Poppy's | 243 Degraw St
243 Degraw St
Brooklyn, NY 11231
PASTRIES
- SALTY CHOCOLATE ORANGE HALVA | HAS SESAME$16.00Out of stock
(7 pieces) halva is a soft, fudge-like candy made out of sesame paste. There are so many different versions, but ours is flavored with vanilla, candied orange peel, cocoa nibs and maldon salt
- BISCUIT$6.00Out of stock
large, flaky buttermilk biscuit, with a crispy crust and soft center. flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, butter, buttermilk
- RHUBARB SCONE$6.00Out of stock
crispy, buttery scone, with a soft center, topped with textured salt flour, sugar, butter, heavy cream,
- CORN MUFFIN$5.25
honey buttered corn muffin at the intersection of sweet and savory! ingredients: Buttermilk, Flour, Sugar, Butter, Salt, Eggs, Raw Sugar, Honey, Baking Powder, Cornmeal
- SPINACH + FETA SWIRL$7.00Out of stock
savory laminated pastry filled with spinach, feta cheese, scallions and topped with za'atar + sesame seeds. INGREDIENTS: Butter, Flour, Yeast, Salt, Spinach, Feta, Scallion, Wild thyme, Oregano, Sumac, and Sesame seeds
- LEMON POPPY LOAF$5.50
moist lemon poppy seed pound cake
- BANANA BREAD | V$5.50
ingredients: banana, coconut milk, brown sugar, sugar, grapeseed oil, flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cocoa nibs
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.50
Poppy's signature chocolate chip cookies. Chewy, chocolatey, not too sweet + topped with flaky sea salt. ingredients: Butter, Flour, Chocolate, Eggs, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Salt
- CHOCOLATE TAHINI BROWNIE | GF$5.50
ingredients: chocolate, butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, gluten free all-purpose flour (Cornstarch, White Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Milk Powder, Tapioca Flour, Potato Starch and Xanthan Gum), cocoa powder, salt, tahini, sesame seeds
- CARROT PISTACHIO CAKE | GF, HAS NUTS$8.50
Our spiced carrot cake is made with pistachio, almond flour, coconut flour and topped with tangy citrus cream cheese frosting. Topped with carrot chips, pistachios, and candied kumquat. Ingredients: Baking powder, salt, cinnamon, cardamom, cocoa powder, coconut flour, almond flour, arrowroot, dark brown sugar, sugar, eggs, grapeseed oil, carrot, pistachio, cream cheese, vanilla, white chocolate, orange zest, lemon zest, kumquat GF, has nuts
- RHUBARB CRUMB BAR | GF, HAS NUTS$7.00Out of stock
Tart lemon custard sits on top of a salty, slightly savory crust made with cornmeal, almond flour and thyme. Ingredients: Butter, Sugar, Almond Flour, Corn Flour, Maldon, Thyme, Eggs, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Gelatin
- SPICED LAMB SAUSAGE ROLL$8.00Out of stock
- FIG LEAF + CARDAMOM MORNING BUN$6.00Out of stock
ingredients: butter, flour, yeast, salt, fig leaf, cardamom, sugar, lemon zest
- SINGLE CHOCOLATE HALVA$1.50Out of stock
BREAKFAST | DAILY OFFERINGS
- WILLIAM'S BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.50Out of stock
breakfast burrito w/ scrambled eggs, pico de gallo (tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño, mint, lime juice, salt & pepper), crispy shallots, avocado, cotija cheese & sour cream, mint, green sauce (scallions, bell pepper, garlic, grapeseed oil, parsley + jalapeño AVAILABLE ON WEDNESDAYS ONLY STARTING AT 8AM UNTIL SOLD OUT!
- SEASONAL FRITTATA | VEG, GF$8.50Out of stock
kale, swiss chard, caramelized onions, goat cheese
- YOGURT + FRUIT PARFAIT | HAS NUTS$8.00
ithaca full fat plain yogurt + seasonal fruit compote topped with poppy's granola.
- ORANGE BLOSSOM OVERNIGHT OATS | V, GF, HAS NUTS$8.00
gluten-free oats, tahini, chia seeds, oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, clove, cocoa powder, nuts, fruit | GF, HAS NUTS
BREAKFAST | WEEKEND SPECIALS
- EGG SANDWICH$14.00Out of stock
farm fresh scrambled eggs with american cheese, bacon, calabrian chili aioli + arugula on your choice of house-made biscuit OR toasted runner + stone brioche. only available friday, saturday + sunday until 1:30pm
- LIL CHICK | VEG$10.00Out of stock
farm fresh scrambled eggs + american cheese on toasted runner + stone brioche. only available friday, saturday + sunday until 1:30pm
LUNCH
- CHICKEN CUTLET SANDWICH$16.00Out of stock
Fried chicken cutlet sandwich with a rosemary aioli and slaw. fried chicken cutlet: tamari, eggs, bread crumbs red onion, fennel, cabbage, olive oil, salt, pepper, white wine vinegar rosemary aioli
- ARTICHOKE + MOZZARELLA SANDWICH | VEG, HAS NUTS$14.00
marinated artichokes, basil + arugula pesto (made with almonds), mozzarella, arugula on runner + stone baguette
- TURKEY SANDWICH$16.00
housemade turkey, little gems, grafton cheddar cheese, housemade pickled vegetables, green goddess aioli on runner + stone potato levain
- VEGGIE MARKET BOWL | VEG$16.00
fatoush salad (lettuce, tomato, cucumber, scallion, parsley, mint), jammy egg, labneh, poppy's fermented hot sauce (fermented fresno peppers, carrots, garlic, onion, salt, rice wine vinegar), sumac dressing + za'atar pita crisps
- GREEN SALAD | VEG$16.00
little gem, marinated white beans ( lemon, olive oil, salt, pepper, calabrian chili), grilled green beans, shaved parmesan, rosemary almonds, caesar dressing ( capers, lemon, garlic, red wine vinegar, citrus aioli)
- MARKET BOX$20.00Out of stock
chicken or steak marinated in olive oil, garlic, lemon, thyme served with our cauliflower + mushroom salad and buckwheat salad
- HOUSEMADE FOCACCIA$7.00
king mushroom, green garlic sauce, calabrian chile, ricotta salata, parsley
SOUPS + SNACKS
- MATZO BALL SOUP$20.00
32oz. chicken broth, matzo balls (matzo meal, eggs, canola oil, seltzer, baking powder), carrots + dill
- SPINACH + WHITE BEAN SOUP | VEG, GF$20.00
32oz. soup with white beans, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, rosemary, spinach, red chili flakes, lemon, and parmesan.
- RED LENTIL CURRY | V$20.00
32oz. soup filled with cashew, onion, carrot, potato, ginger, mustard seeds, turmeric, curry powder, garam masala, chili powder, salt, cumin, clove, lemon juice, tomatoes, coconut milk, red lentils, basil, and cilantro.
- GREEN FALAFEL | GF, V$20.00
6 pieces of green falafel made with chickpeas, onion, jalapeno, garlic, cilantro, parsley, rice flour, salt, baking powder, cardamom, cumin.
- SPINACH FRITTERS | GF, VEGAN$20.00Out of stock
Crispy fritters made with spinach, onions, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, chickpea flour, sugar, salt.
- TURKEY MEATBALLS$22.00Out of stock
6 large meatballs made with turkey, onion, garlic powder, bread crumbs, egg, ricotta, parmesan, chili flakes, cabbage, blistered cherry tomatoes, basil, olive oil, butter, and salt.
- HALF-ROTISSERIE CHICKEN$16.00
our pasture-raised + brined overnight. one of the most flavorful, juiciest rotisserie chickens halved for your convenience.
DIPS, SALADS, ACCOMPANIMENTS
- EGG SALAD | GF$10.00
organic eggs, organic crème fraîche, grainy mustard, white wine vinegar, lemon, dill + scallions.
- TUNA SALAD$14.00
Canned ortiz tuna, dijon mustard, canola oil, lemon, garlic, pepper, celery, dill, scallion, lemon + aioli
- CHICKPEA SALAD | GF, VEG$14.00
tasty chickpeas mixed with scallions, dill, halloumi, fennel, cucumber, apple cider, dijon, honey, salt, pepper, olive oil, lemon
- ZA'ATAR CHICKEN SALAD | GF$16.00
Creamy salad with organic chicken thighs, za'atar, tahini, lemon, olive oil, salt pepper, cucumbers, parsley, scallion, mint, garlic, canola oil
- BUCKWHEAT SALAD | GF, V, HAS NUTS$14.00
buckwheat, cucumbers, beets, red onions, toasted almonds, parsley, dill, mint + lemon dill vinaigrette (dijon, lemon juice, agave, olive oil, dill, salt + pepper)
- SPRING ORECCHIETTE SALAD | VEG$14.00
orecchiette, spring peas, shaved parmesan, parsley, garlic, olive oil, lemon, salt + pepper
- GREEN BEAN SALAD | GF, V, HAS NUTS$14.00
sautéed green beans, radishes, white beans, capers, pickled red onions, pine nuts, parsley + aleppo pepper
- CAULIFLOWER + MUSHROOMS | GF, VEG$14.00
cauliflower + cremini mushrooms, chickpeas, toasted sunflower seeds, pepperoncini peppers, parsley + yogurt dill dressing (yogurt, lemon juice, olive oil, dill, garlic powder, salt + pepper)
- HUMMUS | GF, V$10.00
mashed organic chickpeas, blended with tahini, roasted garlic, lemon juice, and aleppo
- GREEN TAHINI | GF, HAS SESAME$9.00
tahini with cilantro, garlic, cumin, lemon juice, water
- LABNEH | GF$10.00
organic whole milk yogurt with olive oil + za’atar
- ARTICHOKE TAPENADE | GF, VEG$12.00
artichoke and pepperoncini topped with chili flake, mayo, olives + parmesan
- CHAROSET | GF, HAS NUTS$18.00Out of stock
sephardic charoset with dates, raisins, pecans, pistachios, almonds + pomegranate molasses. 8oz
FROZEN FOODS
- FROZEN CHICKEN STOCK (32OZ)$18.00
- FROZEN BEEF BONE BROTH (32OZ)$22.00Out of stock
Beef broth filled with onions, carrot, celery, apple cider vinegar, thyme, parsley, garlic, ginger, and maldon salt. Also available hot and fresh in a 12oz cup in the cafe.
- FROZEN BISCUITS$20.00
pack of 4 fully baked frozen biscuits
- FROZEN MAC + CHEESE | VEG$24.00
cavatelli elbow pasta, topped with sharp vermont white cheddar, fontina cheese, breadcrumbs + nutmeg
- FROZEN PESTO | HAS NUTS, GF$14.00
almonds, parmesan, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, arugula + basil.
- FROZEN COOKIE DOUGH$26.00Out of stock
frozen cookie dough log, makes 6 cookies
- FROZEN PIGS IN A BLANKET$25.00Out of stock
beef hot dogs rolled in puff pastry topped with an egg wash
- FROZEN CHICKEN POT PIE$35.00
simple pastry dough of AP flour, butter, salt and sugar with a hearty filling of celery parsnips, carrots, turnips, potatoes, shallots, garlic, chicken, chicken stock, white wine, flour butter, lemon, nutmeg, dijon, whole milk, salt and pepper.
BEVERAGES
- DRIP COFFEE$4.00
black fox drip coffee
- DECAF DRIP COFFEE$4.00
black fox drip coffee
- AU LAIT$4.25
black fox drip coffee + your choice of steamed milk
- DECAF AU LAIT$4.25
decaf drip with your choice of steamed milk
- COLD BREW$4.50
black fox cold brew
- ESPRESSO$3.00
black fox espresso
- AMERICANO$4.00
two shots of espresso + hot water
- MACCHIATO$3.50
black fox espresso + a dash of frothy steamed milk of your choice.
- CAPPUCCINO$4.75
black fox espresso + steamed milk foam.
- CORTADO$4.00
black fox espresso + your choice of milk.
- FLAT WHITE$4.75
- LATTE$5.00
black fox espresso + your choice of milk.
- MOCHA$5.50
black fox espresso, our house made cocoa mix + your choice of milk
- CARDAMOM MAPLE LATTE$6.00
black fox espresso, housemade cardamom maple syrup + your choice of milk.
- DONA TURMERIC LATTE$6.00
dona turmeric blend + your choice of milk.
- DONA CHAI LATTE$6.00
dona chai + your choice of milk.
- MATCHA LATTE$6.00
matcha blended with your choice of milk.
- HOT TEA$4.00
dona tea
- HOT COCOA$6.00
poppy's hot cocoa made with valrhona chocolate + your choice of steamed milk.
- ROSE LATTE$6.50
black fox espresso + your choice of milk w/ housemade rose syrup.
- ICED TEA$4.50
your choice of hibiscus or black unsweetened iced tea.
- SEASONAL LEMONADE$6.00
lavender lemonade
- SEASONAL ARNOLD PALMER$6.00
lavender lemonade w/ black iced tea
- STEAMER (8oz)$1.50
steamed milk of your choice
- LEMON SPINDRIFT$2.50
- RASPBERRY LIME SPINDRIFT$2.50
- YUZU SOMETHING + NOTHING$2.50
- CUCUMBER SOMETHING + NOTHING$2.50
- SARATOGA STILL WATER$2.50
- SARATOGA SPARKLING WATER$2.50
- DROUGHT GREEN JUICE$13.00
- DROUGHT BEET JUICE$13.00
- RAW MERMAID LEMONADE$11.00
- NATALIE'S ORANGE JUICE$5.00
16oz
- RUBY HIBISCUS | SPARKLING CONCORD GRAPE$2.50
- RUBY HIBISUCS | SPARKLING FUJI APPLE$2.50
- RUBY HIBISCUS | SPARKLING BERRY CHERRY$2.50
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
seasonal, simple, approachable + beautiful food. cafe + catering + events
243 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11231