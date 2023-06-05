Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popplo's Pizza & Que Burgers - NEW

1110 East Page Avenue

Malvern, AR 72104

FOOD

Entrees & More

Meatball Sandwich w/ Cheese

$8.50

Marinara sauce, meatballs, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted deli roll.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.50

Marinara sauce, meatballs, and mozzarella on top of spaghetti noodles. Served with garlic bread

Half Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.25

A smaller portion of our full spaghetti

Beef Burrito Supreme

$9.00

Flour Tortilla with ground beef, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with cheese dip and salsa.

Nacho Supreme

$8.50

Tortilla chips, black beans, taco meat, cheese dip, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and jalapenos. Sour cream and salsa on the side.

Que Burger Nachos

$9.00

Tortilla chips, Que burger meat, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and jalapenos.

Party Size Nacho Supreme

$24.00

Tortilla chips, black beans, beef, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, and cheese dip. Salsa and sour cream served on the side.

Taco Burger

$5.00

Taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, toasted bun.

Soft Taco

$5.25

Flour tortilla, taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with taco sauce and complimentary chips.

Cheese Stick

$2.50

Breadstick filled with mozzarella cheese, covered with butter and garlic salt. Marinara dip on the side.

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.25

Salads, Dips, and Chips

Taco Salad

$8.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, taco meat, cheddar cheese, jalapeno's, sour cream, and salsa.

Pizza Salad

$8.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing

Pasta Salad

$8.75

Spaghetti noodles, Italian dressing, tomatoes, black olives, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, Canadian bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Large Cheese Dip

$8.50

Small Cheese Dip

$5.25

Large Taco Cheese Dip

$9.25

Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.

Small Taco Cheese Dip

$6.00

Our nacho cheese dip with taco meat.

Chips

$1.25

Large Chips and Salsa

$4.00

PIZZAS

LARGE PIZZA

L-CHEESE PIZZA

$15.00

Oven baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

L- PEPPERONI

$18.00

Oven baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

L- SAUSAGE

$18.00

Oven baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pork sausage.

L- BEEF

$18.00

Oven baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and ground beef.

L- MUSHROOM

$18.00

Oven baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and mushroom.

L- PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE

$20.50

Oven baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, and pepperoni.

L- PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM

$20.50

Oven baked with pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, and pepperoni.

L-POPPLO'S SPECIAL

$24.00

Sausage, beef, black olives, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and pepperoni baked with mozzarella and sauce

L- SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM

$20.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, and mushroom.

L- BEEF & MUSHROOM

$20.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and mushroom.

L- BEEF & PEPPERONI

$20.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and pepperoni.

L-BEEF & SAUSAGE

$20.50

L-SAUSAGE, MUSHROOM, & PEPPERONI

$21.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

L- BEEF, MUSHROOM, & PEPPERONI

$21.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

L-CANADIAN BACON

$18.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and canadian bacon.

L- TACO PIZZA

$24.00

Taco meat, baked with cheddar cheese and red sauce, Topped with lettuce, cheddar, tomatoes, black olives

L- VEGGIE

$24.00

Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, baked with mozzarella, cheddar, and sauce

L- ALL MEAT

$24.00

Sausage, beef, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, baked with mozzarella and sauce

L- QUE BURGER PIZZA

$26.50

Baked with Que burger meat and mozzarella. Order it plain or with onions.

MEDIUM PIZZA

M- CHEESE

$12.00

Baked with red sauce and mozzarella.

M-PEPPERONI

$14.25

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni.

M- SAUSAGE

$14.25

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and pork sausage.

M-BEEF

$14.25

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, and beef.

M-MUSHROOM

$14.25

M-PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE

$16.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and pork sausage.

M- PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM

$16.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and mushroom.

M-POPPLO'S SPECIAL

$19.75

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef, mushrooms, black olives, onions ,and bell peppers.

M-SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM

$16.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, and mushroom.

M-CANADIAN BACON

$14.75

Bake with red sauce, mozzarella, and Canadian bacon.

M- BEEF & MUSHROOM

$16.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and mushroom.

M- BEEF & PEPPERONI

$16.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, and pepperoni.

M-BEEF & SAUSAGE

$16.50

M-SAUSAGE, MUSH,& PEPPERONI

$17.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pork sausage, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

M-BEEF, MUSH, & PEPPERONI

$17.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, beef, mushrooms, and pepperoni.

M-TACO PIZZA

$19.75

Baked with red sauce, taco meat, and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce , tomatoes, cheddar and black olives.

M-VEGGIE

$19.75

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and topped with cheddar.

M-ALL MEAT

$19.75

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pork sausage, beef and Canadian bacon.

MEDIUM QUE BURGER PIZZA

$22.00

Baked with Que burger meat and mozzarella. Order it plain or with onions.

SMALL PIZZA

S-CHEESE PIZZA

$9.25

S-PEPPERONI

$11.50

S-SAUSAGE

$11.50

S- BEEF

$11.50

S-MUSHROOM

$11.50

S-PEPPERONI & SAUSAGE

$12.75

S-PEPPERONI & MUSHROOM

$12.75

S-POPPLO'S SPECIAL

$14.50

Baked with red sauce, mozzarella, sausage, beef, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and pepperoni.

S-SAUSAGE & MUSHROOM

$12.75

S-BEEF & MUSHROOM

$12.75

S-BEEF & PEPPERONI

$12.75

S-BEEF & SAUSAGE

$12.75

S-SAUSAGE, MUSH, &PEPPERONI

$13.50

S-BEEF, MUSH, &PEPPERONI

$13.50

S-CANADIAN BACON

$12.00

S-TACO PIZZA

$14.50

S-VEGGIE

$14.50

S-ALL MEAT

$14.50

S-QUE BURGER PIZZA

$16.00

XS PIZZAS

XS Cheese

$6.25

XS One Topping

$7.00

XS Two or more toppings

$8.75

XS Que Burger Pizza

$9.50

XS Veggie

$8.75

XS Taco Pizza

$8.75

XS Popplo's Special

$8.75

XS All Meat

$8.75

DRINKS

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Half and Half Tea

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Water

$1.25

Small drinks

CHERRY COKE

$1.10

COKE

$1.10

DIET COKE

$1.10

DIET DR. PEPPER

$1.10

DR. PEPPER

$1.10

SPRITE

$1.10

UNSWEET TEA

$1.10

SWEET TEA

$1.10

FRUIT PUNCH

$1.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh, Friendly, local for 52 years!

Location

1110 East Page Avenue, Malvern, AR 72104

Directions

