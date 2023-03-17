Pops Waffle & Ice Cream Shoppe 1221 11th St Unit 101

Restaurant header imageView gallery

1221 11th St Unit 101

Saint Cloud, FL 34769

POPS WAFFLE & ICE CREAM SHOPPE

BANANA SPLIT

Traditional Banana Split

$9.49

3 Scoops of ice cream, vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, diced pineapple, banana, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry

BEVERAGE

Bottled

Fountain

$2.49

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Party of 10

$150.00

CONE/CUP

Cup

Cup

Cake Cone

Cake Cone

Sugar Cone

Sugar Cone

Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$0.80

Waffle Bowl

$0.80

FLOATS

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$6.99

Root-beer float is made with Hersheys vanilla ice cream, root-beer soda, root beer barrel candy

Orange Creamcycle Float

Orange Creamcycle Float

$6.99

Creamsicle float is made with Hershey ice cream, Fanta orange soda, orange slices, whipped cream, and sprinkles

BYO Float

$6.99

BYO float is made with Hersheys ice cream, soda, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry

ICE CREAM CAKE

8" Round Cake

8" Round Cake

$19.99

Hersheys 8" round ice cream cake. Layer of vanilla and chocolate ice cream around the iconic layer of chocolate crunches. Sprinkled with candy sprinkles Feeds 8-10 people

22-26

22-26

$34.99

Hersheys 1/2 sheet ice cream cake. Layer of vanilla and chocolate ice cream around the iconic layer of chocolate crunches. Sprinkled with candy sprinkles Feeds 18-24 people

LAST MINUTE TOPPINGS

Topping

MILK SHAKE

Cookies n Cream Milkshake

Cookies n Cream Milkshake

$7.49

Our signature, 16 oz super-thick milk shake made with real milk and Hershey Ice Cream. Cookies & cream ice cream, cookie crumbs, whipped cream, cherry

Birthday Cake Milk Shake

Birthday Cake Milk Shake

$7.49

Our signature, 16 oz super-thick milk shake made with real milk and Hershey Ice. Birthday cake ice cream, milk, cake crumbs, whipped cream, sprinkles

Give Me S'mores Shake

Give Me S'mores Shake

$7.49

Our signature, 16 oz super-thick milk shake made with real milk and Hershey Ice Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, marshmallow sauce, chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, graham crackers, whipped cream, chocolate jimmies, mini chocolate bars, whipped cream, and a cherry

Build Your Own Milkshake

$7.49

Our signature, 20 oz super-thick milk shake made with real milk and Hershey Ice You Choose: Ice cream, 2 sauces , 2 toppings whipped cream, cherry

PUP CUP

Pup Cup

$4.99

RETAIL

Blow Pops

$0.50

Candy Necklace

$0.75

Cotton Candy ROUND

$2.00

Cry Baby

$0.75

Dip n Dots Gumballs

$0.50

Gummy Bears

$2.00

Pretzel Rod

$1.00

Jaw Breakers

$0.25

Oreo Pop

$1.50Out of stock

Pup Cup

$4.99

Ring Pops

$0.75

Stickers

T-Shirt

Twisty Lollipop

$3.00

SUNDAE

Reese's Peanut Butter Sundae

Reese's Peanut Butter Sundae

$9.49

Reeses Peanut Butter Sundae 2 Scoops Vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, marshmallow, hot fudge, whipped cream, Reese's pieces, chocolate jimmies, 2 nutter butter cookies

Freaky Friday Fudge Sundae

Freaky Friday Fudge Sundae

$9.49

2 Scoops Ice Cream Hot fudge, brownie, chocolate whisp, whipped cream, cherry

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae

$9.49

2 Scoops Cookie Dough ice cream, hot fudge sauce, caramel sauce, cookie dough bites, sprinkle, chopped peanuts, and Whipped Cream and a cherry

Build Your Own Sundae

Build Your Own Sundae

$9.49

You Choose: 2 scoops ice cream, 2 sauces , 2 toppings whipped cream, cherry

WAFFLE & ICE CREAM

Pop's Famous Waffle & Ice Cream

Pop's Famous Waffle & Ice Cream

$14.99

A Warm Homemade Belgium Waffle with 2 scoops of Hershey vanilla ice cream, strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, hot fudge, sprinkles and a cherry.

Chocolate Explosion Waffle & Ice cream

Chocolate Explosion Waffle & Ice cream

$14.99

Warm Belgium Waffle, 2 scoops of Chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, Hershey Kisses, whipped cream, and chocolate Whisps

Caramel Delight Waffle & Ice Cream

Caramel Delight Waffle & Ice Cream

$14.99

A warm Belgium Waffle, 2 scoops Salted Carmel Ice Cream, caramel sauce, whipped cream, walnuts, caramel's & sea salt

Build your own Waffle

$14.99

A warm Belgium

Belgium Waffle with syrup/butter

$7.99
Waffle Nuggets

Waffle Nuggets

$5.99

7 Waffle nuggets Assorted bite size shapes with choice of sauce, choose of 2 sauces

Waffle BITES

Waffle BITES

$5.99

4 Waffle dipping sticks Dipping sauces- strawberry, caramel, chocolate, maple syrup or Nutella Choose ONE

VALENTINE PLATTER

Ice Cream Flavors

$24.99

STUFFED JAR

Banana Smash

$10.99

PB Time

$10.99

Party in a Jar

$10.99

Birthday

$10.99

Vegan

$10.99

Breakfast in a Jar

$10.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Waffle & Ice Cream shop

Location

1221 11th St Unit 101, Saint Cloud, FL 34769

Directions

