Poppy's Place 9554 Main St
No reviews yet
9554 Main St
Holland Patent, NY 13354
Beverage
Hot
Cold
Breakfast
Pancakes
Pancakes Single
One Pancake
Short Stack
2 Pancakes
Tall Stack
3 Pancakes
Cran Apple
2 Pancakes w/ Dried Cranberries. Topped with Sliced Apples and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Vanilla Sauce
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
2 Pancakes with Chocolate Chips. Topped with Sliced Fresh Strawberries and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce
Turtle
2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Topped with Pecans and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Poppy's Fave
2 Pancakes with Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter Chips, Topped with Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Peanut Butter Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
Chunky Monkey
2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Topped with Bananas and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Peanut Butter Sauce
S'Mores
2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Topped with Mini Marshmallows, Graham Cracker Crumbs and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce and Marshmallow Sauce
Special Pancakes
Our Pancakes of the Day
Waffles
Waffle
Belgian Waffle
Stuffed Waffle
Waffle Filled with Your Choice of Filling, Topped with Filling of your Choice and Whipped Cream
Cran Apple Waffle
Belgian Waffle with Dried Cranberries, Topped with Sliced Apples and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Vanilla Sauce
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Sliced Fresh Strawberries and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce
Turtle
Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Pecans and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Poppy's Fave
Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Chips and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce and Peanut Butter Sauce
Chunky Monkey
Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Bananas and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Peanut Butter Sauce
Smores
Belgian Waffle Topped with Chocolate Chips, Mini Marshmallows, Graham Crumbs and Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce
Special Stuffed Waffle
Our Stuffed Waffle of the Day
French Toast
Short
2 slices of Texas Toast
Tall
3 Slices of Texas Toast
Churro
3 Slices of Texas Toast, Dipped in Cinnamon & Sugar, Topped with Fresh Strawberries & Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Caramel Sauce
Fruity
3 Slices of Texas Toast, Topped with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Graham Crumbs & Whipped Cream, Drizzled with Vanilla Sauce
Oreo
3 Slices of Texas Toast, Dipped in Oreo Crumbs, Stuffed with Cream Cheese Filling, Topped with Whipped Cream and Crushed Oreos, Drizzled with Chocolate Sauce
Fruity Pebbles
3 Slices of Texas Toast, Dipped in Crushed Fruity Pebbles, Stuffed with Cream Cheese Filling, Topped with Whipped Cream & Fruity Pebbles
Peaches & Cream
3 Slices of Texas Toast, Filled with Cream Cheese Filling & Peach Pie Filling, Topped with Peach Pie Filling & Whipped Cream
Boston Cream
3 Slices of Texas Toast, Filled with Vanilla Mousse, Topped with Chocolate Ganache & Whipped Cream
Pistacchio
3 Slices of Texas Toast, Filled with Pistachio Mousse, Topped with Whipped Cream
Special French Toast
Our French Toast of the Day
Omelets
Cheese
3 Egg Omelet with Your Choice of Cheese, Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast
Meatlovers
3 Egg Omelet with Bacon, Ham, Sausage and Cheese, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast
Cheese Lovers
3 Egg Omelet with Swiss, Cheddar, American and Provolone Cheese, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast
Hash
3 Egg Omelet with American Cheese & Hash, Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast
Popeyes
3 Egg Omelet with Spinach, Bacon, Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast
Western
3 Egg Omelet with Ham, Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast
Special Omelet
Eggs & More
Biscuits & Gravy
Homemade Sausage Gravy over Homemade Buttermilk Biscuit. Why not add a Side of Eggs to it
Poppy's Breakfast
2 of our Buttermilk Pancakes with 2 Eggs any Style and Your Choice of Meat
Scrambler
3 Eggs Scrambled with Your Choice of Meat Mixed in, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast
2 Eggs & Toast
2 Eggs Done Your Way with Your Choice of Toast
2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast
2 Eggs Prepared Your Way, with Home Fries and Your Choice of Toast
2 Eggs, Meat & Toast
2 Eggs Prepared Your Way, with Your Choice of Meat and Your Choice of Toast
2 Eggs, Meat, Home Fries & Toast
2 Eggs Prepared Your Way, with Home Fries, Your Choice of Meat, and Your Choice of Toast
Hoff
The Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich! Bacon, Ham, Sausage. 2 Eggs & American Cheese on an Everything Bagel
Breakfast Burrito
2 Eggs Scrambled with Your Choice of meat Mixed in. Tomatoes & Cheddar Cheese, Rolled up in a Flour Tortilla
Poppy's Burrito
2 Eggs Scrambled with Spinach & Tomato Mixed in, Feta Cheese and Rolled in a Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Eggs, American Cheese, Your Choice of Meat on Your Choice of Toast
Special Burrito
Kids Menu
Bakery
Cupcakes
Cinnamon Rolls
Muffins
Lunch
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Your Choice of Toast, with Your Choice of Side
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad, with Lettuce and & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side
Ham
Ham, Lettuce and Mayo on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side
Turkey
Turkey, Lettuce and Mayo on Your choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side
Tuna
Tuna, Lettuce & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread, with Your Choice of Side
Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Lettuce & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side
Ham Club
Ham, Bacon, Lettuce , Tomato & Mayo on 3 Slices of Your Choice of Toast, with Your Choice of Side
Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on 3 Slices of Your Choice of Toast, with Your Choice of Side
Roast Beef Club
Roast Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on 3 Slices of Your Choice of Toast, with Your Choice of Side
Grilled Cheese
Your Choice of Cheese, Grilled on Your Choice of Bread, with Your Choice of Side
Grilled Cheese & Tomato
Your Choice of Cheese & Tomato Grilled on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side
Grilled Cheese & Bacon
Your Choice of Cheese & Bacon Grilled on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side
Grilled Cheese & Ham
Your Choice of Cheese & Ham Grilled on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side
Tuna Melt
Your Choice of Cheese & Tuna Grilled on Your Choice of Bread with Your Choice of Side
Wrap Special
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
Soup & Sandwich
Paninis
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Dipped in Mild Buffalo Wing Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese, on Your Choice of Bread Grilled in Panini Press with Your Choice of Side.
Hole In One
Roast Beef, Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side
Eagle
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar and Honey Mustard Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side
Birdie
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mozzarella and Roasted Red Peppers Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side
Fairway
Grilled Chicken Breast, Salami, Mozzarella and Italian Dressing Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side
Kynash
Roast Beef, Cheddar and Horseradish Mayo Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side
Arbwich
Turkey, Provolone and Cranberry Mayo Grilled on our Panini Press with Your Choice of Side
Panini Special
Salads
Chef Garden
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions & Croutons with Your Choice of Dressing
Julienne
Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Turkey, Ham and American Cheese with Your Choice of Dressing
Taco
Baked Tortilla Shell with Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Taco Meat, Served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Chicken Caesar
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons Served with Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken
Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, Dipped in Buffalo Wing Sauce, Spring Mix, Shredded Carrots, and Celery Served with Side of Ranch Dressing
Strawberry Mango
Spring Mix, Sliced, Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Strawberries and Fresh Mango Served with Our Homemade Strawberry Poppyseed Dressing
BLT
Spring Mix, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes and Croutons Served with our Homemade Buttermilk Sour Cream Dressing
Special Salad
Lunch Sides
Appetizers
Grab N Go
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Bakery/diner offering fresh baked goods daily, breakfast & lunch w/ gluten free options
9554 Main St, Holland Patent, NY 13354