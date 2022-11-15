Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop's Bagels - Culver Steps 9300 Culver Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

9300 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel with Scallion CC
Egg And Cheese
Tuna Melt

BAGEL SANDWICHES

B.A.C.

$11.50

Chicken Salad Bagel

$11.50

Egg Salad Bagel

$10.00

Nova Lox Bagel

$15.00

Salmon Salad Bagel

$12.50

Tuna Salad Bagel

$10.00

Whitefish Salad Bagel

$12.50

Split Bagel

BAGEL WITH CC

Bagel with Avocado

$6.00

Bagel with Butter

$4.00

Bagel with Hot Honey CC

$5.50

Bagel With Jalapeño CC

$5.50

Bagel with Jam

$3.50

Bagel with Lox CC

$8.50

Bagel with Plain CC

$5.00

Bagel with Scallion CC

$5.50

Bagel with Spero Herbed CC

$7.50

Bagel with Spero Smoked CC

$7.50

Bagel with Vegan CC

$7.00

Bagel with Veggie CC

$5.50

BAKED BAGEL

Bialy

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Everything

$2.50

Garlic

$2.50

Gluten Free - Everything

$3.50

Gluten Free - Plain

$3.50

Gluten Free - Sesame

$3.50

Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.50

Loaded Bialy

$3.50

Off The Menu Upsell

$5.00

Choice of bagel/pastry plus a cup of coffee

Onion

$2.50

Plain

$2.50

Poppy

$2.50

Sesame

$2.50

Pumpkin

$2.50

DESSERT

Chocolate Babka Slice

$3.50

Whole Chocolate Babka

$25.00

GRAB N GO

Blueberry Basil Jam Bottle

$9.99

Zab’s Hot Sauce (original)

$11.00

Zab’s Hot Honey

$14.00

Plain Bagel Chips

$2.50

Seeded Bagel Chips

$2.50

Jalapeño Cheddar Bagel Chips

$2.50

HOT OFF THE GRIDDLE

Babka French Toast

$8.00

Chicken Salad Melt

$13.00

Egg And Cheese

$7.50

Egg NO CHEESE

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

L.E.O.

$11.50

Pastrami Egg Cheese

$10.50

Tuna Melt

$13.00

HOT/COLD LUNCH

Reuben

$14.00

Special Tuna Melt

$12.50

Turkey Club

$13.50

PASTRIES

Chocolate Babka Slice

$3.50

Plain Challah Loaf

$10.00

Pumpkin Loaf Slice

$3.00

SIDES OF VEGGIES/OTHER

1/2lb Of Lox Veggies

$1.00

Side Of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.00

Side Of Capers

Side Of Chicken Sausage

$3.50

Side Of Cucumber

Side of Eggs

$2.00

Side Of Onion

Side Of Sausage

$3.00

Side Of Tomato

Side Of Turkey Bacon

$3.50

TAKE & BAKE

Take & Bake - Cinnamon Raisin

$2.00

Take & Bake - Everything

$2.00

Take & Bake - Plain

$2.00

Take & Bake - Sesame

$2.00

COFFEE

Bag Of Coffee

$18.00

Coffee - Hot

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

DRINKS

Apple Juice - Martinelli's

$3.00

Boylan

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

JUST Water (Regular)

$3.00

JUST Water (Small)

$2.29

Mountain Valley (Regular)

$4.00

Mountain Valley (Small)

$3.00

Orange Juice - Freshly Squeezed

$6.00

Orangina

$3.50

Poppi

$3.00

Pressed Juice

$6.99

Topo Chico

$3.50

CREAM CHEESES & NOVA BY THE LB

Jalapeño CC - 1/2lb

$6.00

Jalapeño CC - 1lb

$12.00

Jalapeño CC - Side

$3.00

Lox CC - 1/2lb

$9.00

Lox CC - 1lb

$18.00

Lox CC - Side

$5.00

Nova Lox - 1/2lb

$16.00

Nova Lox - 1lb

$36.00

Nova Lox - Side

$9.00

Plain CC - 1/2lb

$5.00

Plain CC - 1lb

$11.00

Plain CC - Side

$2.75

Scallion CC - 1/2lb

$6.00

Scallion CC - 1lb

$12.00

Scallion CC - Side

$3.50

Spero Herbed CC - Side

$4.50

Spero Herbed CC - 1/2lb

$7.00

Spero Herbed CC - 1lb

$14.00

Spero Smoked CC - 1/2lb

$7.00

Spero Smoked CC - 1lb

$14.00

Spero Smoked CC - Side

$4.50

Vegan CC - 1/2lb

$7.00

Vegan CC - 1lb

$14.00

Vegan CC - Side

$4.00

Veggie CC - 1/2lb

$6.00

Veggie CC - 1lb

$12.00

Veggie CC - Side

$3.00

SALADS BY THE LB

Baked Salmon Salad - 1/2lb

$12.00

Baked Salmon Salad - 1lb

$24.00

Baked Salmon Salad - Side

$6.00

Chicken Salad - 1/2lb

$8.00

Chicken Salad - 1lb

$16.00

Chicken Salad - Side

$4.00

Egg Salad - 1/2lb

$7.50

Egg Salad - 1lb

$15.00

Egg Salad - Side

$3.75

Tuna Salad - 1/2lb

$7.50

Tuna Salad - 1lb

$15.00

Tuna Salad - Side

$3.75

Whitefish Salad - 1/2lb

$12.00

Whitefish Salad - 1lb

$24.00

Whitefish - Side

$6.00

MERCH

Black Pops T Shirt

$18.00

Crewneck

$35.00

Hat

$25.00

Hoodie

$60.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sweatpants

$35.00

Sweatset

$60.00

Tshirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, hot bagels made on site with a classic selection of spreads, salads and hot toppings

Location

9300 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LaRocco's Pizzeria - 3819 MAIN ST
orange star4.1 • 1,793
3819 MAIN ST CULVER CITY, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Culver City, CA
orange star4.7 • 174
3847 Main St Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Simonette - Palihotel Culver City
orange star4.0 • 213
3927 Van Buren Pl Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Primal Kitchen - Culver City
orange starNo Reviews
9345 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Piccalilli
orange star4.5 • 857
3850 Main St Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Kay and Daves - Culver
orange starNo Reviews
9341 Culver Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Culver City

AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Loqui - Culver City
orange star4.8 • 2,219
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104 Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
LaRocco's Pizzeria - 3819 MAIN ST
orange star4.1 • 1,793
3819 MAIN ST CULVER CITY, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0010 - Culver City
orange star4.6 • 1,708
3891 Overland Ave Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Backstage Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,363
10400 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Culver City
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston