

$5.50

SWEETWATER 420

$5.00

SWEETWATER IPA

$4.50

TWISTED TEA ORIGINAL

$4.50

ULTRA

$3.50

WOODCHUCK AMBER

$4.50

WOODCHUCK ROSE

$4.50

WOODCHUCK PEAR

$4.50

YUENGLING HERSHEY

$5.00

WINE

CAB SAUV

$5.00

CHARD

$5.00

MERLOT

$5.00

MIMOSA

$5.50

PINOT NIOR

$5.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

PROSECCO

$5.00

STELLA BLACK

$8.00

CATER

PASTA TRAYS

TRAY SPAGHETTI

$40.00

TRAY SPAG MEATBALLS

$65.00

TRAY MEATSAUCE

$65.00

TRAY LASAGNA

$75.00

TRAY EGGPLANT

$75.00

TRAY CHICKEN PARM

$75.00

TRAY ALFREDO

$50.00

TRAY CHICKEN ALFREDO

$75.00

TRAY CAJUN PASTA

$75.00

SALAD TRAYS

TRAY GARDEN

$30.00

TRAY GREEK

$40.00

TRAY CAESAR

$35.00

TRAY CUCUMBER

$35.00

TRAY SPINACH

$40.00

TRAY CHEF

$45.00

TRAY MEDITERRANEAN

$45.00