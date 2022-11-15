Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Pop's for Italian

280 W. 9 Mile Rd

Ferndale, MI 48220

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Pop's for Italian is a family-owned Italian restaurant in Ferndale, MI. We offer a wide range of family-style Italian dishes. From our dough to our meatballs, all of our items are handmade with the freshest ingredients.

280 W. 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220

