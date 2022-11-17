Popplo’s Pizza & Que Burgers
No reviews yet
1110 East Page Avenue
Malvern, AR 72104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
QUE BURGERS
QUE BURGER
Ground beef and shredded sirloin combined with our sweet spicy Popplo's sauce on a toasted bun. Order it plain or with onions. Additional toppings extra.
QUE BURGER QUESADILLA
Flour tortilla layered with Que burger meat and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Order it plain or with onions.
QUE BURGER BY POUND
SANDWICHES & MORE
Meatball Sandwich NO CHEESE
Marinara sauce and meatballs on a toasted deli roll
Meatball Sandwich with Cheese
Marinara sauce, meatballs, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted deli roll.
Spaghetti
Marinara sauce, meatballs, and mozzarella on top of spaghetti noodles. Served with garlic bread
Half Spaghetti
A smaller portion of our full spaghetti
Burrito Supreme
Flour Tortilla with sour cream, black beans, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, and onions. Topped with cheese dip, salsa, and jalapenos. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.
Nacho Supreme
Tortilla chips, black beans, taco meat, cheese dip, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapenos. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
Que Burger Nachos
Tortilla chips, Que burger meat, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos.
Party size Nacho Supreme
Taco Burger
Taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, on a toasted bun. Served with taco and sauce and complimentary chips.
Soft Taco
Flour tortilla, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.
Cheese Stick
Breadstick filled with mozzarella covered with butter and garlic salt. Marina on the side.
Hard Taco
SALADS, DIPS & CHIPS
Taco Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, taco meat, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, sour cream, and salsa. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.
Pizza Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing
Pasta Salad
Spaghetti noodles, Italian dressing, tomatoes, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Large Cheese Dip
Small cheese dip
Large Taco Cheese Dip
Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.
Small Taco Cheese Dip
Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.
Chips
Large TO GO Chips and salsa
Desserts
LARGE PIZZA
L-CHEESE PIZZA
Baked with red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
L- PEPPERONI
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
L- SAUSAGE
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pork sausage.
L- BEEF
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and ground beef.
L- MUSHROOM
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and mushroom.
L- PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, and pepperoni.
L- PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, and pepperoni.
L-POPPLO'S SPECIAL
Sausage, beef, black olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and pepperoni baked with mozzarella and sauce
L- SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, and mushroom.
L- BEEF & MUSHROOM
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and mushroom.
L- BEEF & PEPPERONI
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and pepperoni.
L-BEEF & SAUSAGE
L-SAUSAGE, MUSH,& PEPPERONI
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, and pepperoni.
L- BEEF, MUSH, & PEPPERONI
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, mushrooms, and pepperoni.
L-CANADIAN BACON
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and canadian bacon.
L- TACO PIZZA
Taco meat, baked with cheddar cheese and red sauce, Topped with lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, black olives
L- VEGGIE
Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, baked with mozzarella, cheddar, and sauce
L- ALL MEAT
Sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, baked with mozzarella and sauce
L- QUE BURGER PIZZA
Baked with Que burger meat and mozzarella. Order it plain or with onions.
MEDIUM PIZZA
M- CHEESE
Baked with red sauce and mozzarella.
M-PEPPERONI
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.
M- SAUSAGE
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pork sausage.
M-BEEF
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and beef.
M-MUSHROOM
M-PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and pork sausage.
M- PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and mushroom.
M-POPPLO'S SPECIAL
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, onions ,and bell peppers.
M-SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, and mushroom.
M-CANADIAN BACON
Bake with red sauce, mozzarella, and Canadian bacon.
M- BEEF & MUSHROOM
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and mushroom.
M- BEEF & PEPPERONI
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and pepperoni.
M-BEEF & SAUSAGE
M-SAUSAGE, MUSH,& PEPPERONI
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, mushrooms, and pepperoni.
M-BEEF, MUSH, & PEPPERONI
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, mushrooms, and pepperoni.
M-TACO PIZZA
Baked with red sauce, taco meat, and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce , tomatoes, cheddar and black olives.
M-VEGGIE
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and topped with cheddar.
M-ALL MEAT
Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef and Canadian bacon.
MEDIUM QUE BURGER PIZZA
Baked with Que burger meat and mozzarella. Order it plain or with onions.
SMALL PIZZA
S-CHEESE PIZZA
S-PEPPERONI
S-SAUSAGE
S- BEEF
S-MUSHROOM
S-PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE
S-PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM
S-POPPLO'S SPECIAL
S-SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM
S-BEEF & MUSHROOM
S-BEEF & PEPPERONI
S-BEEF & SAUSAGE
S-SAUSAGE, MUSH, &PEPPERONI
S-BEEF, MUSH, &PEPPERONI
S-CANADIAN BACON
S-TACO PIZZA
S-VEGGIE
S-ALL MEAT
S-QUE BURGER PIZZA
XS PIZZAS
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for dining with us. Please come again. Arkansas runs on Popplo's!
1110 East Page Avenue, Malvern, AR 72104