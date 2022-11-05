Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar

review star

No reviews yet

747 N. Plum Grove Road

Roselle, IL 60172

Appetizers (Carryout)

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

4 pretzel sticks served with cheese sauce and dark ale mustard.

Beer Mussels

$15.00

Sauteed in beer and butter, diced tomatoes, parsley and crostini.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.00

3 sliders topped with Buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Kabobs (Appetizers)

$15.00

4 tender pieces of chicken charbroiled. Served with grilled vegetable.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Fresh calamari lightly breaded; served with marinara sauce and fresh lemon.

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Our fries topped with beef chili, nacho cheese, crispy bacon and jalapenos; served with sour cream in a crispy tortilla shell.

Mini Burger Sliders

$12.00

3 sliders topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Mucho Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips loaded with cheddar cheese, nacho cheese and beef chili. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, sour cream and jalapenos.

Pop's Popping Shrimp

$14.00

Basket of fried shrimp tossed in our spicy sauce with a side of ranch.

Pop's Spicy Grecian Wings (12 Pcs)

$18.00

Baked to perfection with lemon, olive oil, herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic.

Potato Skins

$12.00

4 potato halves topped with crispy bacon and shredded cheddar cheese; served with sour cream.

Quesadillas

$13.00

Cheddar and mozzarella cheese smothered in a grilled tortilla; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and salsa.

Shrimp DeJonge

$15.00

5 jumbo shrimp baked with dejonghe garlic butter served with toasted French bread.

Steak Medallion Sliders

$15.00

3 sliders served with horseradish sauce.

The Skinny

$12.00

Hummus with pita bread, celery sticks and carrots.

Appetizers Fried Classic (Carryout)

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Mushrooms

$12.00

Mac & Chees Bites

$12.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Pickles

$12.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Sampler

$18.00

Mixture of all fired classic appetizers

Burgers (Carryout)

1/4lb Burger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato and onion and cheese.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion and choice of cheese.

Black and Bleu Burger

$15.00

Blackened patty, bleu cheese crumbles and Buffalo sauce on the side.

Caprese Burger

$15.00

Fresh basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic reduction.

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato and onion and choice of cheese.

Hamburger

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato and onion.

Monster Burger

$17.00

BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$15.00

Grilled onions, American cheese and a side of 1000 island dressing. Served on marble rye.

Pizza Burger

$15.00

Topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Pop's Burger

$15.00

Sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Vegan Burger

$15.00

Vegan patty, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Condiments (Carryout)

1000 Island

$1.00

Balsamic Vinager

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Carrots

$2.00

Carrots & Celery

$4.00

Celery

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Creamy Garlic

$1.00

French

$1.00

Giardinera

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Raspberry Vinegar

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy

$1.00

Spicy Garlic

$1.00

Tarder

$1.00

Desserts (Carryout)

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$4.00

Choice of vanilla, chocolate or spumoni.

Brownie

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Entrees (Carryout)

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken

$15.00

Grecian or BBQ.

1/2 Rotisserie Chicken and Shrimp

$17.00

3 jumbo fried shrimp.

1/2 Slab Ribs and Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

2 pieces fried chicken.

1/2 Slab Ribs and Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

3 jumbo fried shrimp.

4 Piece Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Fried or BBQ.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$25.00Out of stock

Chicken Kabobs

$18.00

4 tender pieces of chicken charbroiled; served with grilled vegetables and rice pilaf. Includes soup or salad.

Chicken Vesuvio

$16.00

Choice of half a chicken or boneless chicken breast sauteed in white wine, garlic and olive oil. Served with potato wedges and steamed vegetables. Includes soup or salad.

Shrimp Kabobs

$18.00

6 pieces of shrimp and grilled vegetables, topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice pilaf. Includes soup or salad.

Steak Tenderloin Kabobs

$18.00

3 steak medallions charbroiled. Served with grilled vegetables and rice pilaf. Includes soup or salad.

Stir-Fry

$16.00

Chicken, steak or shrimp with vegetables sautéed in teriyaki sauce. Served with rice pilaf. Includes soup or salad.

Trio Steak Medallion

$18.00

3 steak medallions with bordelaise mushroom sauce.

Homemade Eggrolls (Carryout)

Italian Beef (3 Rolls)

$12.00

Beef, giardiniera and mozzarella cheese with a side of creamy horseradish.

Reuben (3 Rolls)

$12.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with a side of 1000 island dressing.

Southwest Chicken (3 Rolls)

$12.00

Chicken, corn, onions, roasted red pepper and jalapeno with a side of sour cream.

Kids Menu (Carryout)

Kids Burger With Fries

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger With Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Tender With Fries

$5.99

Paninis (Carryout)

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, Swiss cheese and pesto sauce.

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, mozzarella cheese and chipotle mayo.

Cuban Panini

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, dark ale mustard and pickles. Served on french bread.

Italian Panini

$14.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato, onion and giardiniera with Italian dressing.

Skirt Steak Panini

$14.00

Skirt steak, arugula, red onion, fontinella cheese, cowboy butter and a side of creamy horseradish.

Turkey Panini

$14.00

Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, mayo and avocado.

Panzerotti (Carryout)

Cheese Panzerotti

$12.00

Our pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, our homemade pizza sauce and your favorite pizza ingredients. Choice of baked or fried.

Pasta BYO (Carryout)

Build Your Own Pasta

$12.00

Pasta Specialty(Carryout)

Cheese Ravioli Dinner

$15.00

6 jumbo ravioli stuffed with meat or cheese, with choice of marinara or meat sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Chicken breast sauteed in Marsala wine with fresh mushrooms. Served over angel hair pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.00

Chicken served with choice of pasta and sauce.

Creamy Lemon Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast sauteed in creamy lemon sauce with mushrooms. Served over Angel hair pasta.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00

Served with chicken or shrimp.

Meat Ravioli Dinner

$15.00

6 jumbo ravioli stuffed with meat or cheese, with choice of marinara or meat sauce.

Mediterranean Pasta

$18.00

Angel hair pasta tossed with fresh vegetables, olive oil, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fontinella cheese, served with chicken or shrimp.

Rigatoni Vodka

$15.00

Rigatoni pasta with homemade vodka sauce, served with chicken or shrimp.

Seafood Pasta

$18.00

Beer mussels, calamari and shrimp sauteed in our tomato basil sauce. Served over linguine.

Soup/Salads (Carryout)

Caesar Salad (V)

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese with our Caesar dressing.

Chopped Salad

$17.00

Diced chicken, chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, Canadian bacon, salami, bacon, mushroom, green olives, noodles, Swiss and mozzarella cheese.

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, egg, fresh corn and mixed greens.

Greek Salad (V)

$15.00

Mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, onion, tomato, Kalamata olives and green pepper. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette.

Harvest Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, dried cranberries, almonds, apples and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Julienne Salad

$15.00

Mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce, strips of ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomato and green pepper.

Pop’s Salad

$15.00

Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper and hard boiled egg.

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, cranberries, goat cheese, roasted almonds.

Santa Fe Salad

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce, fresh corn, black bean, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips and tomatoes.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed lettuce and slice tomato and onion.

Spinach Salad (V)

$12.00

Fresh Spinach, tomato, mushroom, avocado, red onion and hard boiled egg.

Steak Ceaser Salad

$12.99

Grilled Steak, romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese with our Caesar dressing.

Minestrone

$4.00+

Soup Of The Day

$4.00+

Baked French Onion

$7.00

Bowl Of Chili

$6.00

Sandwiches (Carryout)

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled pork in BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted bun.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served on French bread.

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo served on white or marble rye.

Cheesy Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Choice of meat or marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served on French bread.

Chicken Avocado Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with avocado and bacon with a side of ranch. Served on a toasted bun.

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken with meat or marinara sauce. Served on French bread.

Clubhouse Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on white or marble rye.

Combo Sandwich

$15.00

Italian beef and Italian sausage.

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered cod, lettuce and tomato with side of tartar sauce. Served on a French bread

Italian Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Italian Grinder Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mayo and mozzarella cheese baked on French bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, banana peppers and Italian dressing.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Choice of meat or marinara sauce.

Philly Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled mushroom, onion and green pepper. Served on French bread.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled mushroom, onion and green pepper. Served on French bread.

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing and sauerkraut. Served on marble rye.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$13.00

Homemade tuna salad, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese. Served open-faced on marble rye.

Seafood Dinner (Carryout)

6 Piece Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Fresh Red Salmon

$18.00

COD

$16.00

Sea Bass

$15.00

Tilapis

$15.00

Sides (Carryout)

Cheese Fries Basket

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Coleslaw Pint

$5.00

Fries Basket

$6.00

Fries Small

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes Pint

$5.00

Pizza Bread

$6.00

Rice Pint

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Wings and Tenders (Carryout)

Boneless Chicken Tenders (4 Pcs)

$10.00

Boneless Chicken Tenders (10 Pcs)

$16.00

Boneless Chicken Tenders (15 Pcs)

$22.00

Boneless Chicken Wings (10 Pcs)

$12.00

Boneless Chicken Wings (20 Pcs)

$22.00

Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)

$10.00

Chicken Wings (12 Pcs)

$18.00

Chicken Wings (24 Pcs)

$30.00

Wraps (Carryout)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Breaded fried chicken tossed with our Buffalo wing sauce, celery, mozzarella cheese and lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Charbroiled chicken with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Hummus Wrap

$14.00

Hummus, lettuce, tomato, Kalamata olives and olive oil.

Mediterranean Wrap

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, onion, tomato, Kalamata olives and green peppers tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.

Philly Beef Wrap

$14.00

Italian beef tossed with bell peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and mayo.

Skirt Steak Wrap

$14.00

Skirt steak with lettuce, grilled onion, mozzarella cheese and salsa.

South of the Border Wrap

$14.00

Charbroiled chicken, lettuce, salsa, avocado, sour cream, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Tuna Melt Wrap

$14.00

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with melted cheddar cheese.

Deep Dish (Carryout)

Deep Dish 12" Medium Cheese

$22.00

Deep Dish 14" Large Cheese

$24.00

Double Decker (Carryout)

Double Decker 12" Medium Cheese

$22.00

Double Decker 14" Large Cheese

$24.00

Famous Thin Crust Pizza (Carryout)

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

12" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$14.00

14" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Specialty Thin Crust Pizza (Carryout)

BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"

$20.00

BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"

$22.00

BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$26.00

BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 18"

$30.00

BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.

BLT Pizza 12"

$20.00

Bacon and mozzarella cheese; topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT Pizza 14"

$22.00

Bacon and mozzarella cheese; topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT Pizza 16"

$26.00

Bacon and mozzarella cheese; topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT Pizza 18"

$30.00

Bacon and mozzarella cheese; topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"

$20.00

Fried Chicken with buffalo sauce topped with bruschetta and ranch drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14"

$22.00

Fried Chicken with buffalo sauce topped with bruschetta and ranch drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"

$26.00

Fried Chicken with buffalo sauce topped with bruschetta and ranch drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza 18"

$30.00

Fried Chicken with buffalo sauce topped with bruschetta and ranch drizzle.

Hawaiian Pizza 12"

$20.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, BBQ sauce or pizza sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza 14"

$22.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, BBQ sauce or pizza sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza 16"

$26.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, BBQ sauce or pizza sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza 18"

$30.00

Canadian bacon, pineapple, BBQ sauce or pizza sauce.

Italian Pizza 12"

$20.00

Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.

Italian Pizza 14"

$22.00

Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.

Italian Pizza 16"

$26.00

Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.

Italian Pizza 18"

$30.00

Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.

Meat Lover's Pizza 12"

$20.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.

Meat Lover's Pizza 14"

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.

Meat Lover's Pizza 16"

$26.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.

Meat Lover's Pizza 18"

$30.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.

Mom's Pizza 12"

$20.00

Sausage, bacon, onion and BBQ sauce.

Mom's Pizza 14"

$22.00

Sausage, bacon, onion and BBQ sauce.

Mom's Pizza 16"

$26.00

Sausage, bacon, onion and BBQ sauce.

Mom's Pizza 18"

$30.00

Sausage, bacon, onion and BBQ sauce.

Pop's Specialty Pizza 12"

$20.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.

Pop's Specialty Pizza 14"

$22.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.

Pop's Specialty Pizza 16"

$26.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.

Pop's Specialty Pizza 18"

$30.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.

Taco Pizza 12"

$20.00

Refried beans, ground beef and mozzarella cheese; topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, jalapenos and black olive.

Taco Pizza 14"

$22.00

Refried beans, ground beef and mozzarella cheese; topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, jalapenos and black olive.

Taco Pizza 16"

$26.00

Refried beans, ground beef and mozzarella cheese; topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, jalapenos and black olive.

Taco Pizza 18"

$30.00

Refried beans, ground beef and mozzarella cheese; topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, jalapenos and black olive.

Vegetarian Pizza 12"

$20.00

Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.

Vegetarian Pizza 14"

$22.00

Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.

Vegetarian Pizza 16"

$26.00

Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.

Vegetarian Pizza 18"

$30.00

Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.

Stuffed Pizza (Carryout)

Stuffed 12" Medium Cheese

$22.00

Stuffed 14" Large Cheese

$24.00

Slice Of Pizza (Carryout)

Slice of Pizza

$5.00

WoodFire Pizza (Carryout)

Woodfire Artichoke Bianca

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, fontinella, goat cheese, parmigiano reggiano, artichoke, sundried tomato, mushroom, roasted garlic & truffle oil.

Woodfire Arugula Rossa

$15.00

Fresh plum tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, mozzarella and EVOO.

Woodfire BBQ Chickedn

$15.00

Chicken, red onion and bacon with BBQ sauce.

Woodfire Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Imported provolone cheese, fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, breaded chickens garnished with bruschetta tomatoes.

Woodfire Carni italiane

$18.00

Fresh plum tomato sauce, sausage, bacon, fresh mozzarella, basil & EVOO.

Woodfire Grigliata Bianca

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, forntinella, zucchini, eggplant, caramelized onion, bell peppers, parmigiano reggiano & EVOO.

Woodfire Italian Beef

$15.00

Fresh plum tomato sauce, Italian beef, fresh mozzarella & hot giardiniera.

Woodfire Margherita

$14.00

Fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, fresh basil & olive oil

Woodfire Meat Lovers

$15.00

Fresh plum tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni and bacon.

Woodfire Mediterranean

$15.00

Fresh plum tomato sauce, kalamata olives, onions, bread crumbs, mozzarella & EVOO.

Woodfire Pizza Alla Vodka

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato cream vodka sauce, seasoned fresh mushroom, peas & prosciutto

Woodfire Prosciutto Artichoke

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, blue cheese, prosciutto, arugula and artichoke.

Woodfire Prosciutto Mushroom

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, roasted garlic, arugula, mushroom, prosciutto drizzled with truffle oil and ricotta cheese.

Woodfire Salami Bianca

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, blue cheese, parmigiano reggiano, salami, sundried tomato, basil, roasted garlic & EVOO.

Woodfire Salami Rossa

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, salami, parmigiana reggiano, basil, roasted garlic and EVVO

Woodfire Sausage Bianca

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parmigiano reggiano, sausage, basil, caramelized onions & EVOO.

Woodfire The old school

$13.00

Fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with parmigiano reggiano.

Woodfire The Signature

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh plum tomato sauce, topped with over roasted peppers, sausage & fresh sliced garlic

Woodfire The Smoking

$15.00

Smoke fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper cream sauce, roasted peppers, sausage & caramelized onion, topped with imported parmigiana reggiano & fresh basil

Beverages (Carryout)

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Arizona Green Tea Btl

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Mountain Dew Baja Blast

$2.00

Nature's Twist Lemonade Btl

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Appetizer Trays

Chicken Wings Tray (50 Pcs)

$69.00

Chicken Tenders Tray (40 Pcs)

$69.00

Potato Skins Tray (20 Pcs)

$45.00

Sampler Tray (Mixture of Classic Fried App)

$79.00

Rice Pilaf Tray

$45.00

Mashed Potatoes

$45.00

Pasta Trays

Rigatoni Vodka With Chicken

$79.00

Baked Mostaccioli With Meadball

$79.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$79.00

Mostaccioli With Meatball

$69.00

Mostaccioli With Sausage

$69.00

Build Your Own Pasta

$49.00

Entrees Trays

Italian Beef With Bread & Au Jus (20 Pcs & 5 Lbs)

$79.00

Chicken Marsala With Angel Hair Pasta (20 Pcs, 40 Oz)

$79.00

Chicken Vesuvio With Potato Wedges (20 Pcs, 40 Oz)

$79.00

Chicken Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice (20 Pcs, 40 Oz)

$79.00

Fried Chicken (40 Pcs)

$69.00

Rotisserie Chicken (40 Pcs)

$69.00

Creamy Lemon Chicken With Angel Hair Pasta (20 Pcs, 40 Oz)

$79.00

Extra French Bread (10 Pcs)

$10.00

Salad Trays

Ceaser Salad Tray

$49.00

Garden Salad Tray

$49.00

Chopped Salad Tray

$49.00

Sides

Pint Coldslaw

$7.00

Pint Hot Peppers

$7.00

Pint Sweet Peppers

$7.00

Pint Pasta Sauce

$7.00

Pint Salad Dressing

$7.00

Pint Wing Sauce

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

747 N. Plum Grove Road, Roselle, IL 60172

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

