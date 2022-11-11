Poppy Cake Baking Company - Arcadia 128 East Foothill Boulevard
Popular Items
prepared drinks
drip coffee
Lamill Velvet Blend medium roast fresh brewed coffee.
decaf drip coffee
Lamill Organic Duomo Decaf medium dark roast coffee brewed pour-over style.
iced coffee
Iced Lamill Velvet blend coffee
iced decaf coffee
Lamill Duomo Decaf coffee served over ice
passion berry iced tea
Lamill's unsweetened cold brewed Passion Berry black iced tea
organic hot tea
Lamill organic loose leaf hot tea
fresh squeezed lemonade
house-made fresh squeezed lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Lamill's cold-brewed passion berry black iced tea and fresh squeezed lemonade
hot chocolate
12oz hot chocolate
cappucino
Lamill Bliss espresso with layers of steamed milk and foam
americano
Lamill Bliss espresso shot with filtered water
Iced Americano
Lamill Bliss espresso double shot mixed with water, served over ice.
cafe latte
Lamill Bliss epsresso layered with steamed milk and topped with milk foam
iced latte
Lamill Bliss espresso double shot with your choice of milk, served over ice
mocha latte
Lamill Bliss espresso layered with our house-made chocolate sauce and layers of steamed milk and foam
iced mocha latte
Lamill Bliss espresso with our house-made chocolate sauce and milk, served over ice
vanilla latte
Lamill Bliss espresso with house-made real vanilla syrup and layers of steamed milk and foam
Iced vanilla latte
Lamill Bliss espresso double shot with real vanilla syrup and your choice of milk, served over ice
chai latte
Lamill Masala chai with your choice of steamed milk and sweetness level.
iced chai latte
our house made chai tea concentrate, made with Lamill Masala chai and your choice of milk and sweetness level
matcha latte
our house made matcha concentrate(contains sugar), made with Lamill's matcha powder and your choice of steamed milk
iced matcha
our house made matcha concentrate(contains sugar) made with Lamill's matcha powder and your choice of milk
bottled drinks
Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
Mountain Valley Still Water
Mineral Water
Mexican Coca Cola
Perricone Farms Orange Juice
cold pressed bottled juice
Better Booch Cherry Retreat Kombucha
cherry, vanilla and earl grey tea
Better Booch Citrus Sunrise Kombucha
grapefruit, sage and Pu-erh tea
Better Booch Morning Glory Kombucha
peach and black tea
Better Booch Ginger Boost Kombucha
ginger, lemongrass and mint
Better Booch Golden Pear Kombucha
pear, tumeric and tulsi
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
Mexican Sprite
Sprite soda made in Mexico with cane sugar
Martinelli's Apple Juice
Harney & Sons Iced Tea
All organic and lightly sweetened Flavors available in our case: black tea, green with coconut and peach black tea
fall selections
roasted fall vegetables
Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper
maple roasted brussels & butternut
Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, extra virgin olive oil, maple syrup, salt, pepper
maple pecan sweet potatoes
sweet potato, extra virgin olive oil, maple syrup, pecan, salt, pepper
side salads
fruit salad
9oz container - pineapple, watermelon, blueberries, strawberries, grapes, peach, pomegranate, orange
tuna salad
12oz container - albacore tuna, aioli, red onion, celery seed, lemon zest, eggs, dijon mustard, grapeseed oil, extra virgin olive oil, water, cider vinegar, salt, black pepper
raw kale salad
7oz - kale, toasted almonds, pickled shallots, currants, extra virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil, lemon, sugar, mustard, salt, pepper
golden quinoa salad
golden quinoa, tomato, cucumber, red onion, italian parsley, lemon vinaigrette (lemon juice, grapeseed oil, olive oil, dijon, sugar, salt, pepper) za'atar, sumac
herb quinoa salad
golden quinoa, garbanzo beans, basil, cilantro, dill, Italian parsley, green onion, grape seed oil, olive oil, lime juice, Dijon, sugar, salt, pepper
deviled egg salad
hard boiled eggs, dijon mustard, whole grain mustard, mayonnaise, hot sauce, korean chili powder, black pepper, salt, and scallions
balsamic kale salad
kale, toasted almonds, grapes, feta, extra virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, dijon mustard, salt, pepper
sesame slaw
cabbage, carrot, cranberries, sesame seeds, balsamic & cider vinegar, grapeseed oil, sesame oil, worcestershire, chili, dijon, sugar, salt, pepper
free range chicken salad
chicken leg and thigh meat, green onion, cabbage, jalapeno, mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, cider vinegar, honey, hot sauce, worcestershire, salt, pepper
golden beet salad
golden beets, cucumber, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, mustard, sugar, salt, pepper
arugula & pear Salad
classic macaroni salad
elbow pasta, red onion, carrot, celery, dill, hot sauce, mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, vinegar, black pepper, salt, honey, worcestershire sauce
Greek Style Macaroni Salad
macaroni (wheat flour), cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, mustard, honey, herbs, salt, pepper. 12oz
shaved brussels sprouts salad
brussels sprouts, butternut squash, capers, lemon vinaigrette (lemon juice, dijon, olive oil, grapeseed oil, sugar, salt, pepper). 10oz
classic potato salad
roaster cauliflower & shaved brussels sprouts
cauliflower, brussels sprouts, cilantro, fried shallots, sambal, grapeseed oil, lime juice, fish sauce, salt, pepper
Antipasto Macaroni
elbow ( wheat) pasta, tomato, cucumber, onion, pepperoni, grana cheese, celery, cherry peppers, olives, herbs, dijon mustard, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper. 12oz
Greek Style Orzo
orzo pasta ( wheat flour), cucumber, tomato, feta, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, extra virgin oil, lemon, mustard, sugar, herbs, salt, pepper. 13oz
cold case
smoked salmon box
smoked salmon, hard boiled egg, red onion, cucumber, lemon wedge, lemon-caper cream cheese, salt & pepper & metrogreens organic microgreens, arugula
protein box
arugula, almonds, hard boiled egg, salt & pepper, sharp cheddar, red seedless grapes, pepperoni, brie cheese
berry & yogurt parfait
whole yogurt, blueberries, raspberries, rolled oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, pepitas, sesame seeds, maple syrup, brown sugar, rice bran oil, cinnamon, salt
avocado hummus
chickpeas, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, tahini, cilantro, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, chili powder
pesto hummus
chickpeas, extra virgin olive oil, tahini, basil, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, chili powder
quiche slice
Todays flavor: Ham and Cheddar
deviled eggs
eggs, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, chili, cider vinegar, worchestershire sauce, salt, pepper. Served on arugula
quinoa cake
pasta
pesto orzo with tomatoes
orzo (wheat pasta), tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, pepper
antipasto macaroni
elbow (wheat) pasta, tomato, cucumber, onion, bell pepper mortadella, salami, grains cheese, celery, cherry peppers, olives, herbs, dijon mustard, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper
soup quarts
catering
96 oz coffee box
Lamill Velvet Blend medium roast fresh brewed coffee. Includes cups, lids, cream and sugar. Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order
assorted pastry box
assorted croissants, morning buns and muffins Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order
half sandwich lunch box
your choice of half a sandwich, chips and a cookie Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order
full sandwich boxed lunch
your choice of full sandwich, chips and a cookie Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order
sandwich platter
15 whole sandwiches, cut in half. Your choice of up to 3 different types of sandwiches. Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order
Breakfast
ham and provolone croissant
PCBC butter croissant filled with ham, provolone cheese, and hint of Dijon mustard, then toasted with a sprinkle of Grana Padano cheese on top.
deviled egg croissant
dijon aioli, deviled egg salad, pickled celery and mixed garden greens on a croissant
Ham & Grana Quiche Slice
egg, cream, milk, flour, butter, ham, Grana , extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Quick, casual, sandwich and coffee shop in Arcadia, CA.
128 East Foothill Boulevard, Arcadia, CA 91006