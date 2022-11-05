Pop's Pizza & Sports Bar
747 N. Plum Grove Road
Roselle, IL 60172
Appetizers (Carryout)
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
4 pretzel sticks served with cheese sauce and dark ale mustard.
Beer Mussels
Sauteed in beer and butter, diced tomatoes, parsley and crostini.
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
3 sliders topped with Buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Kabobs (Appetizers)
4 tender pieces of chicken charbroiled. Served with grilled vegetable.
Fried Calamari
Fresh calamari lightly breaded; served with marinara sauce and fresh lemon.
Loaded Fries
Our fries topped with beef chili, nacho cheese, crispy bacon and jalapenos; served with sour cream in a crispy tortilla shell.
Mini Burger Sliders
3 sliders topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Mucho Nachos
Tortilla chips loaded with cheddar cheese, nacho cheese and beef chili. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, sour cream and jalapenos.
Pop's Popping Shrimp
Basket of fried shrimp tossed in our spicy sauce with a side of ranch.
Pop's Spicy Grecian Wings (12 Pcs)
Baked to perfection with lemon, olive oil, herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic.
Potato Skins
4 potato halves topped with crispy bacon and shredded cheddar cheese; served with sour cream.
Quesadillas
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese smothered in a grilled tortilla; served with lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream and salsa.
Shrimp DeJonge
5 jumbo shrimp baked with dejonghe garlic butter served with toasted French bread.
Steak Medallion Sliders
3 sliders served with horseradish sauce.
The Skinny
Hummus with pita bread, celery sticks and carrots.
Appetizers Fried Classic (Carryout)
Burgers (Carryout)
1/4lb Burger
Lettuce, tomato and onion and cheese.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion and choice of cheese.
Black and Bleu Burger
Blackened patty, bleu cheese crumbles and Buffalo sauce on the side.
Caprese Burger
Fresh basil, tomato, fresh mozzarella and balsamic reduction.
Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato and onion and choice of cheese.
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato and onion.
Monster Burger
BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
Grilled onions, American cheese and a side of 1000 island dressing. Served on marble rye.
Pizza Burger
Topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Pop's Burger
Sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Vegan Burger
Vegan patty, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Condiments (Carryout)
1000 Island
Balsamic Vinager
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Caesar
Carrots
Carrots & Celery
Celery
Cheese Sauce
Cocktail
Creamy Garlic
French
Giardinera
Gravy
Honey BBQ
Honey Mustard
Horseradish
Italian
Jalapenos
Marinara
Mayo
Ranch
Raspberry Vinegar
Salsa
Sour Cream
Spicy
Spicy Garlic
Tarder
Desserts (Carryout)
Entrees (Carryout)
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken
Grecian or BBQ.
1/2 Rotisserie Chicken and Shrimp
3 jumbo fried shrimp.
1/2 Slab Ribs and Chicken
2 pieces fried chicken.
1/2 Slab Ribs and Shrimp
3 jumbo fried shrimp.
4 Piece Chicken Dinner
Fried or BBQ.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Chicken Kabobs
4 tender pieces of chicken charbroiled; served with grilled vegetables and rice pilaf. Includes soup or salad.
Chicken Vesuvio
Choice of half a chicken or boneless chicken breast sauteed in white wine, garlic and olive oil. Served with potato wedges and steamed vegetables. Includes soup or salad.
Shrimp Kabobs
6 pieces of shrimp and grilled vegetables, topped with teriyaki sauce. Served with rice pilaf. Includes soup or salad.
Steak Tenderloin Kabobs
3 steak medallions charbroiled. Served with grilled vegetables and rice pilaf. Includes soup or salad.
Stir-Fry
Chicken, steak or shrimp with vegetables sautéed in teriyaki sauce. Served with rice pilaf. Includes soup or salad.
Trio Steak Medallion
3 steak medallions with bordelaise mushroom sauce.
Homemade Eggrolls (Carryout)
Italian Beef (3 Rolls)
Beef, giardiniera and mozzarella cheese with a side of creamy horseradish.
Reuben (3 Rolls)
Corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese with a side of 1000 island dressing.
Southwest Chicken (3 Rolls)
Chicken, corn, onions, roasted red pepper and jalapeno with a side of sour cream.
Kids Menu (Carryout)
Paninis (Carryout)
Chicken Pesto Panini
Grilled chicken, avocado, Swiss cheese and pesto sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato, mozzarella cheese and chipotle mayo.
Cuban Panini
Slow roasted pulled pork, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, dark ale mustard and pickles. Served on french bread.
Italian Panini
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato, onion and giardiniera with Italian dressing.
Skirt Steak Panini
Skirt steak, arugula, red onion, fontinella cheese, cowboy butter and a side of creamy horseradish.
Turkey Panini
Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, mayo and avocado.
Panzerotti (Carryout)
Pasta BYO (Carryout)
Pasta Specialty(Carryout)
Cheese Ravioli Dinner
6 jumbo ravioli stuffed with meat or cheese, with choice of marinara or meat sauce.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast sauteed in Marsala wine with fresh mushrooms. Served over angel hair pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken served with choice of pasta and sauce.
Creamy Lemon Chicken
Chicken breast sauteed in creamy lemon sauce with mushrooms. Served over Angel hair pasta.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Served with chicken or shrimp.
Meat Ravioli Dinner
6 jumbo ravioli stuffed with meat or cheese, with choice of marinara or meat sauce.
Mediterranean Pasta
Angel hair pasta tossed with fresh vegetables, olive oil, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fontinella cheese, served with chicken or shrimp.
Rigatoni Vodka
Rigatoni pasta with homemade vodka sauce, served with chicken or shrimp.
Seafood Pasta
Beer mussels, calamari and shrimp sauteed in our tomato basil sauce. Served over linguine.
Soup/Salads (Carryout)
Caesar Salad (V)
Romaine lettuce, croutons and Parmesan cheese with our Caesar dressing.
Chopped Salad
Diced chicken, chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce, Canadian bacon, salami, bacon, mushroom, green olives, noodles, Swiss and mozzarella cheese.
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, egg, fresh corn and mixed greens.
Greek Salad (V)
Mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, onion, tomato, Kalamata olives and green pepper. Served with our balsamic vinaigrette.
Harvest Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, dried cranberries, almonds, apples and crumbled bleu cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Julienne Salad
Mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce, strips of ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomato and green pepper.
Pop’s Salad
Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green pepper and hard boiled egg.
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, cranberries, goat cheese, roasted almonds.
Santa Fe Salad
Grilled Chicken, mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce, fresh corn, black bean, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips and tomatoes.
Side Salad
Mixed lettuce and slice tomato and onion.
Spinach Salad (V)
Fresh Spinach, tomato, mushroom, avocado, red onion and hard boiled egg.
Steak Ceaser Salad
Grilled Steak, romaine lettuce, croutons and parmesan cheese with our Caesar dressing.
Minestrone
Soup Of The Day
Baked French Onion
Bowl Of Chili
Sandwiches (Carryout)
BBQ Beef Sandwich
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pulled pork in BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted bun.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Served on French bread.
BLT Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo served on white or marble rye.
Cheesy Meatball Sandwich
Choice of meat or marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served on French bread.
Chicken Avocado Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with avocado and bacon with a side of ranch. Served on a toasted bun.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Chicken with meat or marinara sauce. Served on French bread.
Clubhouse Sandwich
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on white or marble rye.
Combo Sandwich
Italian beef and Italian sausage.
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod, lettuce and tomato with side of tartar sauce. Served on a French bread
Italian Beef Sandwich
Italian Grinder Sandwich
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mayo and mozzarella cheese baked on French bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, banana peppers and Italian dressing.
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Choice of meat or marinara sauce.
Philly Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Grilled mushroom, onion and green pepper. Served on French bread.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled mushroom, onion and green pepper. Served on French bread.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing and sauerkraut. Served on marble rye.
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese. Served open-faced on marble rye.
Seafood Dinner (Carryout)
Sides (Carryout)
Wings and Tenders (Carryout)
Wraps (Carryout)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded fried chicken tossed with our Buffalo wing sauce, celery, mozzarella cheese and lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Charbroiled chicken with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and homemade ranch.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Charbroiled chicken, lettuce, tomato, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Hummus Wrap
Hummus, lettuce, tomato, Kalamata olives and olive oil.
Mediterranean Wrap
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, onion, tomato, Kalamata olives and green peppers tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.
Philly Beef Wrap
Italian beef tossed with bell peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese and mayo.
Skirt Steak Wrap
Skirt steak with lettuce, grilled onion, mozzarella cheese and salsa.
South of the Border Wrap
Charbroiled chicken, lettuce, salsa, avocado, sour cream, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Tuna Melt Wrap
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with melted cheddar cheese.
Deep Dish (Carryout)
Double Decker (Carryout)
Famous Thin Crust Pizza (Carryout)
Specialty Thin Crust Pizza (Carryout)
BBQ Chicken Pizza 12"
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 18"
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
BLT Pizza 12"
Bacon and mozzarella cheese; topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BLT Pizza 14"
Bacon and mozzarella cheese; topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BLT Pizza 16"
Bacon and mozzarella cheese; topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BLT Pizza 18"
Bacon and mozzarella cheese; topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"
Fried Chicken with buffalo sauce topped with bruschetta and ranch drizzle.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 14"
Fried Chicken with buffalo sauce topped with bruschetta and ranch drizzle.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"
Fried Chicken with buffalo sauce topped with bruschetta and ranch drizzle.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 18"
Fried Chicken with buffalo sauce topped with bruschetta and ranch drizzle.
Hawaiian Pizza 12"
Canadian bacon, pineapple, BBQ sauce or pizza sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza 14"
Canadian bacon, pineapple, BBQ sauce or pizza sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza 16"
Canadian bacon, pineapple, BBQ sauce or pizza sauce.
Hawaiian Pizza 18"
Canadian bacon, pineapple, BBQ sauce or pizza sauce.
Italian Pizza 12"
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
Italian Pizza 14"
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
Italian Pizza 16"
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
Italian Pizza 18"
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
Meat Lover's Pizza 12"
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
Meat Lover's Pizza 14"
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
Meat Lover's Pizza 16"
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
Meat Lover's Pizza 18"
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
Mom's Pizza 12"
Sausage, bacon, onion and BBQ sauce.
Mom's Pizza 14"
Sausage, bacon, onion and BBQ sauce.
Mom's Pizza 16"
Sausage, bacon, onion and BBQ sauce.
Mom's Pizza 18"
Sausage, bacon, onion and BBQ sauce.
Pop's Specialty Pizza 12"
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
Pop's Specialty Pizza 14"
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
Pop's Specialty Pizza 16"
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
Pop's Specialty Pizza 18"
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
Taco Pizza 12"
Refried beans, ground beef and mozzarella cheese; topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, jalapenos and black olive.
Taco Pizza 14"
Refried beans, ground beef and mozzarella cheese; topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, jalapenos and black olive.
Taco Pizza 16"
Refried beans, ground beef and mozzarella cheese; topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, jalapenos and black olive.
Taco Pizza 18"
Refried beans, ground beef and mozzarella cheese; topped with tomato, onion, lettuce, jalapenos and black olive.
Vegetarian Pizza 12"
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
Vegetarian Pizza 14"
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
Vegetarian Pizza 16"
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
Vegetarian Pizza 18"
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
Stuffed Pizza (Carryout)
Slice Of Pizza (Carryout)
WoodFire Pizza (Carryout)
Woodfire Artichoke Bianca
Fresh mozzarella, fontinella, goat cheese, parmigiano reggiano, artichoke, sundried tomato, mushroom, roasted garlic & truffle oil.
Woodfire Arugula Rossa
Fresh plum tomato sauce, prosciutto, arugula, tomatoes, mozzarella and EVOO.
Woodfire BBQ Chickedn
Chicken, red onion and bacon with BBQ sauce.
Woodfire Buffalo Chicken
Imported provolone cheese, fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, breaded chickens garnished with bruschetta tomatoes.
Woodfire Carni italiane
Fresh plum tomato sauce, sausage, bacon, fresh mozzarella, basil & EVOO.
Woodfire Grigliata Bianca
Fresh mozzarella, forntinella, zucchini, eggplant, caramelized onion, bell peppers, parmigiano reggiano & EVOO.
Woodfire Italian Beef
Fresh plum tomato sauce, Italian beef, fresh mozzarella & hot giardiniera.
Woodfire Margherita
Fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, fresh basil & olive oil
Woodfire Meat Lovers
Fresh plum tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Woodfire Mediterranean
Fresh plum tomato sauce, kalamata olives, onions, bread crumbs, mozzarella & EVOO.
Woodfire Pizza Alla Vodka
Fresh mozzarella, tomato cream vodka sauce, seasoned fresh mushroom, peas & prosciutto
Woodfire Prosciutto Artichoke
Fresh mozzarella, blue cheese, prosciutto, arugula and artichoke.
Woodfire Prosciutto Mushroom
Fresh mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, roasted garlic, arugula, mushroom, prosciutto drizzled with truffle oil and ricotta cheese.
Woodfire Salami Bianca
Fresh mozzarella, blue cheese, parmigiano reggiano, salami, sundried tomato, basil, roasted garlic & EVOO.
Woodfire Salami Rossa
Fresh mozzarella, salami, parmigiana reggiano, basil, roasted garlic and EVVO
Woodfire Sausage Bianca
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, parmigiano reggiano, sausage, basil, caramelized onions & EVOO.
Woodfire The old school
Fresh plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, topped with parmigiano reggiano.
Woodfire The Signature
Fresh mozzarella, fresh plum tomato sauce, topped with over roasted peppers, sausage & fresh sliced garlic
Woodfire The Smoking
Smoke fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper cream sauce, roasted peppers, sausage & caramelized onion, topped with imported parmigiana reggiano & fresh basil
Appetizer Trays
Pasta Trays
Entrees Trays
Italian Beef With Bread & Au Jus (20 Pcs & 5 Lbs)
Chicken Marsala With Angel Hair Pasta (20 Pcs, 40 Oz)
Chicken Vesuvio With Potato Wedges (20 Pcs, 40 Oz)
Chicken Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice (20 Pcs, 40 Oz)
Fried Chicken (40 Pcs)
Rotisserie Chicken (40 Pcs)
Creamy Lemon Chicken With Angel Hair Pasta (20 Pcs, 40 Oz)
Extra French Bread (10 Pcs)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
747 N. Plum Grove Road, Roselle, IL 60172