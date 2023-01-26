Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop's Poboys 740 Jefferson Street

No reviews yet

740 Jefferson Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

Popular Items

House Cut Fries
Whole HOT HOT
Mimi's Mac & Cheese

Starters

Blue Cheese Cole Slaw

$4.75

Canaille Bread

$8.25

Boscoli olive salad. melted swiss. pepperoni. green onion ranch dipper

Fried Pickled Okra

$7.00

green onion buttermilk ranch

Fried Pickles

$7.00

green onion buttermilk ranch

House Cut Fries

$5.50

Hush Puppies

$7.00

cane butter or pickled okra tartar sauce

Marty Mac-Fry

$9.50

house cut fries. gravy. mimi mac & cheese. pickled jalapenos. pickled red onions.

Mimi's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Pimento Cheese with Fire Crackers

$8.75

Smothered Greens

$5.50

collard. turnip. mustard. bacon

Zapps

$1.75

Extras

French Bread

Quart of Sauce

Dipping Sauce

Salads

Classic Wedge

$9.75

blue cheese crumbles. tomato. bacon. red onion.

Chef

$10.00

mixed lettuce. chopped turkey & ham. cheddar. tomato. olive salad. cheddar

Roquette

$10.00

arugula blend lettuce. feta. toasted pecans. dried strawberries.

POPeye

$9.75

baby spinach. bacon. crawfish boiled egg. pickled red onions

Poboys

Half Debris

$8.25

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Catfish

$8.50

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Fried Shrimp

$8.75

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Grilled Shrimp

$8.75

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Grilled Chicken

$9.00

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Fried Chicken

$9.00

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Oyster

$13.75

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Ham

$7.50

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Turkey

$7.50

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Ham & Turkey

$8.25

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Banh Banh Shrimp

$9.00

grilled marinated shrimp. chili garlic mayo. pickled carrots. cucumbers. cilantro

Half FRIED Banh Banh Shrimp

$8.75

Half Big Frite-A

$8.50

house cut fries. gravy. smoked gouda. Blue Plate mayo

Half Boudreaux

$8.75

buttermilk fried catfish. pickled okra tartar sauce. blue cheese cole slaw

Half Burger

$9.50

salt & pepper patty. american cheese. dill pickles. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Cajun Castro

$9.50

cajun roast pork. ham. swiss. smothered greens. fried pickles. creolaise

Half Crawfish Boiled Sausage

$8.50

crawfish boiled Rabideaux's smoked sausage. pepperjack cheese. crawfish "dip". lettuce. tomato

Half Darlene

$8.50

meatballs simmered in "stew" gravy. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Delcambre Dandy

$9.00

crispy gulf shrimp. arugula. tomato. lemon caper sauce

Half Hot Hot

$9.50

Nashville style HOT fried chicken. Blue Plate mayo. dill pickles. green onion buttermilk ranch

Half Jack Special

$9.50

turkey. ham. debris roast beef. smoked gouda. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Half Red Bean Falafel

$8.75

red bean & chickpea fritter. cayenne tzatziki. tahini. lettuce. tomato

Half Surf & Turf

$9.50

debris style roast beef. crispy gulf oyster. horseradish peppercorn sauce. lettuce. tomato

Half Buffalo Soulja

$9.50

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce. Green onion buttermilk ranch. Blue cheese coleslaw.

Half Cardiac Cajun

$9.75

Crispy Gulf shrimp tossed in cane pepper jelly. Crawfish-boiled Rabideaux's smoked sausage. Pepper jack Cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Blue Plate mayo.

Half Jala Back

$8.75

Crispy Gulf shrimp tossed in cane pepper jelly. Jalapeño mayo. Lettuce. Tomato.

Half Nut Job

$9.75

Salt & pepper patty. Cheddar. Creamy peanut butter. Spicy honey. Bacon. Blue Plate mayo.

Half S&T 2.0

$8.75

Surf & Turf 2.0 Debris style roast beef. Crispy gulf shrimp. Jalapeño mayo. Lettuce. Tomato.

Whole Debris

$10.75

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Catfish

$11.25

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Fried Shrimp

$12.00

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Grilled Chicken

$11.75

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Fried Chicken

$11.75

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Oyster

$20.00

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Ham

$10.00

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Turkey

$10.00

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Ham & Turkey

$11.00

shredded lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Banh Banh Shrimp

$12.25

grilled marinated shrimp. chili garlic mayo. pickled carrots. cucumbers. cilantro

Whole FRIED Banh Banh Shrimp

$12.25

Whole Big Frite-A

$10.25

house cut fries. gravy. smoked gouda. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Boudreaux

$12.00

buttermilk fried catfish. pickled okra tartar sauce. blue cheese cole slaw

Whole Burger

$12.25

salt & pepper patty. american cheese. dill pickles. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Cajun Castro

$12.25

cajun roast pork. ham. swiss. smothered greens. fried pickles. creolaise

Whole Crawfish Boiled Sausage

$11.00

crawfish boiled Rabideaux's smoked sausage. pepperjack cheese. crawfish "dip". lettuce. tomato

Whole Darlene

$11.75

meatballs simmered in "stew" gravy. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Delcambre Dandy

$12.25

crispy gulf shrimp. arugula. tomato. lemon caper sauce

Whole HOT HOT

$12.25

Nashville style HOT fried chicken. Blue Plate mayo. dill pickles. green onion buttermilk ranch

Whole Jack Special

$12.25

turkey. ham. debris roast beef. smoked gouda. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Whole Red Bean Falafel

$10.75

red bean & chickpea fritter. cayenne tzatziki. tahini. lettuce. tomato

Whole Surf & Turf

$13.50

debris style roast beef. crispy gulf oyster. horseradish peppercorn sauce. lettuce. tomato

Whole Buffalo Soulja

$12.25

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in spicy buffalo sauce. Green onion buttermilk ranch. Blue cheese coleslaw.

Whole Cardiac Cajun

$14.25

Crispy Gulf shrimp tossed in cane pepper jelly. Crawfish-boiled Rabideaux's smoked sausage. Pepper jack Cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Blue Plate mayo.

Whole Jala Back

$12.50

Crispy Gulf shrimp tossed in cane pepper jelly. Jalapeño mayo. Lettuce. Tomato.

Whole Nut Job

$13.50

Salt & pepper patty. Cheddar. Creamy peanut butter. Spicy honey. Bacon. Blue Plate mayo.

Whole S&T 2.0

$12.00

Surf & Turf 2.0 Debris style roast beef. Crispy gulf shrimp. Jalapeño mayo. Lettuce. Tomato.

Weekly Specials

~ Half Bae of Pigs

$9.00

Buttermilk fried boneless pork chop dressed with lettuce, green tomato relish, and house made creolaise. All on a toasted Langlinais french bread!

~ Whole Bae of Pigs

$12.25

Buttermilk fried boneless pork chop dressed with lettuce, green tomato relish, and house made creolaise. All on a toasted Langlinais french bread!

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Bowl

$6.99

Kids Fried Shrimp Bowl

$6.99

Kids Fried Catfish Bowl

$6.99

Kids Fried Shrimp Poboy

$5.99

Kids Fried Catfish Poboy

$5.99

Kids Ham & Cheddar Poboy

$4.99

Kids Turkey & Cheddar Poboy

$4.99

Kids Debris Poboy

$4.99

N/A Bev

Cup of Ice

Boxed Water

$3.00

Calypso Lemonade

$4.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

H&S Tea

$3.25

IBC Cream Soda

$2.75

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

Jarritos

$2.50

Juice

La Croix

$1.75

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Peace Tea

$4.00

Swamp Pop

$3.25

Swamp Pop 4 Pack

$9.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Hey Hey Cotton Candy

$6.00

Catering

Catering Chef

$40.00

mixed lettuce. chopped turkey & ham. cheddar. tomato. olive salad. cheddar

Catering POPeye

$39.00

baby spinach. bacon. crawfish boiled egg. pickled red onions

Catering Roquette

$40.00

arugula blend lettuce. feta. toasted pecans. dried strawberries.

Small Ham + Turkey Tray

$55.00

fresh sliced ham & turkey. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Small Shrimp Tray

$60.00

your choice of fried or grilled gulf shrimp. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Small Banh Banh Shrimp Tray

$61.25

grilled marinated shrimp. chili garlic mayo. pickled carrots. cucumbers. cilantro

Small Crawfish Boiled Sausage Tray

$55.00

crawfish boiled Rabideaux's smoked sausage. pepperjack cheese. crawfish "dip". lettuce. tomato

Small Fried Catfish Tray

$56.25

Small Red Bean Falafel Tray

$53.75

red bean & chickpea fritter. cayenne tzatziki. tahini. lettuce. tomato

Small HOT HOT Tray

$61.25

Nashville style HOT fried chicken. Blue Plate mayo. dill pickles. green onion buttermilk ranch

Large Ham + Turkey Tray

$77.00

fresh sliced ham & turkey. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Large Shrimp Tray

$84.00

your choice of fried or grilled gulf shrimp. lettuce. tomato. Blue Plate mayo

Large Banh Banh Shrimp Tray

$85.75

grilled marinated shrimp. chili garlic mayo. pickled carrots. cucumbers. cilantro

Large Fried Catfish Tray

$78.75

Large Crawfish Boiled Sausage Tray

$77.00

crawfish boiled Rabideaux's smoked sausage. pepperjack cheese. crawfish "dip". lettuce. tomato

Large Red Bean Falafel Tray

$75.25

red bean & chickpea fritter. cayenne tzatziki. tahini. lettuce. tomato

Large HOT HOT Tray

$85.75

Nashville style HOT fried chicken. Blue Plate mayo. dill pickles. green onion buttermilk ranch

Half Pan Mimi Mac

$55.00

Full Pan Mimi Mac

$99.00

Merch

Hot Hot Shirt

$20.00

Pop's Logo Shirt

$20.00

Kids Pop's Logo Shirt

$12.00

Hot Hot Tote

$22.00

Pop's Patch

$3.00

Coaster (4 pack)

$1.00

EMPLOYEE Pop's Logo Shirt

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
Eat at Pop's!

Location

740 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Directions

