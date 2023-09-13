Carryout/Online Food Menu

Appetizers (Carryout)

3 Mini Burger Sliders

$11.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon Jam.

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$11.99

Cheese Sauce, Dark Ale Mustard.

Calamari Fritti

$14.99
Crazy Mac & Cheese Bites

Crazy Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.99

Fried Pickles Chips

$11.99

Italian Meatballs

$11.99

Marinara Sauce, & Crostini

Mozzarella Marinara

$9.99

Not Your Regular Fries

$9.99

Beef Chili, Nacho Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Jalapeños, Sour Cream.

Kick Off Stadium Nachos

$12.99

Nacho Cheese, Beef Chili, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Sour Cream.

Potato Skins

$11.99

Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.99

Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sour Cream, Pico.

Sampler

$14.99

Mozzarella Sticks, Crazy Mac & Cheese Bites, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles Chips

Burgers (Carryout)

Burning Love

$15.99

Grilled Jalapeños Coins, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chipotle Aioli.

Everyone Loves Bacon

Everyone Loves Bacon

$14.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Candy Bacon & Chipotle Aioli.

Hamburger

$13.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion. (Add Cheese $1.00)

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.99

Garlic, Parmesan, Arugula, Swiss Cheese

Patty Melt

$14.99

Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Marble Rye Bread.

The Double Hangover

$17.99

Two Gourmet Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions & Chipotle Aioli.

Condiments (Carryout)

1000 Island

$1.00

Balsamic Vinager

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Carrots

$2.00

Carrots & Celery

$4.00

Celery

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Creamy Garlic

$1.00

French

$1.00

Giardinera

$1.00

Gravy

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Raspberry Vinegar

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Spicy

$1.00

Spicy Garlic

$1.00

Tarder

$1.00

Entrees (Carryout)

Chicken Picatta

$17.99

Capers, Spinach, Lemon Butter.

Lemon Herb Salmon

$17.99

Oven Roasted Greek Style Chicken

$17.99

Grecian or BBQ.

Kick Off specialty Kabobs

$17.99+

Grilled Vegetables, Rice Pilaf. Chicken Or Steak.

Rib Eye Steak (10 oz)

$18.99

Bordelaise Mushroom Marsala Sauce & Baked Potato

Almond Crusted Seabass

$16.99

Greek Style PorkChops

$17.99

Bordelaise Mushroom Marsala Sauce & Baked Potato

Stuffed Chicken

$17.99

Capers, Spinach, Lemon Butter.

Homemade Eggrolls (Carryout)

Italian Beef Eggrolls (3 Rolls)

$11.99

Giardiniera, Mozzarella Cheese, Creamy Horseradish.

Reuben Eggrolls (3 Rolls)

$11.99

Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, 1000-island.

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls (3 Rolls)

$11.99

Corn, Onions, Roasted Red Pepper, Jalapeño, Sour Cream.

Kids Menu (Carryout)

Kids Burger With Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Burger With Fries

$6.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Pasta

$6.99

Kids Tender With Fries

$6.99

Paninis (Carryout)

Chicken Pesto Panini

$14.99

Avocado, Swiss Cheese & Pesto Sauce.

Chicken Pomodori

$15.99

Provolone, Basil, Spinach, Tomato & Pesto Aioli.

Chipotle Chicken Panini

$15.99

Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese & Chipotle Aioli.

Rustic Italian Panini

$15.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Giardiniera & Homemade Italian Dressing.

Steak Panini

$15.99

Arugula, Red Onion, Cowboy Butter & Mozzarella Cheese

Tomato Mozzarella

$14.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Basil & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Turkey Panini

$14.99

Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo & Swiss Cheese.

Panzerotti (Carryout)

Cheese Panzerotti

$13.00

Our pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, our homemade pizza sauce and your favorite pizza ingredients. Choice of baked or fried.

Pasta BYO (Carryout)

Build Your Own Pasta

$12.99

Build Your Own Pasta.

Pasta Specialty(Carryout)

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Mushrooms & Marsala Sauce. Served Over Spaghetti Aglio Olio.

Creamy Lemon Chicken

$17.99

Lemon Sauce, Mushroom, Capers Served over Spaghetti.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

Parmesan Cream Sauce.

Rigatoni Ala Vodka

$14.99

Creamy Vodka Sauce.

Spaghetti

$14.99

Marinara or Meat Sauce.

Sandwiches (Carryout)

BLT Sandwich

$13.99

Lettuce, Fried Green Tomato, Candy Bacon & Chipotle Aioli.

Cheesy Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

Meat or Marinara Sauce, French Bread, Mozzarella Cheese. Served on French Bread.

Chicken Avocado Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch. Served on Toasted Gourmet Bun

Clubhouse Sandwich

$14.99

Turkey, Candy Bacon, Grilled Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Aioli.

Italian Beef Sandwich

$14.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese. Served on French Bread.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayo. Served on Toasted Gourmet Bun

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut, 1000-island. Served on Marble Rye Bread.

Sides (Carryout)

Baked Potato

$3.99

Chips & Guacamole

$8.99

Finger Lickin' Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.99

Served With Pop's Signature Dipping Sauce.

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Side Order

$3.99

Homemade Coleslaw Side Order

$3.99

Lip Smackin' Truffle Fries

$6.99

Served With Pop's Truffle Aioli.

Pizza Bread

$4.99

Rice Side Order

$4.99

Seasoned Fries Basket

$5.99

Served With Pop's Signature Dipping Sauce.

Seasoned Fries Small

$2.99

Soup/Salads (Carryout)

Baked French Onion Soup

$6.99

Served Bubbling Hot

Chili

$5.99

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Ditalini Pasta, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Gorgonzola Cheese, Red Cabbage, Served with your choice of dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.99

Grated Parmesan & Sourdough Croutons.

Garden Side Salad

$4.99

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Red Cabbage, Tomato, Red Onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.99

Feta Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Pepperoncini, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Baby Mixed Greens, Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Honey Glazed Walnuts, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Soup Of The Day

$3.99+

Chef Featured Soups

Signature Chicken Wings (Carryout)

Chicken Tenders (4 Pcs)

$9.99

Chicken Tenders (8 Pcs)

$14.99

Chicken Tenders (12 Pcs)

$19.99

Boneless Chicken Wings (10 Pcs)

$11.99

Boneless Chicken Wings (20 Pcs)

$21.99

Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)

$11.99

Chicken Wings (12 Pcs)

$17.99

Chicken Wings (24 Pcs)

$29.99

Spicy Grecian Wings (12 Pcs)

$16.99

Garlic, Lemon, Olive Oil, Herbs & Crushed Red Pepper. (Please Allow 35 Minutes for Cooking)

Signature Chimichurri Wings (12 Pcs)

$16.99

Baked to perfection with lemon, olive oil, herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic.

Bang-Bang Wings (12 Pcs)

$16.99

Baked to perfection with lemon, olive oil, herbs, crushed red pepper and garlic.

Wraps (Carryout)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Pops Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Celery, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese & Bleu Cheese Sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.99

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Homemade Caesar dressing.

Philly Beef Wrap

$15.99

Bell Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese & Mayo.

South of the Border Wrap

$14.99

Lettuce, Avocado, Sour Cream, Pico, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese.

Steak Wrap

$15.99

Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico.

Carryout/Online Pizza Menu

Famous Thin Crust Pizza (Carryout)

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

14" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$20.00

16" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$23.00

18" Thin Crust Cheese Pizza

$26.00

Specialty Thin Crust Pizza (Carryout)

BBQ Chicken Pizza 14"

$28.00

BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 16"

$32.00

BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.

BBQ Chicken Pizza 18"

$36.00

BBW Sauce, chicken, red onion and bacon.

Italian Pizza 14"

$28.00

Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.

Italian Pizza 16"

$32.00

Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.

Italian Pizza 18"

$36.00

Sliced Italian beef and giardiniera.

Meat Lover's Pizza 14"

$28.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.

Meat Lover's Pizza 16"

$32.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.

Meat Lover's Pizza 18"

$36.00

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ground beef.

Kick Off Special Pizza 14"

$28.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.

Kick Off Special Pizza 16"

$32.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.

Kick Off Special Pizza 18"

$36.00

Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper and onion.

Vegetarian Pizza 14"

$28.00

Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.

Vegetarian Pizza 16"

$32.00

Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.

Vegetarian Pizza 18"

$36.00

Spinach, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion and green olive.

Catering Menu

Appetizer Trays

Chicken Tenders Tray (40 Pcs)

$79.00

Chicken Wings Tray (40 Pcs)

$79.00

Potato Skins Tray (20 Pcs)

$49.00

Boneless Wings (40 Pcs)

$59.00

Mini Burger Slider With America Cheese & Chipotle Aioli (24 Pcs)

$99.00

Pasta Half Trays

Build Your Own Pasta (1/2 Tray)

$45.00

Creamy Lemon Chicken (1/2 Tray)

$59.00

Mostaccioli With Meatball (1/2 Tray)

$59.00

Pesto Cavatappi with Chicken (1/2 Tray)

$59.00

Rigatoni Vodka with Chicken (1/2 Tray)

$59.00

Pasta Full Trays

Build Your Own Pasta Full Tray

$79.00

Creamy Lemon Chicken Full Tray

$99.00

Mostaccioli with Meatballs Full Tray

$99.00

Pesto Cavatappi with Chicken Full Tray

$99.99

Rigatoni Vodka with Chicken Full Tray

$99.00

Entrees Half Trays

Chicken Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf (5 Pcs)

$59.00

Chicken Marsala With Angel Hair Pasta

$59.00

Chicken Piccata with Rice Pilaf

$59.00

Greek Style Chicken (16 Pcs)

$59.00

Italian Beef With Bread & Au Jus (2 lbs & 10 Pcs Bread)

$59.00

Lemon Herb Salmon With Rice Pilaf

$59.00

Steak Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf (5 Pcs)

$69.00

Entrees Full Trays

Chicken Marsala With Angel Hair Pasta

$99.00

Italian Beef With Bread & Au Jus

$99.00

Chicken Piccata With Rice Pilaf

$99.00

Lemon Herb Salmon With Rice Pilaf

$119.00

Oven Roasted Greek Style Chicken With Rice Pilaf

$119.00

Chicken Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf

$119.00

Steak Kabobs With Grilled Vegetables & Rice Pilaf

$139.00

Salad Trays

Ceaser Salad Tray

$59.00

Chopped Salad Tray

$59.00

Garden Salad Tray

$49.00

Chopped Salad Tray

$59.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$5.00

Hot Peppers

$5.00

Sweet Peppers

$5.00

Pasta Sauce

$5.00

Salad Dressing

$5.00

Wing Sauce

$5.00