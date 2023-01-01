Poppin' Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Small full service Pizzeria. Come in and enjoy!
Location
140 Oak Street, Hampton, GA 30228
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - McDonough, GA
No Reviews
36 Mill RD McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurant