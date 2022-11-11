  • Home
Poppy Cake Baking Company - Arcadia 128 East Foothill Boulevard

No reviews yet

128 East Foothill Boulevard

Arcadia, CA 91006

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced vanilla latte

prepared drinks

drip coffee

$3.00+

Lamill Velvet Blend medium roast fresh brewed coffee.

decaf drip coffee

$3.00+

Lamill Organic Duomo Decaf medium dark roast coffee brewed pour-over style.

iced coffee

$4.00

Iced Lamill Velvet blend coffee

iced decaf coffee

$4.00

Lamill Duomo Decaf coffee served over ice

passion berry iced tea

$4.00

Lamill's unsweetened cold brewed Passion Berry black iced tea

organic hot tea

$3.00+

Lamill organic loose leaf hot tea

fresh squeezed lemonade

$4.00

house-made fresh squeezed lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lamill's cold-brewed passion berry black iced tea and fresh squeezed lemonade

hot chocolate

$5.50

12oz hot chocolate

cappucino

$4.75+

Lamill Bliss espresso with layers of steamed milk and foam

americano

$3.50+

Lamill Bliss espresso shot with filtered water

Iced Americano

$5.00

Lamill Bliss espresso double shot mixed with water, served over ice.

cafe latte

$4.75+

Lamill Bliss epsresso layered with steamed milk and topped with milk foam

iced latte

$5.00

Lamill Bliss espresso double shot with your choice of milk, served over ice

mocha latte

$5.25+

Lamill Bliss espresso layered with our house-made chocolate sauce and layers of steamed milk and foam

iced mocha latte

$5.50

Lamill Bliss espresso with our house-made chocolate sauce and milk, served over ice

vanilla latte

$5.50+

Lamill Bliss espresso with house-made real vanilla syrup and layers of steamed milk and foam

Iced vanilla latte

$5.75

Lamill Bliss espresso double shot with real vanilla syrup and your choice of milk, served over ice

chai latte

$5.50+

Lamill Masala chai with your choice of steamed milk and sweetness level.

iced chai latte

$6.50

our house made chai tea concentrate, made with Lamill Masala chai and your choice of milk and sweetness level

matcha latte

$5.50+

our house made matcha concentrate(contains sugar), made with Lamill's matcha powder and your choice of steamed milk

iced matcha

$6.50

our house made matcha concentrate(contains sugar) made with Lamill's matcha powder and your choice of milk

bottled drinks

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.75

Mountain Valley Still Water

$2.75

Mineral Water

$2.75

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

Perricone Farms Orange Juice

$5.00

cold pressed bottled juice

Better Booch Cherry Retreat Kombucha

$5.00

cherry, vanilla and earl grey tea

Better Booch Citrus Sunrise Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

grapefruit, sage and Pu-erh tea

Better Booch Morning Glory Kombucha

$5.00

peach and black tea

Better Booch Ginger Boost Kombucha

$5.00

ginger, lemongrass and mint

Better Booch Golden Pear Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

pear, tumeric and tulsi

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Sprite soda made in Mexico with cane sugar

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.50

Harney & Sons Iced Tea

$3.75

All organic and lightly sweetened Flavors available in our case: black tea, green with coconut and peach black tea

fall selections

roasted fall vegetables

$10.00

Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, butternut squash, carrots, sweet potatoes, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper

maple roasted brussels & butternut

$8.00Out of stock

Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, extra virgin olive oil, maple syrup, salt, pepper

maple pecan sweet potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

sweet potato, extra virgin olive oil, maple syrup, pecan, salt, pepper

side salads

fruit salad

fruit salad

$6.50

9oz container - pineapple, watermelon, blueberries, strawberries, grapes, peach, pomegranate, orange

tuna salad

tuna salad

$9.50

12oz container - albacore tuna, aioli, red onion, celery seed, lemon zest, eggs, dijon mustard, grapeseed oil, extra virgin olive oil, water, cider vinegar, salt, black pepper

raw kale salad

raw kale salad

$8.00Out of stock

7oz - kale, toasted almonds, pickled shallots, currants, extra virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil, lemon, sugar, mustard, salt, pepper

golden quinoa salad

golden quinoa salad

$8.00Out of stock

golden quinoa, tomato, cucumber, red onion, italian parsley, lemon vinaigrette (lemon juice, grapeseed oil, olive oil, dijon, sugar, salt, pepper) za'atar, sumac

herb quinoa salad

$8.00Out of stock

golden quinoa, garbanzo beans, basil, cilantro, dill, Italian parsley, green onion, grape seed oil, olive oil, lime juice, Dijon, sugar, salt, pepper

deviled egg salad

deviled egg salad

$8.50

hard boiled eggs, dijon mustard, whole grain mustard, mayonnaise, hot sauce, korean chili powder, black pepper, salt, and scallions

balsamic kale salad

$8.00

kale, toasted almonds, grapes, feta, extra virgin olive oil, grapeseed oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, dijon mustard, salt, pepper

sesame slaw

$8.00

cabbage, carrot, cranberries, sesame seeds, balsamic & cider vinegar, grapeseed oil, sesame oil, worcestershire, chili, dijon, sugar, salt, pepper

free range chicken salad

$10.00Out of stock

chicken leg and thigh meat, green onion, cabbage, jalapeno, mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, cider vinegar, honey, hot sauce, worcestershire, salt, pepper

golden beet salad

$8.00Out of stock

golden beets, cucumber, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, mustard, sugar, salt, pepper

arugula & pear Salad

$11.00Out of stock

classic macaroni salad

$8.00

elbow pasta, red onion, carrot, celery, dill, hot sauce, mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, vinegar, black pepper, salt, honey, worcestershire sauce

Greek Style Macaroni Salad

$8.00Out of stock

macaroni (wheat flour), cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, mustard, honey, herbs, salt, pepper. 12oz

shaved brussels sprouts salad

$8.00Out of stock

brussels sprouts, butternut squash, capers, lemon vinaigrette (lemon juice, dijon, olive oil, grapeseed oil, sugar, salt, pepper). 10oz

classic potato salad

$8.00Out of stock

roaster cauliflower & shaved brussels sprouts

$8.00

cauliflower, brussels sprouts, cilantro, fried shallots, sambal, grapeseed oil, lime juice, fish sauce, salt, pepper

Antipasto Macaroni

$8.00

elbow ( wheat) pasta, tomato, cucumber, onion, pepperoni, grana cheese, celery, cherry peppers, olives, herbs, dijon mustard, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper. 12oz

Greek Style Orzo

$8.00

orzo pasta ( wheat flour), cucumber, tomato, feta, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, extra virgin oil, lemon, mustard, sugar, herbs, salt, pepper. 13oz

cold case

smoked salmon box

smoked salmon box

$12.50Out of stock

smoked salmon, hard boiled egg, red onion, cucumber, lemon wedge, lemon-caper cream cheese, salt & pepper & metrogreens organic microgreens, arugula

protein box

$10.50Out of stock

arugula, almonds, hard boiled egg, salt & pepper, sharp cheddar, red seedless grapes, pepperoni, brie cheese

berry & yogurt parfait

berry & yogurt parfait

$8.00Out of stock

whole yogurt, blueberries, raspberries, rolled oats, almonds, sunflower seeds, pepitas, sesame seeds, maple syrup, brown sugar, rice bran oil, cinnamon, salt

avocado hummus

$7.00Out of stock

chickpeas, avocado, extra virgin olive oil, tahini, cilantro, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, chili powder

pesto hummus

Out of stock

chickpeas, extra virgin olive oil, tahini, basil, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, chili powder

quiche slice

$6.50Out of stock

Todays flavor: Ham and Cheddar

deviled eggs

$6.00Out of stock

eggs, mayonnaise, dijon mustard, chili, cider vinegar, worchestershire sauce, salt, pepper. Served on arugula

quinoa cake

$4.50Out of stock

pasta

pesto orzo with tomatoes

$8.00Out of stock

orzo (wheat pasta), tomato, basil, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, pepper

antipasto macaroni

$8.00Out of stock

elbow (wheat) pasta, tomato, cucumber, onion, bell pepper mortadella, salami, grains cheese, celery, cherry peppers, olives, herbs, dijon mustard, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper

soup quarts

turkey chili

$17.00

Turkey, tomato, black, pinto, and kidney beans, bell pepper, onion, spices, grape seed oil, garlic, salt

classic tomato soup

$16.00

Chips

Dirty Chips Sea Salt

$2.50

Dirty Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips

$2.50

Dirty Chips Salt & Vinegar

$2.50

Dirty Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chip

$2.50

catering

Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order

96 oz coffee box

$28.00

Lamill Velvet Blend medium roast fresh brewed coffee. Includes cups, lids, cream and sugar. Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order

assorted pastry box

$48.00

assorted croissants, morning buns and muffins Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order

half sandwich lunch box

$13.00

your choice of half a sandwich, chips and a cookie Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order

full sandwich boxed lunch

$17.00

your choice of full sandwich, chips and a cookie Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order

sandwich platter

$150.00

15 whole sandwiches, cut in half. Your choice of up to 3 different types of sandwiches. Orders MUST be placed 24hrs prior to designated pick up date and time! Failure to do so will result in a cancelled order

Bread

Rosemary Lemon

$7.00

Country

$7.00

Multigrain

$7.00

Sourdough

$7.00

Rye

$7.00

Breakfast

ham and provolone croissant

$8.50

PCBC butter croissant filled with ham, provolone cheese, and hint of Dijon mustard, then toasted with a sprinkle of Grana Padano cheese on top.

deviled egg croissant

$12.50

dijon aioli, deviled egg salad, pickled celery and mixed garden greens on a croissant

Ham & Grana Quiche Slice

$6.50

egg, cream, milk, flour, butter, ham, Grana , extra virgin olive oil, salt & pepper.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick, casual, sandwich and coffee shop in Arcadia, CA.

Location

128 East Foothill Boulevard, Arcadia, CA 91006

Directions

