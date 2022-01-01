Restaurant info

At Poppy’s Social we dream big, so we put all your favorites in one place: caramelized crust pizza, craveable snacks to share, a bustling bar scene, and good times on the regular. We also put our money where our values are, sharing opportunities for equity with our employees, paying livable wages, and supporting our community through our “Pink Chair-ities” giving program. So get in here already, bring a date, bring the fam, the party is just starting!

