Food

Lunch Specials

BBQ Plate

$13.99

Fried Oysters

$13.99

Clam Strips

$12.99

Scallops

$14.99

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Crab Cake

$14.99

fish sandwich

$9.99

crab cake sandwich

$13.99

shrimp sandwich

$10.99

fried oyster sandwich

$11.99

chicken breast sandwich

$10.99

pork bbq with slaw

$9.99

double philly cheese steak

$13.99

Philly Chicken

$10.99

philly cheese steak

$10.99

Bacon or chili cheese burger

$10.99

double cheese burger

$11.99

cheese burger

$9.99

hamburger

$8.99

Sandwiches

Chili Cheeseburger

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.99

Shrimp Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Breast

$10.99

Pork BBQ w/ Slaw

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Double Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Philly Chicken

$10.99

Double Chicken Philly

$13.99

Double Hamburger

$10.99

Steamed Items

Oysters 1 Dozen

$23.99

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$13.99

Clams 1 Dozen

$13.99

Clams 1/2 Dozen

$9.99

Crab Legs

$27.99

Crawfish

$12.99

1LB Scallops

$23.99

1/2LB Scallops

$14.99

Shrimp 1 LB

$18.99

Shrimp 1/2 LB

$10.99

As App

As Entree

Three From The Sea

Three from the sea

$23.99

Select 3 items , fried only, served with coleslaw, hush puppies, and french fries.

Steamed Platter

steamed platter for two

$72.99

Seafood Dinners

Clam Strip Dinner

$14.99

BBQ Plate Dinner

$13.99

Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Oyster Dinner

$23.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$23.99

Scallop Dinner

$23.99

Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Special Board

Crab Wasabi Bites

$7.99

Shrimp Wontons

$7.99

Korean Boneless Wings

$12.99

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Tuna Sandwich

$11.99

Tuna Platter

$18.99

Trigger Sandwich

$14.99

Trigger Platter

$21.99

Rock Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Rock Fish Platter

$19.99

Tuna Bites

$11.99

Blk Rock Fish Tacos

$12.99

Flounder Platter

$19.99

Mahi Sandwich

$12.99

Mahi Platter

$19.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.99

Oyster Po Boy

$14.99

Chicken Po Boy

$14.99

Drinks

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Tap Water

Tonic Water

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Liquor Drinks

Fire Ball

$5.00

Aristocrat Gin

$6.00

Aristocrat Vodka

$6.00

Aristocrat Rum

$6.00

Montezuma Tequila

$6.00

Benchmark Bourbon Whiskey

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Copa De Ora

$6.00

St. Brendens

$6.00

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$6.00

Margarita with Patron

$10.00

Margarita with Jose Quervo

$7.00

Long Island with Patron

$13.00

Long Island with Rail

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Seagrams Seven

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jose Query Tequila

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Flora De Cana

$7.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Light Rum

$7.00

Tanqueray Gin

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Beer

Amstel Light

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Blue Point IPA

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Guinness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

New Castle

$4.50

Red Stripe

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

Sky Blue

$4.50

Fin Chaser

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00