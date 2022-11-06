Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poppy Cake Baking Company - SM 328 W Sierra Madre Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

328 W Sierra Madre Blvd

Sierra Madre, CA 91024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

classic sandwich
chicken pesto sandwich
rare roast beef sandwich

breakfast

avocado toast

$8.50

avocado mash, micro sprouts, lemon drizzle, Maldon sea salt, Korean chili flake, your choice of bread

deviled egg toast

$8.50

deviled eggs salad, pickled celery, micro sprouts, lemon drizzle, Maldon sea salt and Korean chili flake

smoked salmon toast

$11.50

caper cream cheese, smoked salmon, micro sprouts, lemon drizzle, Maldon sea salt, Korean chili flake

ham breakfast plate

$12.50

your choice of toast, avocado mash, sliced hard boiled egg, salad of arugula and tomato, micro sprouts, lemon drizzle, Maldon sea salt and Korean chili flake

salmon breakfast plate

$12.50

your choice of toast, avocado mash, sliced hard boiled egg, salad of arugula and tomato, micro sprouts, lemon drizzle, Malson sea salt and Korean chili flake

lunch

turkey cranberry sandwich

$7.00+

cranberry sauce, dijon aioli, roasted free range turkey breast, soft brie, tomato and chopped romaine

chicken pesto sandwich

$7.00+

pesto aioli, sliced poached chicken breast, soft brie and arugula, on your choice of bread

Italian sandwich

$7.00+

classic aioli, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, chopped romaine, tomato, red onion, cherry peppers and Italian dressing

rare roast beef sandwich

$7.00+

horseradish cream, rare roast beef, provolone cheese, pickled shallots and arugula

vegetarian avocado sandwich

$7.00+

pesto, classic aioli, avocado, cucumber, tomato, marinated red pepper, pickled shallots and mixed garden greens

deviled egg sandwich

$7.00+

dijon aioli, deviled egg salad, pickled celery and mixed garden greens

smoked salmon sandwich

$7.00+

caper cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, pickled shallots and fresh dill

tomato burrata sandwich

$7.00+

pesto aioli, market tomato, pickled tomato, burrata cheese, red onion, arugula and balsamic dressing

classic sandwich

$7.00+

your choice of protein, classic aioli, mixed garden greens, tomato and red onion

mixed garden green salad

$4.00+

mixed garden greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion slices, homemade croutons and your choice of dressing

Caesar salad

$4.00+

chopped romaine lettuce, Grana Padano cheese, house made croutons, Caesar dressing

kids sandwich

$5.00+

protein and cheese sandwich

peanut butter & jam

$4.00+

peanut butter and house made strawberry jam

ham and cheese croissant

$7.50

ham and cheese croissant with dijon

Chips

Dirty Chips

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh baked pastries & bread, made to order sandwiches and salads

Location

328 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bitez
orange starNo Reviews
7 Kersting Court Sierra Madre, CA 91024
View restaurantnext
Julienne
orange starNo Reviews
2649 Mission St San Marino, CA 91108
View restaurantnext
Ichima
orange starNo Reviews
325 N Rosemead Blvd Pasadena, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
3539 E. Foothill Blvd Pasadena, CA 91107
View restaurantnext
Tacocita
orange star4.6 • 925
203 S Rosemead Pasadena, CA 91107
View restaurantnext
Craft By Smoke and Fire - Arcadia - 400 South Baldwin Avenue #905
orange starNo Reviews
400 Baldwin Avenue Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sierra Madre
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Monrovia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston