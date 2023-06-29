Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poppy's Pizza & Italian Cuisine

No reviews yet

1010 Beck Avenue

Panama City, FL 32401

Popular Items

Cheewiz

Cheewiz

$11.50

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and San Marzano Tomato Sauce


Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

Crispy Coated French Fries

Roni Chips

Roni Chips

$5.50

Crispy Pepperoni Chips Served with San Marzano Marinara Sauce

Josh's Garlic Slab

Josh's Garlic Slab

$7.00

Wood Fired Bread Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with our San Marzano Marinara Sauce

Crecia

Crecia

$8.00

Wood Fired Bread Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with our San Marzano Marinara Sauce

Italian Breaded Cheese Sticks

Italian Breaded Cheese Sticks

$6.50

Six Fried Italian Breaded Cheese sticks Served with our San Marzano Marinara Sauce

Fried Cheese Ravioli

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$7.50

Fried Cheese Ravioli Served with San Marzano Marinara Sauce.

Italian Beef Meatballs

Italian Beef Meatballs

$9.00

Italian Beef Meatballs with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Ricotta Cheese and Basil

Salad and Soup

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.50

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Tomato Basil Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Tomato Basil Soup with Croutons

Chicken Gnocchi Soup

$5.00Out of stock

A Creamy Soup with Chicken, Italian Gnocchi and Spinach.

Wings

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$7.50

Smokey Fried Chicken Wings Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$6.50

Breaded Fried Boneless Chicken Wing Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce

Pizza

Cheewiz

Cheewiz

$11.50

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and San Marzano Tomato Sauce

The Roni Cup

The Roni Cup

$13.00

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese Ezzo Pepperoni and San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Hot Honey

Hot Honey

$13.50

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Ezzo Pepperoni, Honey and San Marzano Tomato Sauce

No Ka 'OI

No Ka 'OI

$14.50

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, and San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Mollie's Margherita

Mollie's Margherita

$10.50

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil and San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Gabriel's Garden

Gabriel's Garden

$12.00

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers and Mushrooms and San Marzano Tomato Sauce

The MEATastic

The MEATastic

$16.00

Topped Mozzarella Cheese, Ezzo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon. Served with San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Poppy's Paramount

Poppy's Paramount

$15.50

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Ezzo Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Olives. Served with San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Caribbean Cruising

Caribbean Cruising

$15.50

Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pineapples and Honey BBQ Sauce.

Create Your Own Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$11.50

Create Your Own Pizza

Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta Dish. Choose Your Pasta, Sauce and Meat.
Pasta

Pasta

$8.50

Pasta Your Way Starting from $8.50

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Fried Pastry Dough Stuffed with A Sweet, Creamy Ricotta and Chocolate Chip Filling

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$5.50

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

Ladyfingers Soaked with Coffee and Rum, with A Whipped Mixture Of Sugar, Eggs, and Sweet Mascarpone Cheese Sprinkled with Cocoa.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

NY Style Cheesecake

Special Italian Desserts

Special Italian Desserts

$7.00

🇮🇹Special Imported Italian Desserts Rotated Monthly!🇮🇹 This months featured dessert is Italian (Toasted Almond Cake)

Sauce

Extra Sauce
San Marzano Tomato

San Marzano Tomato

$0.75
Ranch

Ranch

$0.75
Honey

Honey

$0.75
Garlic

Garlic

$0.75
Honey BBQ

Honey BBQ

$0.75
Balsamic Glaze

Balsamic Glaze

$0.75

Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.75

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

Mug Rootbeer

Mug Rootbeer

$2.75

Mug Rootbeer

Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.75

Mt Dew

Starry

Starry

$2.75

Starry

Sunkist

Sunkist

$2.75

Sunkist

A&W Cream Soda

A&W Cream Soda

$2.75

A&W Cream Soda

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

Milo's Sweet Tea

Milo's Sweet Tea

$2.75

Milo's Sweet Tea

Milos Lemonade

Milos Lemonade

$2.75

Milo's Lemonade

Water

$1.00

Water

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Delicious Wood fired Pizza and Italian Cuisine! We hand-make our food using top of the line ingredients that are sourced locally and from Italy!

Location

1010 Beck Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

Directions

