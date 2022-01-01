Main picView gallery

Pops Subs 8680 SW 72 Street

review star

No reviews yet

SW 72 St

Miami, FL 33143

Popular Items

Philly Born & Raised
Chicken your Way
Guava Mama

Subs

Philly Born & Raised

Philly Born & Raised

$10.25

Grilled Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Provolone Cheese

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$10.25

Chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone cheese - sub roll

Chicken your Way

Chicken your Way

$10.25

Bacon Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ or Buffalo Sauce – Cheese of choice

El Padrino

El Padrino

$10.25

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Giardiniera, Banana Peppers

Hail Cesar

Hail Cesar

$9.95

Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Cesar Dressing

French Kiss

French Kiss

$10.25

Turkey, Brie Cheese Lettuce & Apricot Mayo

Wicked Good Roast Beef

Wicked Good Roast Beef

$11.25

Roast Beef, Horseradish Cream Sauce, BBQ Sauce, & Swiss Cheese

Guava Mama

Guava Mama

$10.25

Guava pulled pork, Fontana Cheese, Arugula

Aloha

Aloha

$10.25

Pork Belly, Spicy Mayo, Asian Slaw, Cilantro & Avocado

Abuelita's Cubano

Abuelita's Cubano

$10.25

Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Mustard

Pop's Special

Pop's Special

$10.25

Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing

New Yorker

New Yorker

$10.25

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese & Spicy Mustard

Little Italy

Little Italy

$11.25

Turkey, Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze & Pesto Spread

Elevated Steak Sandwich

Elevated Steak Sandwich

$11.25

Steak, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Caramelized Onions, & Potato sticks

French Onion Grilled Cheese

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Onion Jam Spread, Fontana & Provolone Cheese

Green Garden

Green Garden

$10.25

Cucumbers, Roasted Peppers, Artichoke Heart, Lettuce & Tomatoes

After School Grilled Cheese

After School Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American Cheese – Loaf Bread

B.L.T.A

B.L.T.A

$9.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Avocado

Scoop Me

Scoop Me

$9.95

Three Scoops of Tuna, Chicken or Egg Salad

Little Meatball

Little Meatball

$10.25

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

The Simple Guy

The Simple Guy

$8.75

Ham & Cheese

Summer Days Brisket

Summer Days Brisket

$14.50Out of stock

Brisket. Coleslaw. Pickles. BBQ guava Sauce - Kiser Roll

Elenita

Elenita

$8.75

Turkey. Cream Cheese. Guava

Pop's Grinder

Pop's Grinder

$9.50

Choice of meat and cheese, grinder slaw (lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, purple onion)

Salads

Cesar Salad

Cesar Salad

$8.75

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Egg, Deli Ham & Cheddar Cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onioin, Black Olives & Feta Cheese

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$9.25

Arugula, Mazzorrella, Tomato, Basil & Basalmic Glaze

Scoop Salad

$8.95

Lettuce & Choice of homemade scoop salad

Scoops

Bean Salad

Bean Salad

$4.75+Out of stock

Chicken Salad
$5.95

$5.95
Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$5.95
Egg Salad

Egg Salad

$5.95

Soup

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

Lobster Bisque

Sweets & Treats

Cookies

Cookies

$2.50
Brownie

Brownie

$3.50

Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Biscotti

$2.25Out of stock
Chips

Chips

$1.75

Fruit Parfait

$4.75Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water
$1.75

Bottled Water

$1.75
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.95
Cold Pressed Juices
$6.75

Cold Pressed Juices

$6.75
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25
Red Bull

Red Bull

$2.85
Perrier Water
$2.85

Perrier Water

$2.85
Voss Water

Voss Water

$2.85
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.95Out of stock
Essential Alkaline Water
$2.95

Essential Alkaline Water

$2.95
Ginger Shot

Ginger Shot

$3.90
Tumeric Shot
$3.90

Tumeric Shot

$3.90
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.95
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.95
Gingerale

Gingerale

$1.95
Brisk lemon ice tea
$1.95

Brisk lemon ice tea

$1.95
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.95

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water 8oz

$3.75

Breakfast

All American

All American

$10.25

Egg, Ham, Sausage, Cheese & Hashbrown

Mile High

Mile High

$9.95

Eggs, Sausage, Peppers, Onions & Spinach

Lean & Clean

$8.95

Egg Whites & Veggies

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Smashed Avocado, Eggs, & EBTB Seasoning

Slice of Quiche
$5.95

Slice of Quiche

$5.95
The Classic

The Classic

$8.95

Egg , Bacon & Cheese

Bagel

Bagel

$2.50
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00

Toast

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take out Sub shop

Location

SW 72 St, Miami, FL 33143

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

