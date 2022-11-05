A map showing the location of Pop's Bagels - Brentwood 11928 San Vicente BlvdView gallery

Pop's Bagels - Brentwood 11928 San Vicente Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

11928 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SALADS BY THE LB

1/2lb Chicken Salad

$8.00

1/2lb Egg Salad

$7.50

1/2lb Tuna Salad

$7.50

1/2lb Whitefish Salad

$12.00

1/2lb Baked Salmon Salad

$12.00

1lb Chicken Salad

$16.00

1lb Egg Salad

$15.00

1lb Tuna Salad

$15.00

1lb Whitefish Salad

$24.00

1b Baked Salmon Salad

$24.00

Side Of Baked Salmon Salad

$6.00

Side of Chicken Salad

$4.00

Side of Egg Salad

$3.75

Side of Tuna Salad

$3.75

Side of Whitefish

$6.00

CREAM CHEESES & NOVA BY THE LB

Side of Plain OG

$2.75

Side of Buttermilk CC

$2.75

Side of Scallion CC

$3.00

Side of Veggie CC

$3.00

Side of Jalapeño CC

$3.00

Side of Lox CC

$5.00

Side of Vegan Cashew CC

$4.00

Side of Spero Herbed CC

$4.50

Side of Spero Smoked CC

$4.50

1/2lb Plain CC

$5.00

1/2lb Scallion CC

$6.00

1/2lb Veggie CC

$6.00

1/2lb Jalapeño CC

$6.00

1/2lb Lox CC

$9.00

1/2lb Vegan CC

$7.00

1/2lb Spero Herbed CC

$8.00

1/2lb Spero Smoked CC

$8.00

1lb OG Plain CC

$11.00

1lb Buttermilk CC

$11.00

1lb Scallion CC

$12.00

1lb Veggie CC

$12.00

1lb Jalapeño CC

$12.00

1lb Lox CC

$18.00

1lb Vegan CC

$16.00

1lb Spero Smoked CC

$16.00

1lb Spero Herbed CC

$16.00

Side of Nova Lox

$9.00

1/2lb Nova Lox

$18.00

1lb Nova Lox

$36.00

MERCH

Black Pops T Shirt

$18.00

Sticker

$1.00

Hat

$25.00

Tshirt

$30.00

Crewneck

$35.00

Sweatpants

$35.00

Sweatset

$60.00

Tote bag

$20.00

Hoodie

$60.00

BAGEL WITH CC

Bagel with Butter

$4.00

Bagel with Avocado

$6.00

Bagel with OG Plain

$5.00

Bagel with Buttermilk CC

$5.50

Bagel with Scallion CC

$5.50

Bagel with Veggie CC

$5.50

Bagel With Jalapeño CC

$5.50

Bagel with Vegan CC

$7.00

Bagel with Lox CC

$8.50

Bagel with Spero Smoked CC

$7.50

Bagel with Spero Herbed CC

$7.50

Mini Bagel With Any CC

$2.50

Bagel with Jam

$3.50

Bagel with Hot Honey CC

$5.50

BAGEL SANDWICHES

Split Bagel

Bagel with Nova Lox

$14.00

Bagel with Whitefish Salad

$12.00

B.A.C.

$10.00

Bagel With Chicken Salad

$11.00

Bagel with Tuna Salad

$10.00

Bagel with Egg Salad

$10.00

Bagel With Salmon Salad

$12.00

SIDES OF VEGGIES/OTHER

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Tomato

Side Of Onion

Side Of Capers

Side Of Cucumber

1/2lb Of Lox Veggies

$1.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Side Of Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Side Of Chicken Sausage

$3.50

Side Of Sausage

$3.00

BAKED BAGEL

Plain

$2.50

Everything

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Sesame

$2.50

Bialy

$2.50

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.50

Onion

$2.50

Garlic

$2.50

Gluten Free - Plain

$3.50

Gluten Free - Everything

$3.50

Gluten Free - Sesame

$3.50

Mini Plain Baked

$1.25

Mini Chocolate Chip

$1.50

Poppy

$2.50

Off The Menu Upsell

$5.00

Choice of bagel/pastry plus a cup of coffee

Loaded Bialy

$3.50

Pumpkin

$2.50

DESSERT

Chocolate Babka Slice

$3.50

Babka Sundae

$8.00

Whole Chocolate Babka

$25.00

Cheesecake Slice

$7.00

Raspberry Compote

$2.00

Strawberry Compote

$2.00

Cinnamon Crunch Banana Bread

$2.00

Apple Hand Pie

$3.00

TAKE & BAKE

Take & Bake - Plain

$2.00

Take & Bake - Everything

$2.00

Take & Bake - Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Take & Bake - Sesame

$2.00

HOT OFF THE GRIDDLE

Egg And Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Tuna Melt

$13.00

Chicken Salad Melt

$13.00

Babka French Toast

$8.00

Egg NO CHEESE

$5.50

Off The Menu

Pastrami Egg Cheese

$10.50

L.E.O

$11.50

OTM Breakfast Burrito

GRAB N GO

Zab’s Hot Sauce (original)

$11.00

Monday Bouquet

$25.00

Blueberry Basil Jam Bottle

$9.99

Zab's Hot Sauce (St. Augustine)

$11.00

Zab’s Hot Honey

$13.00

Plain Bagel Chips

$2.50

Seeded Bagel Chips

$2.50

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel chips

$2.50

HOT/COLD LUNCH

Reuben

$14.00

Turkey Club

$13.50

Special Tuna Melt

$13.00

Brisket Melt

$14.50

Kale Caesar

$10.00

PASTRIES

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Black and White

$4.50

Strawberry Donut

$4.25

Sprinkle Donut

$4.25

Plain Challah Loaf

$10.00

Pumpkin Loaf Slice

$3.00

DRINKS

Water - Sparkling

$3.50

Apple Juice - Martinelli's

$3.00

Orange Juice - Tropicana

$3.00

Just water

$3.50

Mela waters

$5.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Pressed Orange Tumeric

$6.99

Pressed Greens W Ginger

$6.99

Pressed Greens

$6.99

Pressed Blackberry Lemon

$6.99

Pressed Sweet Citrus

$6.99

Pressed Roots W Ginger

$6.99

Freshly Squeezed OJ

$6.00

Sanzo - Mango

$3.00

Sanzo - Lychee

$3.00

Pressed Strawberry Lemonade

$6.99

Sanzo - Yuzu

$3.00

Sanzo - Calamansi

$3.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.50

Topo Chico Lime

$3.50

Health Ade Kombucha

$4.50

Mountain Valley - Regular (500ml)

$3.50

Mountain Valley - Small (333ml)

$3.00

Orangina

$3.50

Poppi

$3.00

Half Day Iced Tea

$3.00

COFFEE

Coffee - Hot

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Bag Of Coffee

$18.00

Cold Brew

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11928 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

SusieCakes - Brentwood
orange star4.7 • 1,805
11708 San Vicente Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90049
View restaurantnext
Katsuya - Brentwood
orange starNo Reviews
11777 San Vicente Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90049
View restaurantnext
Pizzana Brentwood
orange starNo Reviews
11712 San Vicente Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90049
View restaurantnext
Jon & Vinny's - Brentwood
orange starNo Reviews
11938 San Vicente Blvd. LA, CA 90049
View restaurantnext
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen - Brentwood - 11740 San Vicente #104
orange starNo Reviews
11740 West San Vicente Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90049
View restaurantnext
AOC Brentwood
orange star4.4 • 2,599
11648 San Vicente Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90049
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston