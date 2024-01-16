Poppys Tacos 3190 Vermont St NW
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Welcome to "Poppy's Tacos," where every dish is a culinary adventure on wheels! Picture a vibrant, retro-inspired food truck adorned with colorful decals, beckoning you with the aroma of tantalizing flavors.
Location
3190 Vermont St NW, North Canton, OH 44720