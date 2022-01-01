Pizza
Poppy's Social
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Poppy’s Social we dream big, so we put all your favorites in one place: caramelized crust pizza, craveable snacks to share, a bustling bar scene, and good times on the regular. We also put our money where our values are, sharing opportunities for equity with our employees, paying livable wages, and supporting our community through our “Pink Chair-ities” giving program. So get in here already, bring a date, bring the fam, the party is just starting!
Location
668 Vernon Ave., Glencoe, IL 60022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe - 345 Park Avenue
No Reviews
345 Park Avenue Glencoe, IL 60022
View restaurant