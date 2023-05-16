Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop's Dawg House 21 School Road

21 School Road

Dallas, GA 30132

APPETIZERS

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$4.25

SERVED WITH RANCH

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$4.25

SERVED WITH RANCH

FRIED PICKLES

$4.25

SERVED WITH RANCH

CHEESESTICKS

$4.25

SERVED WITH MARINARA OR RANCH

REGULAR CHEESE BITES

$4.25

SERVED WITH MARINARA OR RANCH

SPICY CHEESE BITES

$4.25

SERVED WITH MARINARA OR RANCH

ONION RINGS

$4.25

SMALL FRENCH FRY

$2.00

LARGE FRENCH FRY

$2.50

SWEET CORN NUGGETS

$4.25

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$4.25

LARGE BUFFALO FRIES

$4.25

POTATO CHIPS

$1.00

SIDE OF PUPS

$2.00

BURGERS

SINGLE

$5.50

Our burger comes with mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

DOUBLE

$7.50

MAYO, M, K, L, T, P, O

TRIPLE

$9.50

MAYO, M, K, L, T, P, O

SINGLE CHILI BURGER

$5.50

CHILI, M, K, O

DOUBLE CHILI BURGER

$7.50

CHILI, M, K, O

TRIPLE CHILI BURGER

$9.50

CHILI, M, K, O

DAWG HOUSE BURGER

$3.00

2 OZ BURGER W/GRILLED O, M, P

HOT DOG

CHILI DOG

$2.50

SERVED WITH CHILI, MUSTARD, ONIONS

SLAW DOG

$3.00

SLAW, CHILI, MUSTARD, ONIONS

HOT DOG

$2.00

BASKETS

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$6.99

SERVED WITH FRIES

10 PIECE CHICKEN NUGGET BASKET

$6.99Out of stock

SERVED WITH FRIES

CATFISH BASKET

$8.99

SERVED WITH FRIES, PUPS, SLAW & TS

BUFFALO CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$7.99

SERVED WITH FRIES

BUFFALO 10 PIECE CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.99Out of stock

SERVED WITH FRIES

SIDE OF FISH ONLY

$4.00

WINGS

10 COUNT WINGS

$13.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

20 COUNT WINGS

$27.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

30 COUNT WINGS

$41.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

40 COUNT WINGS

$55.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

50 COUNT WINGS

$69.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

60 COUNT WINGS

$83.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

70 COUNT WINGS

$97.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

80 COUNT WINGS

$111.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

90 COUNT WINGS

$125.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

100 COUNT WINGS

$139.99

RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE AND CELERY

SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$4.95

PICKLES ONLY

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$4.95

PICKLES ONLY

FRIED CHICKEN DELUXE

$5.50

L, T, P

GRILLED CHICKEN DELUXE

$5.50

L, T, P

CATFISH SANDWICH + FRIES

$7.99

KID'S MEALS

KID'S HOT DOG

$3.99

SERVED WITH FF AND DRINK

KID'S BURGER

$4.99

SERVED WITH FF AND DRINK

KID'S CHICKEN NUGGETS

$4.99Out of stock

SERVED WITH FF AND DRINK

KID'S WINGS

$5.99

SERVED WITH FF AND DRINK

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$3.99

SERVED WITH FF AND DRINK

DRINKS

20OZ FOUNTAIN

$2.00

32OZ FOUNTAIN

$2.25

20 OZ BOTTLED DRINK

$2.00

CUP OF WATER

SAUCES

RANCH DRESSING

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

HOMEMADE

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.75

HOMEMADE

BBQ SAUCE

$0.75

DESSERTS

POUND CAKE

$1.00

FLAVORS VARY

APPLE FRIED PIE

$2.99Out of stock

PEACH FRIED PIE

$2.99

CHOCOLATE FRIED PIE

$2.99

BANANA PUDDING FRIED PIE

$2.99

SLAW BY SIZE

2oz SLAW

$1.00Out of stock

4oz SLAW

$2.00Out of stock

8oz SLAW (CUP)

$2.75Out of stock

16oz SLAW (PINT)

$4.50Out of stock

32oz SLAW (QUART)

$9.50Out of stock

GALLON SLAW

$22.95Out of stock

CHILI BY THE SIZE

2oz CHILI

$1.50

4oz CHILI

$2.50

8oz CHILI (CUP)

$4.25

16oz CHILI (PINT)

$7.50

32oz CHILI (QUART)

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Local Mom & Pop restaurant serving up Paulding County's best burgers, slaw dogs, chili dogs, catfish, and much more!

21 School Road, Dallas, GA 30132

