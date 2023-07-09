Pop's Beef Homewood
No reviews yet
18328 Governors Highway
Homewood, IL 60430
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Cheeseburger
1 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled, topped with American cheese and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!
Hamburger
1 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!
Full Fry
Food
Italian Beef & Sausage
6" Italian Beef
A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 6” French bread. Make sure to shake things up by adding your choice of peppers and cheese!
9" Super Beef
A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 9” French bread. Make sure to shake things up by adding your choice of peppers and cheese!
4" Baby Beef
A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 4” French bread. Make sure to shake things up by adding your choice of peppers and cheese!
6" Beef N Cheddar
A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 6” French bread, served with liquid nacho cheese! Add your choice of peppers!
6" BBQ Beef
A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 6” French bread. Comes with Charlie Robinsons Barbeque Sauce! Make sure to shake things up by adding your choice of peppers and cheese!
Italian Sausage
Chicago’s famous Italian sausage, cooked to perfection, right off the grill with natural au jus. Add your choice of Red Sauce, Peppers, and Cheese!
Double Italian Sausage
Two Links of Chicago’s famous Italian sausage, cooked to perfection, right off the grill with natural au jus. Add your choice of Red Sauce, Peppers, and Cheese!
6" Combo
Chicagoland Favorite! Our Italian Beef and Italian Sausage served together on a 6" Vienna Bread! Add your choice of Peppers and Cheese!
9" Super Combo
Chicagoland Favorite! Our Italian Beef and Italian Sausage served together on a 9" Vienna Bread! Add your choice of Peppers and Cheese!
Meatball
Four of our tasty meatballs are stacked and slathered in our tasty red sauce, served on 6” of delicious French bread. Add your choice of Peppers and Cheese!
Super Meatball
Six of our tasty meatballs are stacked and slathered in our tasty red sauce, served on 9” of delicious French bread. Add your choice of Peppers and Cheese!
Pepper Sandwich
6” French bread is loaded up with our freshly cooked sweet peppers. Add other peppers or cheese if you wish!
6" Gravy Bread
A 6" Vienna Bread soaked in our Beef AuJus!
Garlic Bread
A 6" Vienna Breaded sprayed with garlic juice and toasted on the flat grill!
Make it a Meal
Add a Half order fries and Medium Drink to any sandwich!
Burgers
Hamburger
1 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!
Double Hamburger
2 - 1/5 lb All-Beef Patty grilled and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!
Triple Hamburger
3 - 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!
Cheeseburger
1 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled, topped with American cheese and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!
Double Cheeseburger
2 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled, topped with American cheese and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!
Triple Cheeseburger
3 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled, topped with American cheese and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!
Single Patty Melt
A 1/5th lb All Beef Patty grilled, served on toasted marble rye bread, topped with American Cheese, mustard, and grilled onion.
Double Patty Melt
2 - 1/5th lb All Beef Patty grilled, served on toasted marble rye bread, topped with American Cheese, mustard, and grilled onion.
Triple Patty Melt
3 - 1/5th lb All Beef Patty grilled, served on toasted marble rye bread, topped with American Cheese, mustard, and grilled onion.
Make it a Meal
Add a Half order fries and Medium Drink to any sandwich!
Chicken, Nuggets, & Tenders
Grilled Chicken Bun
Grilled Chicken Vienna
Grilled Chicken Pita
Grilled Chicken Croissant
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken
Spicy Breaded Chicken
Chicken Parmesan
Grilled Chicken Protein Bowl
6 Piece Nugget
9 Piece Nugget
20 Piece Nugget
4 Piece Tender
6 Piece Tender
Make it a Meal
Add a Half order fries and Medium Drink to any sandwich!