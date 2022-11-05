Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop's Coffee Co.

review star

No reviews yet

11442 Alpharetta Highway

Roswell, GA 30076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cheesy Chicken Empanada
Honey Cinnamon Latte

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Americano

Cortado

$3.50

Cubano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

Mocha

White Mocha

Latte

Espresso Shot(s)

$2.50+

Maple Sea Salt Latte

Peanut Butter Mocha

Honey Cinnamon Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

Jenna's French Toast Latte

Chai Latte

Matcha Latte

Apple Chai Cider

Steamer

$2.50

Harvest Hot Chocolate

Butterscotch Latte

Chocolate Frog Latte

COFFEE, TEA, & MORE

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Sweet Tea

$2.50

Iced Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Rishi Hibiscus Berry Tea

$2.50

Lavender Hibiscus Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Pour Over: Rishi Organic Tea

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.00

Honey Lavender Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Water

Water No Ice

PCC Blend - Batch Brew

$3.00+

Fuel Tank

$15.00
Dancing Goat - Pour Over

Dancing Goat - Pour Over

$4.50+

Single batch brewed coffee. Hot water poured over grinds.

PCC Blend - Pour Over

$4.50+

Single Origin - Pour Over

$4.50+

Decaf Dancing Goats - Pour Over

$4.50+

Eyes Open - French Press

$4.50+

Dancing Goats - French Press

$4.50+

Single Origin - French Press

$4.50+

Decaf Dancing Goats - French Press

$4.50+

Sparkling Mineral Water - 16.9 oz.

$3.00

Organic Chocolate Milk Box - 8 oz.

$2.50

Organic 1% Milk Box - 8 oz.

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice - 10 oz.

$2.00

Fiji Bottled Water - 500 mL.

$2.00

Ginger Vyne - 12 oz.

$4.00

Natalie’s Strawberry Lemonade - 16 oz.

$3.00

EAT

Zapps Kettle Chips

$1.50

Zapps BBQ Kettle Potato Chips

$1.50

Zapps Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Zapps Voodoo Potato Chips

$1.50

Kind Bar

$2.25

Rx Bar

$2.25

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Bagels

$4.00

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Chorizo, Egg + Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Cinnamon Bun

$5.00

Egg Bites

$2.50

Frittata

$5.50Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait - 16 oz.

$6.50

Sunday Special

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon & Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Butternut Squash Empanada

$5.00

Cheesy Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Corn Empanada

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Caprese Empanada

$5.00

Ham & Cheese Roadster

$7.50

Turkey & Provolone Roadster

$7.50Out of stock

2 BBQ Chicken Sliders With Chips

$8.00

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.50

Autumn Loaf

$4.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Brown Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Caramel Chai Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Caramel Macchiato Bread Pudding

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.50

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$4.50

Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffins

$4.50

King of Pops

$4.25

Ma's Zucchini Bread

$4.50

Monkey Bread

$4.50

Monster Muffins

$4.50

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Loaf

$5.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.00

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Gems

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're putting the finishing touches on 5,000 square feet of the most badass coffee, baked goods, and cool stuff that Roswell has ever seen.

Website

Location

11442 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076

Directions

Gallery
Pop's Coffee Co image
Pop's Coffee Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Milton Village Park
orange starNo Reviews
555 Wills Rd. Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Mansell Breakfast And Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1010 Mansell Road Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Roswell GA
orange star4.3 • 1,404
1055 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Fresco Cantina Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,150
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Cubanos ATL - Fetch Alpharetta
orange starNo Reviews
11440 Maxwell Road North Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurantnext
Spice of Thai - 580 E Crossville Road
orange starNo Reviews
580 E Crossville Road Rosewell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roswell

The Melting Pot - Roswell GA
orange star4.3 • 1,404
1055 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Thumbs Up - Roswell - 1140 alpharetta st
orange star4.5 • 1,340
1140 alpharetta st Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
American Pasta Factory
orange star4.5 • 1,314
1123 Alpharetta Street Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Brookwood Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,283
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd. Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Fresco Cantina Grille
orange star4.6 • 1,150
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 Roswell, GA 30076
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Roswell, GA
orange star4.5 • 1,064
4401 Shallowford Rd Roswell, GA 30075
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roswell
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston