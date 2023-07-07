Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pops Chicken & Waffles- 2 1494 Waterloo Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1494 Waterloo Rd

Barberton, OH 44203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Dessert

Caramel Vanilla Apple Happiness

$3.99

Buttery cinnamon apples surround our famous butter crumble topping topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel sauce, and topped with whipped cream

Super Hero Fruit Salad

$2.75

Blueberries, strawberries, honeydew, cantaloupe, pineapple, and red grapes

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$3.00

Pop's old-fashioned sliced, four-layer chocolate fudge cake

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$2.25

Two scoops of our creamy vanilla bean ice cream

Double Blueberry Muffin

Double Blueberry Muffin

$2.00
Slice of Apple Pie

Slice of Apple Pie

$1.99

Buy 1 get 1 free slice chocolate cake

$3.00

Buy 1 get 1 free slice pie

$1.99

Breakfast

Kick-start Breakfast

$11.99

2 waffles, your choice of 3 slices of bacon, 3 sausage links, and 3 scrambled eggs

Crispy Chicken & Waffles (Savory 3 wings & 1 waffle)

$13.99

3 pieces of crispy fried whole chicken wings with our famous pops-style waffles and our delusion syrup

Biscuit & Sausage with Gravy

$7.99

2 Jumbo buttermilk biscuits covered in savory sausage gravy topped with parsley

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.75

Yeast bagel with your choice of cream cheese. Flavors: plain, strawberry, blueberry

NY Strip Steak (8oz)

$18.99

15 oz NY strip steak with your choice of one side and 2 slices of toast

Oatmeal with Brown Sugar

$7.99

Served with brown sugar and 2 slices of toast

3 Sausage Links Only

$2.99

3 sausage links only

3 Sausage Patties Only

$2.75

3 Bacon Only

$2.85

2 Waffles Only

$4.50

Breakfast Sides

Hash Brown

$2.75

Eggs

$2.00

2 scrambled eggs

Grits

$2.75

White Rice with Gravy

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Build Your Own Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelettes

$10.00

All omelets come with eggs and cheese. Your choice of meat. All omelets are served with hashbrowns

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken strips, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and ranch

Steak Wrap

$12.99

Steak, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and mayo

Burgers

Classic Burger/w fries

$9.99

Choice of cheese

1/3 Beef Burger/w fries

$16.00

1/3 lb patty, house sauce, leaf lettuce, Roma tomato, pickles, shaved onions, and American cheese

Mozz Burger /w fries

$13.99

White cheese, mozzarella sticks, & marinara

Farmhouse Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound burger, Cheddar cheese, egg served your way

Rodeo Burger/w fries

$13.99

Onion rings, BBQ sauce

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Choice of cheese, egg, & hashbrowns

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Choice of bread, choice of cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

1/4 lb chicken, house sauce, caramelized onions, mixed greens, pickles, and buffalo sauce

Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Steak, choice of cheese, lettuce, & mayo

Hot Ham and Cheese

$12.75

Choice of bread, ham, choice of cheese

Big Toy's Bologna Sandwich

$7.50

Thick slice of bologna choice of bread, choice of cheese, mayo

Entrees

Hawaiian Salmon

$14.99

1/4 lb patty, red cabbage slaw, pineapple, ginger vinaigrette, barbecue glaze

Walk of Fame Dog w /fries

$8.99

Grilled beef hotdog, chili sauce, fries, Cheddar cheese

Pop's Crispy Chicken & Waffles (4 wings 2 waffles)

$16.99

Comes with four whole wings and two waffles.

Chicken Dinners

2 Pieces Chicken Dinners

$8.99

All dinners come wings & legs with 2 sides and 1 roll

4 Pieces Chicken Dinners

$9.99

All dinners come wings & legs with 2 sides and 1 roll

6 Pieces Chicken Dinners

$12.99

All dinners come wings & legs with 2 sides and 1 roll

Chicken Only

8 Piece Chicken Only

$14.99

3 legs, 3 wings, 2 thighs

12 Piece Chicken Only

$22.99

4 legs, 4 wings, 4 thighs

6 Piece Chicken Only

$8.99

2 legs, 2 wings, 2 thighs

2 Piece Chicken Only

$5.99

1 leg & 1 thigh or 1 wing & 1 leg

Lunch Sides

Fries

$4.00

Fried twice crispy fries

Onion Rings

$3.25

Mozz Sticks (6)

$5.75

Side Side

$4.00

Drinks

Pespi

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cappuccino

$2.00

Monster Energy

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Juice Box

$1.50

Water

$1.00

Rootbeer

$1.50

Kids' Menu

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$6.99
Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.50
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Toast Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Scrambled Eggs, Toast Choice of Bacon or Sausage

$6.25
Grilled Cheese*

Grilled Cheese*

$5.29
Oatmeal*

Oatmeal*

$4.50
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$7.99

Extras

Toast (1)

$1.00

Buttermilk Biscuit(1)

$1.00

Signature Salads

Cobb Salad

$10.99

lettuce, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, tomato, choice of dressing*.

Steak Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, steak, cheese, tomato, cucumbers and choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Crispy chicken, cheese, tomato, choice of dressing

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1494 Waterloo Rd, Barberton, OH 44203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fa Rays Family Restaurant -
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Wooster Road North Barberton, OH 44203
View restaurantnext
Wink's Drivein - Wink's
orange starNo Reviews
75 5th St SE Barberton, OH 44203
View restaurantnext
Anna Bean Coffee Company - 361 4th Street NW
orange starNo Reviews
361 4th Street NW Barberton, OH 44203
View restaurantnext
The Pregame Tavern - 105 2ND ST NW
orange starNo Reviews
105 2ND ST NW BARBERTON, OH 44203
View restaurantnext
Johnny J's - Portage Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
3333 Manchester Rd. Akron, OH 44319
View restaurantnext
Ignite Brewing Company - Barberton
orange starNo Reviews
600 W. Tuscarawas Ave Barberton, OH 44203
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Barberton
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston