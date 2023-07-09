Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop's Beef Homewood

No reviews yet

18328 Governors Highway

Homewood, IL 60430

Popular Items

Cheeseburger

$3.99

1 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled, topped with American cheese and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!

Hamburger

$3.49

1 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!

Full Fry

$3.79

Food

Italian Beef & Sausage

6" Italian Beef

$6.99

A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 6” French bread. Make sure to shake things up by adding your choice of peppers and cheese!

9" Super Beef

$9.49

A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 9” French bread. Make sure to shake things up by adding your choice of peppers and cheese!

4" Baby Beef

$4.99

A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 4” French bread. Make sure to shake things up by adding your choice of peppers and cheese!

6" Beef N Cheddar

$7.49

A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 6” French bread, served with liquid nacho cheese! Add your choice of peppers!

6" BBQ Beef

$7.49

A staple here at Pop’s, our beef is cooked and sliced fresh daily, with our own special recipe, stacked high on 6” French bread. Comes with Charlie Robinsons Barbeque Sauce! Make sure to shake things up by adding your choice of peppers and cheese!

Italian Sausage

$5.99

Chicago’s famous Italian sausage, cooked to perfection, right off the grill with natural au jus. Add your choice of Red Sauce, Peppers, and Cheese!

Double Italian Sausage

$8.99

Two Links of Chicago’s famous Italian sausage, cooked to perfection, right off the grill with natural au jus. Add your choice of Red Sauce, Peppers, and Cheese!

6" Combo

$8.99

Chicagoland Favorite! Our Italian Beef and Italian Sausage served together on a 6" Vienna Bread! Add your choice of Peppers and Cheese!

9" Super Combo

$10.99

Chicagoland Favorite! Our Italian Beef and Italian Sausage served together on a 9" Vienna Bread! Add your choice of Peppers and Cheese!

Meatball

$5.99

Four of our tasty meatballs are stacked and slathered in our tasty red sauce, served on 6” of delicious French bread. Add your choice of Peppers and Cheese!

Super Meatball

$8.49

Six of our tasty meatballs are stacked and slathered in our tasty red sauce, served on 9” of delicious French bread. Add your choice of Peppers and Cheese!

Pepper Sandwich

$3.49

6” French bread is loaded up with our freshly cooked sweet peppers. Add other peppers or cheese if you wish!

6" Gravy Bread

$1.99

A 6" Vienna Bread soaked in our Beef AuJus!

Garlic Bread

$1.50

A 6" Vienna Breaded sprayed with garlic juice and toasted on the flat grill!

Make it a Meal

$3.99

Add a Half order fries and Medium Drink to any sandwich!

Burgers

2 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled, topped with American cheese and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!
Hamburger

$3.49

1 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!

Double Hamburger

$4.49

2 - 1/5 lb All-Beef Patty grilled and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!

Triple Hamburger

$5.69

3 - 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!

Cheeseburger

$3.99

1 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled, topped with American cheese and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!

Double Cheeseburger

$4.99

2 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled, topped with American cheese and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!

Triple Cheeseburger

$6.99

3 1/5th lb All-Beef Patty grilled, topped with American cheese and served on a seedless bun with your choice of condiments! Everything is Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, and Onion!

Single Patty Melt

$3.99

A 1/5th lb All Beef Patty grilled, served on toasted marble rye bread, topped with American Cheese, mustard, and grilled onion.

Double Patty Melt

$4.99

2 - 1/5th lb All Beef Patty grilled, served on toasted marble rye bread, topped with American Cheese, mustard, and grilled onion.

Triple Patty Melt

$6.99

3 - 1/5th lb All Beef Patty grilled, served on toasted marble rye bread, topped with American Cheese, mustard, and grilled onion.

Chicken, Nuggets, & Tenders

Grilled Chicken Bun

$6.25

Grilled Chicken Vienna

$6.25
Grilled Chicken Pita

$6.59
Grilled Chicken Croissant

$6.59
BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$6.59
Chicken Wrap

$6.99
Breaded Chicken

$5.49
Spicy Breaded Chicken

$5.49
Chicken Parmesan

$6.99
Grilled Chicken Protein Bowl

$6.25
6 Piece Nugget

$2.99
9 Piece Nugget

$3.99
20 Piece Nugget

$7.99
4 Piece Tender

$3.99
6 Piece Tender

$5.49

Fries

Small Fry

$2.39

Half Fry

$2.79
Full Fry

$3.79
Small Seasoned Fry

$2.89
Half Seasoned Fry

$3.29
Full Seasoned Fry

$4.59
Small Chip

$2.79
Half Chip

$3.19
Full Chip

$4.29
Chili Cheese Fries

$5.49
Loaded Fries

$8.59
Cup of Cheese

$0.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Stix (6 pc)

$4.99
Onion Rings (10 pc)

$3.99
Poppers

$4.59
Mushrooms

$4.59
Zucchini Sticks (10 pc)

$3.99
Pizza Puff

$3.59
Tamale

$2.19
Tamale Boat

$3.79
Mac Bites (6 pc)

$3.99
Cheese Curds

$4.99
Cajun Cheese Curds

$4.99

Coleslaw

$0.50

12 oz Coleslaw

$1.50

Drinks & Shakes

Small Drink

$1.99
Medium Drink

$2.19
Large Drink

$2.49

Bottle Of Water

$1.00

Cup of Water

Small Shake

$3.49
Large Shake

$3.99
XL Shake

$5.99
Ice Cream in A Cup

$1.59
Sundae

$2.79
Small Malt

$3.99
Large Malt

$4.59
XL Malt

$6.49

Small RootBeer Float

$3.49

Medium RootBeer Float

$3.99

Large RootBeer Float

$4.99

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.75
Double Hot Dog

$4.50
Jumbo Hot Dog

$4.99
Chili Dog

$3.99
Cheese Dog

$3.99