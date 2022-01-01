Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Poppy's Social

review star

No reviews yet

668 Vernon Ave.

Glencoe, IL 60022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Classic PIZZA
14" EAST COAST STYLE
14" East Coast Margherita

14" EAST COAST PIZZA - THIN & CRIPSY

14" East Coast Margherita

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, parm

14" East Coast NY PEPP

$20.00

Ezzo pepperoni cups, mozz, whipped ricotta, hot honey

14" East Coast Chi-Town

$19.00

Italian sausage, mozz, caramelized onions, sweet peppers

14” East Coast The Goat

$18.00

14" East Coast Tropic Thunder

$19.00

Ham, pineapple, fontina, fresno chili, mike’s hot honey

14" East Coast Johnny Utah

$19.00

Fresh mozz, sweet peppers, spinach, basil pesto, tomato, garlic, kalamata olives

14” East Coast Bellissimo’s

$19.00

14" East Coast Truff Daddy

$22.00

Roasted mushrooms, balsamic onions, mozzarella, white truffle crema

14" East Coast The Big Cheese

$18.00

Fresh mozz, fontina, ricotta, lots of parm, garlic, parsley, chili flake

POPPYS CLASSIC PIZZA - THICK, SWEET & SAVORY

Classic Margherita

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, parm

Classic NY PEPP

$20.00

Ezzo pepperoni cups, mozz, whipped ricotta, hot honey

Classic Chi-Town

$19.00

Italian sausage, mozz, caramelized onions, sweet peppers

Classic The Goat

$18.00

Classic Tropic Thunder

$19.00

Ham, pineapple, fontina, fresno chili, makes hot honey

Classic Johnny Utah

$19.00

Fresh mozz, sweet peppers, spinach, basil pesto, tomato, garlic, kalamata olive

Classic Bellissimo’s

$19.00

Classic Truff Daddy

$22.00

Roasted mushrooms, balsamic onions, mozzarella, white truffle crema

Classic The Big Cheese

$18.00

Fresh mozz, fontina, ricotta, lots of parm, garlic, parsley, chili flake

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Classic PIZZA

$16.00

14" Classic PIZZA

$20.00

14" EAST COAST STYLE

$16.00

10" GLUTEN FREE

$16.00

SNACKS & SHAREBALES

Rosemary Parm Fries

$10.00

Cast Iron Spinach Dip

$14.00

Fontina cream, artichokes, tomato basil pico, pita chips

Holy Guacamole

$14.00

Avocado, lemon, garlic, tomato basil pico & pita chips

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Hand breaded with house marinara

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Served with carrots, celery & housemade ranch or creamy blue cheese

Garlic Parm Wings

$16.00

Served with carrots, celery & housemade ranch or creamy blue cheese

Dry Rub Wings

$16.00

Served with carrots, celery & housemade ranch or creamy blue cheese

Sweet & Spicy Wings

$16.00

Served with carrots, celery & housemade ranch or creamy blue cheese

Plain Wings

$16.00

SANDWICHES

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Sourdough, arugula, crispy bacon, tomato basil pico, Calabrian chili aioli

Really Good Chicken Parm

$15.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, provolone, house marinara

The Big Poppy

$16.00

Double patty, American cheese, onion, pickles, lettuce, sunshine sauce

SALADS

Arugula

$10.00

Shaved fennel, sliced avocado, grapefruit, pumpkin seeds, lemon agave vin

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts, lots of parm, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing

Dope Beets

$13.00

Roasted baby beets, arugula, balsamic cherries, pumpkin seeds, buttermilk blue cheese, raspberry-blood orange vin

Pete's Community

$12.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, raisins, mushrooms, provolone, mozzarella, feta, croutons, chopped bacon & poppy seed dressing

Glencoe Greek

$13.00

Romaine, artichokes, cucumber, kalamata olive, red onion, tomato, bell peppers, feta & pepperoncini vin

PASTA

Spaghetti & Marinara

$17.00

House marinara, basil, olive oil, pecorino cheese

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

DESSERTS

Cookie Jar

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate chip, Twix sticks & birthday cake cookies served with Oreo dip!

Catherines Carrot Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Served warm with cream cheese frosting

Rabbi Steve’s Fried Twinkies

$10.00Out of stock

LIGHT BITES

Greek Chicken Lettuce Cups

$16.00

Zoodle Noodles

$18.00Out of stock

That’s A Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Poppy’s Social we dream big, so we put all your favorites in one place: caramelized crust pizza, craveable snacks to share, a bustling bar scene, and good times on the regular. We also put our money where our values are, sharing opportunities for equity with our employees, paying livable wages, and supporting our community through our “Pink Chair-ities” giving program. So get in here already, bring a date, bring the fam, the party is just starting!

Website

Location

668 Vernon Ave., Glencoe, IL 60022

Directions

Gallery
Poppy's Social image
Poppy's Social image
Poppy's Social image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bake Homemade Pizza - Glencoe - 345 Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
345 Park Avenue Glencoe, IL 60022
View restaurantnext
Marco Roma
orange star4.0 • 70
14 Green Bay Road Winnetka, IL 60093
View restaurantnext
Culinary Gangster - 1216 Waukegan Road
orange star4.6 • 114
1216 Waukegan Road Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Judy's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 306
1855 Deerfield Road Highland Park, IL 60035
View restaurantnext
North Branch Pizza & Burger
orange star4.2 • 1,450
4520 W Lake Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
Dave's New Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
815 Noyes Street Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Glencoe
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Highwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston