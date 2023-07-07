Pops Chicken & Waffles- 2 1494 Waterloo Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:45 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1494 Waterloo Rd, Barberton, OH 44203
