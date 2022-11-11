Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poppy & Rose

47 Reviews

$$

765 Wall St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak + Eggs
Lumberjack Breakfast
Fruit Bowl

A La Carte

Bacon

$4.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Cage-free egg

$3.00

Chicken Thigh

$9.00

Fried Chicken Wings (2)

$9.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.00

Hash

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Pork Sausage

$4.00

Mushroom Gravy

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Pancake (1)

$5.00

Pancakes (3)

$7.00

Pancakes (5)

$9.00

Toast

$2.50

Waffle

$8.00

Plain French Toast(2pcs)

$8.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$15.00

pickled chili + onion, radish, herbs, sunny-side up egg

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$8.00

Avocado Benedict

$17.00

Bacon Benedict

$17.00

Salmon + Tomato Benedict

$18.00

Crab + Avocado Benedict

$20.00

Fried Chicken Benedict

$17.00

Biscuit + Gravy

$18.00

2 eggs any style, house buttermilk biscuit, pork sausage or mushroom gravy, mixed greens salad

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

egg any style, cheddar, aioli, bacon or house sausage

Chicken + Waffle

$20.00

honey butter, maple syrup, chives

French Toast

$17.00

brioche french toast, mixed berry cobbler

Greek Yogurt

$10.00

fresh fruit, house jam, granola

Kitchen Sink Bowl

$18.00

sunny-side up egg, jasmine + basmati brown rice, quinoa, sweet potato, kale, green onion, herbs, pickled carrot + chili, bacon, bbq pulled pork

Lox Bagel Sandwich

$16.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, arugula, tomato

Lumberjack Breakfast

$19.00

buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs any style, brick hash, bacon or house sausage

Scramble

$16.00

mushroom, bacon, caramelized onion, gouda, side toast and mixed greens salad

Acai Bowl

$17.00

granola, banana, strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, cocoa nibs, coconut

Grain Bowl

$17.00

sunny-side up egg, basmati brown rice, quinoa, avocado, pickled carrot, mushrooms, seasonal veggies, radish, buttermilk fried onions

Pulled Pork Hash

$18.00

brick hash, bbq pulled pork, two eggs any style, arugula, creme fraiche

Shrimp + Grits

$21.00

Steak + Eggs

$23.00

two eggs any style, brick hash, sweet caramelized onion jam, herb butter

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

house-smoked steak, eggs, cheese, brick hash, mixed greens salad, side of creme fraiche + bbq sauce

Steel Cut Oats

$10.00

fresh fruit, brown sugar

Two Egg Breakfast Plate

$16.00

2 eggs any style, brick hash, bacon or house sausage, choice of toast

Waffle Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

Burgers + Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

swiss + cheddar cheese, choice of toast

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, aioli, house pickles, brioche bun

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

marinated zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper, red onion, lettuce, tomato, herb yogurt spread, ciabatta bread

Smoked Beef Sandwich

$18.50

sliced NY strip steak, pickled red onion, arugula, horseradish aioli, rustic whitebread

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.50

smoked pulled pork, fresh coleslaw

Classic Cheeseburger

$17.00

tomato, red onion, lettuce, american cheese, house pickles, aioli

Patty Melt

$17.50

beef patty, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, aioli, choice of toast

Fried Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$17.00

buttermilk-brined chicken thigh, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, flour tortilla

BLT

$16.00

Poppy Burger

$23.00

Salads

Beets + Avocado Salad

$16.00

little gem lettuce, pistachio, whole grain mustard sherry vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$19.00

roasted chicken breast, chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese, bacon, lemon vinaigrettw

Brassica Salad

$16.50

Sides

Fries

$4.50

Caesar Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Fried Cauliflower

$6.00

Potato Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Aioli

$1.00

Side House Hot Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Horseradish

$1.00

Side Bbq Sauce

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Hot Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$6.00+

Espresso Shot

$3.50+

Latte

$5.50+

Red Eye

$5.50+

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Tea Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chai Spiced Latte

$5.75+

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.25

Hot Water

Tap Water

Orange Juice

$5.50

Plain Limeade

$6.50

Specialty Limeade

$6.50

Iced Tea - 16 oz

$4.00

Arnold Palmer - 16 oz

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Fanta Orange

$5.00

MV Water

$7.00

Catering Bev

$6.00Out of stock

Beer

Slap & Tickle IPA

$12.00

Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

$9.00

Watermelon Lime Hard Seltzer

$9.00

Golden Road Wolf Among Weed

$12.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$9.00Out of stock

Golden Road Champango

$9.00

Battlesnake Pilsner

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

$9.00

Estrella Jalisco

$9.00Out of stock

Mango Cart Michelada

$14.00Out of stock

Estrella Jalisco Michelada

$14.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Mimosa

$13.00

Rose Mojito

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Cucumber Mojito

$14.00

Lavender Limeade

$14.00

Lavender Wine Spritzer

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Poppy's Margarita

$14.00

Sunrise Mimosa

$13.00

Cocktail Kit

$30.00Out of stock

Sangria

$13.00

Mimosas

Mimosa Kit (regular)

$45.00

Mimosa Kit (premium)

$52.00

Rose Kit (regular)

$52.00

Wine/Champagne

Poppy Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Brander Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Wycliff Sparkling Rose

$12.00+

Rosehaven Rose

$10.00+

Wycliff Brut

$10.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00+Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

765 Wall St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Directions

Gallery
Poppy & Rose image
Poppy & Rose image
Poppy & Rose image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Nabeeya
orange star4.5 • 763
766 Santee St. Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Anwar's Kitchen - 217 E 8th Street
orange star5.0 • 111
217 E. 8th st Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Holy Basil DTLA
orange star4.7 • 528
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Superfine Pizza
orange star4.4 • 453
1101 San Pedro St Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
820 South Spring Street Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Rossoblu
orange star4.5 • 2,691
1124 San Julian St. Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
orange star4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Otium - 222 S Hope Street
orange star4.4 • 5,213
222 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
orange star4.8 • 4,028
809 S. Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Umami Burger - Broadway
orange star4.0 • 3,339
852 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston