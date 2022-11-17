Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

1110 East Page Avenue

Malvern, AR 72104

Popular Items

QUE BURGER
M-POPPLO'S SPECIAL
XS Two or more toppings

QUE BURGERS

QUE BURGER

$3.40

Ground beef and shredded sirloin combined with our sweet spicy Popplo's sauce on a toasted bun. Order it plain or with onions. Additional toppings extra.

QUE BURGER QUESADILLA

$8.61

Flour tortilla layered with Que burger meat and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Order it plain or with onions.

QUE BURGER BY POUND

$10.71

SANDWICHES & MORE

Meatball Sandwich NO CHEESE

$7.93

Marinara sauce and meatballs on a toasted deli roll

Meatball Sandwich with Cheese

$8.35

Marinara sauce, meatballs, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted deli roll.

Spaghetti

$8.35

Marinara sauce, meatballs, and mozzarella on top of spaghetti noodles. Served with garlic bread

Half Spaghetti

$5.15

A smaller portion of our full spaghetti

Burrito Supreme

$8.35

Flour Tortilla with sour cream, black beans, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and onions. Topped with cheese dip, salsa, and jalapenos. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.

Nacho Supreme

$8.35

Tortilla chips, black beans, taco meat, cheese dip, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapenos. Sour cream and salsa on the side.

Que Burger Nachos

$8.72

Tortilla chips, Que burger meat, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos.

Party size Nacho Supreme

$23.47

Taco Burger

$4.90

Taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, on a toasted bun. Served with taco and sauce and complimentary chips.

Soft Taco

$5.15

Flour tortilla, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.

Cheese Stick

$2.47

Breadstick filled with mozzarella covered with butter and garlic salt. Marina on the side.

Hard Taco

$5.15Out of stock

SALADS, DIPS & CHIPS

Taco Salad

$8.35

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, taco meat, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, sour cream, and salsa. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.

Pizza Salad

$8.56

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing

Pasta Salad

$8.56

Spaghetti noodles, Italian dressing, tomatoes, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Large Cheese Dip

$8.36

Small cheese dip

$5.15

Large Taco Cheese Dip

$8.36

Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.

Small Taco Cheese Dip

$5.15

Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.

Chips

$1.20

Large TO GO Chips and salsa

$3.70

Desserts

Double chocolate Brownie Delight

$7.50Out of stock

Brownie with chocolate chunks, drizzled with warm Hershey's syrup and sprinkled with powder sugar!

LARGE PIZZA

L-CHEESE PIZZA

$14.75

Baked with red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

L- PEPPERONI

$17.75

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

L- SAUSAGE

$17.75

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pork sausage.

L- BEEF

$17.75

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and ground beef.

L- MUSHROOM

$17.75

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and mushroom.

L- PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE

$20.32

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, and pepperoni.

L- PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM

$20.32

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, and pepperoni.

L-POPPLO'S SPECIAL

L-POPPLO'S SPECIAL

$23.47

Sausage, beef, black olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and pepperoni baked with mozzarella and sauce

L- SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM

$20.32

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, and mushroom.

L- BEEF & MUSHROOM

$20.32

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and mushroom.

L- BEEF & PEPPERONI

$20.32

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and pepperoni.

L-BEEF & SAUSAGE

$20.32

L-SAUSAGE, MUSH,& PEPPERONI

$21.37

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

L- BEEF, MUSH, & PEPPERONI

$21.37

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

L-CANADIAN BACON

$18.27

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and canadian bacon.

L- TACO PIZZA

$23.47

Taco meat, baked with cheddar cheese and red sauce, Topped with lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, black olives

L- VEGGIE

$23.47

Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, baked with mozzarella, cheddar, and sauce

L- ALL MEAT

$23.47

Sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, baked with mozzarella and sauce

L- QUE BURGER PIZZA

$25.58

Baked with Que burger meat and mozzarella. Order it plain or with onions.

MEDIUM PIZZA

M- CHEESE

$11.87

Baked with red sauce and mozzarella.

M-PEPPERONI

$14.07

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

M- SAUSAGE

$14.07

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pork sausage.

M-BEEF

$14.07

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and beef.

M-MUSHROOM

$14.07

M-PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE

$16.17

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and pork sausage.

M- PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM

$16.17

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and mushroom.

M-POPPLO'S SPECIAL

$19.43

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, onions ,and bell peppers.

M-SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM

$16.17

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, and mushroom.

M-CANADIAN BACON

$14.44

Bake with red sauce, mozzarella, and Canadian bacon.

M- BEEF & MUSHROOM

$16.17

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and mushroom.

M- BEEF & PEPPERONI

$16.17

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and pepperoni.

M-BEEF & SAUSAGE

$16.17

M-SAUSAGE, MUSH,& PEPPERONI

$17.33

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

M-BEEF, MUSH, & PEPPERONI

$17.33

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

M-TACO PIZZA

$19.43

Baked with red sauce, taco meat, and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce , tomatoes, cheddar and black olives.

M-VEGGIE

$19.43

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and topped with cheddar.

M-ALL MEAT

$19.43

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef and Canadian bacon.

MEDIUM QUE BURGER PIZZA

$21.00

Baked with Que burger meat and mozzarella. Order it plain or with onions.

SMALL PIZZA

S-CHEESE PIZZA

$9.08

S-PEPPERONI

$11.29

S-SAUSAGE

$11.29

S- BEEF

$11.29

S-MUSHROOM

$11.29

S-PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE

$12.55

S-PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM

$12.55

S-POPPLO'S SPECIAL

$14.23

S-SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM

$12.55

S-BEEF & MUSHROOM

$12.55

S-BEEF & PEPPERONI

$12.55

S-BEEF & SAUSAGE

$12.55

S-SAUSAGE, MUSH, &PEPPERONI

$13.39

S-BEEF, MUSH, &PEPPERONI

$13.39

S-CANADIAN BACON

$11.76

S-TACO PIZZA

$14.23

S-VEGGIE

$14.23

S-ALL MEAT

$14.23

S-QUE BURGER PIZZA

$14.96

XS PIZZAS

XS Cheese

$5.99

XS One Topping

$6.73

XS Two or more toppings

$8.61

XS Que Burger Pizza

$9.35

XS Veggie

$8.61

XS Taco Pizza

$8.61

XS Popplo's Special

$8.61

XS All Meat

$8.61

Drinks

Coke

$2.26

Diet Coke

$2.26

Cherry Coke

$2.26

Dr. Pepper

$2.26

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.26

Sprite

$2.26

Unsweet Tea

$2.26

Sweet Tea

$2.26

Half and Half Tea

$2.26

Fruit Punch

$2.26

Water

$1.25

Red Bull ORIGINAL

$1.95Out of stock

Red Bull SUGARFREE

$1.95Out of stock

Red Bull TROPICAL

$1.95Out of stock

Small drinks

CHERRY COKE

$1.10

COKE

$1.10

DIET COKE

$1.10

DIET DR. PEPPER

$1.10

DR. PEPPER

$1.10

SPRITE

$1.10

UNSWEET TEA

$1.10

SWEET TEA

$1.10

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with us. Please come again. Arkansas runs on Popplo's!

Location

1110 East Page Avenue, Malvern, AR 72104

Directions

Gallery
Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers image
Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers image
Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers image

