Kick Off Pizza & Sports Bar
1101 N. Independence Blvd.,
Romeoville, IL 60446
Carryout/Online Food Menu
Appetizers (Carryout)
3 Mini Burger Sliders
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Jam.
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Cheese Sauce, Dark Ale Mustard.
Calamari Fritti
Crazy Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried Pickles Chips
Italian Meatballs
Marinara Sauce, & Crostini
Mozzarella Marinara
Not Your Regular Fries
Beef Chili, Nacho Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Jalapeños, Sour Cream.
Kick Off Stadium Nachos
Nacho Cheese, Beef Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Sour Cream.
Potato Skins
Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream.
Quesadillas
Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sour Cream, Pico.
Sampler
Mozzarella Sticks, Crazy Mac & Cheese Bites, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles Chips
Burgers (Carryout)
Burning Love
Grilled Jalapeños Coins, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Aioli.
Everyone Loves Bacon
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Candy Bacon & Chipotle Aioli.
Hamburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. (Add Cheese $1.00)
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Garlic, Parmesan, Arugula, Swiss Cheese
Patty Melt
Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Marble Rye Bread.
The Double Hangover
Two Gourmet Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions & Chipotle Aioli.
Entrees (Carryout)
Chicken Picatta
Capers, Spinach, Lemon Butter.
Lemon Herb Salmon
Oven Roasted Greek Style Chicken
Grecian or BBQ.
Kick Off specialty Kabobs
Grilled Vegetables, Rice Pilaf. Chicken Or Steak.
Rib Eye Steak (10 oz)
Bordelaise Mushroom Marsala Sauce & Baked Potato
Almond Crusted Seabass
Greek Style PorkChops
Bordelaise Mushroom Marsala Sauce & Baked Potato
Stuffed Chicken
Capers, Spinach, Lemon Butter.
Homemade Eggrolls (Carryout)
Kids Menu (Carryout)
Paninis (Carryout)
Chicken Pesto Panini
Avocado, Swiss Cheese & Pesto Sauce.
Chicken Pomodori
Provolone, Basil, Spinach, Tomato & Pesto Aioli.
Chipotle Chicken Panini
Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Chipotle Aioli.
Rustic Italian Panini
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Giardiniera & Homemade Italian Dressing.
Steak Panini
Arugula, Red Onion, Cowboy Butter & Mozzarella Cheese
Tomato Mozzarella
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Turkey Panini
Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo & Swiss Cheese.
Panzerotti (Carryout)
Pasta BYO (Carryout)
Pasta Specialty(Carryout)
Sandwiches (Carryout)
BLT Sandwich
Lettuce, Fried Green Tomato, Candy Bacon & Chipotle Aioli.
Cheesy Meatball Sandwich
Meat or Marinara Sauce, French Bread, Mozzarella Cheese. Served on French Bread.
Chicken Avocado Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch. Served on Toasted Gourmet Bun
Clubhouse Sandwich
Turkey, Candy Bacon, Grilled Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Aioli.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese. Served on French Bread.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayo. Served on Toasted Gourmet Bun
Reuben Sandwich
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000-island. Served on Marble Rye Bread.
Sides (Carryout)
Baked Potato
Chips & Guacamole
Finger Lickin' Garlic Parmesan Fries
Served With Pop's Signature Dipping Sauce.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Mashed Potatoes Side Order
Homemade Coleslaw Side Order
Lip Smackin' Truffle Fries
Served With Pop's Truffle Aioli.
Pizza Bread
Rice Side Order
Seasoned Fries Basket
Served With Pop's Signature Dipping Sauce.
Seasoned Fries Small
Soup/Salads (Carryout)
Baked French Onion Soup
Served Bubbling Hot
Chili
Chopped Salad
Ditalini Pasta, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Red Cabbage, Served with your choice of dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Grated Parmesan & Sourdough Croutons.
Garden Side Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Red Onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Baby Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Honey Glazed Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Soup Of The Day
Chef Featured Soups
Signature Chicken Wings (Carryout)
Chicken Tenders (4 Pcs)
Chicken Tenders (8 Pcs)
Chicken Tenders (12 Pcs)
Boneless Chicken Wings (10 Pcs)
Boneless Chicken Wings (20 Pcs)
Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)
Chicken Wings (12 Pcs)
Chicken Wings (24 Pcs)
Spicy Grecian Wings (12 Pcs)
Garlic, Lemon, Olive Oil, Herbs & Crushed Red Pepper. (Please Allow 35 Minutes for Cooking)
Signature Chimichurri Wings (12 Pcs)
Baked to perfection with lemon, olive oil, herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic.
Bang-Bang Wings (12 Pcs)
Baked to perfection with lemon, olive oil, herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic.
Wraps (Carryout)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Pops Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Bleu Cheese Sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Caesar dressing.
Philly Beef Wrap
Bell Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Mayo.
South of the Border Wrap
Lettuce, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.
Steak Wrap
Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico.
Carryout/Online Pizza Menu
Famous Thin Crust Pizza (Carryout)
Specialty Thin Crust Pizza (Carryout)
BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
BBQ Chicken Pizza 18"
BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.
Italian Pizza 14"
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
Italian Pizza 16"
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
Italian Pizza 18"
Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.
Meat Lover's Pizza 14"
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
Meat Lover's Pizza 16"
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
Meat Lover's Pizza 18"
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.
Kick Off Special Pizza 14"
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
Kick Off Special Pizza 16"
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
Kick Off Special Pizza 18"
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.
Vegetarian Pizza 14"
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
Vegetarian Pizza 16"
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
Vegetarian Pizza 18"
Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.
Catering Menu
Appetizer Trays
Pasta Half Trays
Pasta Full Trays
Entrees Half Trays
Chicken Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf (5 Pcs)
Chicken Marsala With Angel Hair Pasta
Chicken Piccata with Rice Pilaf
Greek Style Chicken (16 Pcs)
Italian Beef With Bread & Au Jus (2 lbs & 10 Pcs Bread)
Lemon Herb Salmon With Rice Pilaf
Steak Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf (5 Pcs)
Entrees Full Trays
Chicken Marsala With Angel Hair Pasta
Italian Beef With Bread & Au Jus
Chicken Piccata With Rice Pilaf
Lemon Herb Salmon With Rice Pilaf
Oven Roasted Greek Style Chicken With Rice Pilaf
Chicken Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf
Steak Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf
Salad Trays
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1101 N. Independence Blvd.,, Romeoville, IL 60446