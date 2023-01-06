Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pop's Pizza And Pasta 1620 S 312TH ST #D

No reviews yet

1620 S 312TH ST #D

Federal Way, WA 98003

Popular Items

Federal Way Pizza - Extra Large
Bacon and Ranch Pizza - Large
Hawaiian Pizza - Medium

Appetizers

Baked Cauliflower

$11.99

Baked cauliflower in garlic lemon sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. Comes with pita bread. Awesome vegetarian treat

Baked Cauliflower with Chicken

$13.99

Baked cauliflower in garlic lemon sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. Comes with pita bread. Awesome vegetarian treat

Bruschetta with Tomato and Basil

$11.99

A mixture of chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, spooned over olive-oil slices of toasted baguette, topped with Parmesan cheese

Cheese Bread - Half (2pcs)

$7.50

Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce

Cheese Bread - Whole (4pcs)

$9.50

Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce

Chicken Strips

$13.99

Comes with marinara or ranch sauce

Garlic Bread - Half (2pcs)

$5.50

Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce

Garlic Bread - Whole (4pcs)

$7.50

Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99

8 pieces. Fried jalapeño peppers, stuffed with cream cheese, served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce

Pesto Bread - Half (2pcs)

$8.50

Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce

Pesto Bread - Whole (4pcs)

$10.50

Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce

Polpettini

$14.99

Our excellent meatballs, baked in our homemade, special marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Comes with our gourmet pita bread on the side

Spicy Gambas

$11.99

Prawns, onions, garlic, and Tabasco tossed in a creamy lemon sauce served with pita bread

Wings (BBQ)

$14.99

10 pieces. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce, ranch, or blue cheese

Wings (Hot and Spicy)

$14.99

10 pieces, served with your choice of BBQ sauce, ranch, or blue cheese

Mini Pizza

$9.25

Mini Pizza w/ two toppings.

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$17.99

12 inches. Your choice of any three toppings. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost

Antipasto Calzone

$17.99

12 inches. Artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$17.99

12 inches. BBQ sauce, chicken, and onions. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost

Hawaiian Calzone

$17.99

12 inches. Canadian bacon, pineapple, one and a half portions of each. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost

Mediterranean Calzone

$17.99

12 inches. Gyro meat, red onions, Kalamata olives (may contains pits), tomatoes, and feta cheese. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost

Pop's Calzone

$17.99

12 inches. Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives (may contain pit), and mushrooms. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost

Smoked Turkey Calzone

$17.99

12 inches. Garlic ranch sauce, smoked turkey breast, Cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost

Vegetarian Calzone

$17.99

12 inches. Mushrooms, green peppers, roasted red peppers, red onions, and black olives (may contain pit). Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost

Desserts

Baklava

$6.99

A rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and covered in honey

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Moist cake, spiced with cinnamon and frosted with cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

With an airy, light sponge

Chocolate Cannoli

$6.99

Tube shaped shell of pastry dough filled with a delicious creamy

Coppa Pistachio

$9.99

Best dessert you'll ever have. A special gelato custard in chocolate and pistachio gelato swirl, topped with candied pistachios

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.99

Enjoy this Italian inspired, lemon flavored limoncello cake with a creamy mascarpone cheese frosting

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Classic New York cheesecake with a creamy satiny texture

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency topped with delicious strawberry

Tiramisu

$6.99

An elegant and rich layered italian dessert.

Gluten Free Italian Risotto

Gluten Free Chicken Risotto

$17.99

Rice, carrots, peas, mushrooms, chicken breast meat, white creamy sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Risotto is an Italian rice dish cooked on a broth to a creamy consistency

Gluten Free Risotto with Shrimp

$18.99

Rice, capers, white creamy lemon sauce, shrimp, fresh rucola, topped with Parmesan cheese. Risotto is an Italian rice dish cooked on a broth to a creamy consistency

Gluten Free Risotto with Vegetables

$16.99

Rice, corn, green and lima beans, carrots, peas, red peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, white sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Risotto is an Italian rice dish cooked on a broth to a creamy consistency

Hot Sandwiches

B.L.T. Sandwich - Half (6'')

$8.99

B.L.T. Sandwich - Whole (12'')

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Sub - Half (6'')

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Sub - Whole (12'')

$12.99

Beef Gyro

$12.99

Caesar Sub - Half (6'')

$8.99

Caesar Sub - Whole (12'')

$12.99

Chicken Gyro

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Half (6'')

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Whole (12'')

$12.99

Italian Sub - Half (6'')

$8.99

Italian Sub - Whole (12'')

$12.99

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich - Half (6'')

$8.99

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich - Whole (12'')

$12.99

Pesto Chicken Sandwich - Half (6'')

$8.99

Pesto Chicken Sandwich - Whole (12'')

$12.99

Pop's Sub - Half (6'')

$8.99

Pop's Sub - Whole (12'')

$12.99

Vegetarian Sandwich - Half (6'')

$8.99

Vegetarian Sandwich - Whole (12'')

$12.99

Build Your Own - Half (6'')

$5.99

Build Your Own - Whole (12")

$9.99

Pasta

Beef Ravioli Pasta

$17.99

Beef ravioli, sautéed with onions and mushrooms in our special, homemade marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Cheese Ravioli Pasta

$16.99

Cheese ravioli, sauteed with onions and mushrooms in our special, homemade Aurora sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Fettuccine Carbonara Pasta

$17.99

Fettuccine pasta, bacon, mushrooms, broccoli, garlic, and tomatoes, smothered with creamy alfredo sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Fettuccine Petto Di Pollo Pasta

$16.99

Chicken fettuccine pasta with our seasoned Italian chicken breast sauteed in olive oil and garlic then smothered in creamy alfredo sauce and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Fettuccine Pomodoro Pasta

$15.99

Fettuccine pasta with chopped garlic, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes, lightly sauteed in olive oil and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Linguine Gamberetti Pasta

$18.99

Linguini pasta sauteed with tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mushrooms, prawns in a white creamy lemon sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Mario's Linguini Pasta

$17.99

Linguini pasta sauteed with chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, capers, and fresh basil in a white creamy lemon sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Pesto Linguini Pasta

$15.99

Linguini pasta with butter, fresh garlic, and pesto sauce, lemon wedges topped with feta and Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Broccolini Penne Pasta

$16.99

Pasta, chicken broccoli, roasted red peppers, and mushrooms in a creamy alfredo sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Penne Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$14.99

Penne topped with marinara sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Penne Pasta with Meat Sauce

$16.99

Penne topped with meat sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Spaghetti Alla Marinara Pasta

$14.99

Spaghetti pasta topped with our special homemade marinara sauce and shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Spaghetti Bolognese Pasta

$16.99

Spaghetti pasta tossed in our homemade beef meat sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Spaghetti Preferiti Pasta

$16.99

For the cheese lovers. Spaghetti topped with feta, Swiss, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheeses baked to perfection. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Tortellini Con Gorgonzola Pasta

$17.99

Cheese tortellini sautéed with fresh garlic and prosciutto and tossed in a Gorgonzola creamy white sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Tortellini Salsa Rosa Pasta

$16.99

Cheese tortellini sauteed with mushrooms and onions in our homemade Aurora pink sauce topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Tortellini Special Pasta

$16.99

Cheese tortellini with sauteed garlic, ham, and peas smothered in alfredo sauce and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Lasagna De La Casa Pasta

$15.99

Beef lasagna topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Puttanesca Pasta

$16.99

Cheese tortellini sauteed with artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), capers, and pesto sauce, served on a bed of marinara sauce and topped with feta and Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$18.99

Linguine pasta shrimp sauteed in a creamy lemon sauce, and butter topped with shredded Parmesan and parsley. Served with our delicious garlic bread.

Salads

Antipasto Salad - Half

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), Gorgonzola cheese, and pepperoncini peppers, served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side

Antipasto Salad - Whole

$14.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), Gorgonzola cheese, and pepperoncini peppers, served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side

Caesar Salad - Half

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and lemon wedges, served with Caesar dressing on the side

Caesar Salad - Whole

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and lemon wedges, served with Caesar dressing on the side

Chef Salad - Half

$11.99

Fresh crisp greens, topped with sliced ham and turkey, black olives (may contain pit), sliced tomatoes, egg, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Chef Salad - Whole

$15.99

Fresh crisp greens, topped with sliced ham and turkey, black olives (may contain pit), sliced tomatoes, egg, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Cobb Salad - Half

$12.99

Mixed greens, bacon, chicken, egg, avocado, feta cheese, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing on the side

Cobb Salad - Whole

$16.99

Mixed greens, bacon, chicken, egg, avocado, feta cheese, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing on the side

Crispy Chicken Salad - Half

$11.99

Chopped breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled egg, served with honey mustard dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad - Whole

$15.99

Chopped breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled egg, served with honey mustard dressing

Dinner Salad

$8.99

One size. Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives (may contain pit), and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Gyro Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, gyro meat, efta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We recommend our yogurt sauce

Italian Salad - Half

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), red onions, green peppers, and feta cheese, served with homemade Italian dressing

Italian Salad - Whole

$14.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), red onions, green peppers, and feta cheese, served with homemade Italian dressing

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$14.99

One size. Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese. Served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side. No lettuce

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and lemon wedges. Served with Caesar dressing on the side

Side Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives (may contain pit), and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

Spinach Salad - Half

$10.99

Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), and bacon crumbles. Served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side

Spinach Salad - Whole

$14.99

Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), and bacon crumbles. Served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side

Sides & Sauces

Alfredo

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Gluten Free Pizza

Acapulco Taco Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of cream. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Bacon and Ranch Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

BBQ Chicken Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Bellissima Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Capitale Supremo Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$31.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Cariola Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Chicken Alfredo Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Federal Way Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza - Large

$22.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Gluten free crust with classic cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Hawaiian Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$27.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

House Special Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Margarita Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Olive oil and fresh garlic base, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Meat Lovers Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$31.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Pepperoni and Mushrooms Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$26.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Gluten free crust topped with pepperoni and mushrooms and cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Pepperoni Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$23.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Gluten free crust topped with pepperoni and cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Pesto Di Pollo Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Pop's Special Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Quattro Formaggio Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Mozzarella, Parmesan, feta, and Swiss cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Quattro Stagione Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Veggie Delight Gluten Free Pizza - Large

$28.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Acapulco Taco Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of cream. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Bacon and Ranch Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

BBQ Chicken Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Bellissima Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Capitale Supremo Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$25.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Cariola Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Chicken Alfredo Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Federal Way Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza - Medium

$18.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Gluten free crust with classic cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Hawaiian Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$22.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

House Special Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Margarita Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Olive oil and fresh garlic base, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Meat Lovers Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$25.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Pepperoni and Mushrooms Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$22.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Gluten free crust topped with pepperoni and mushrooms and cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Pepperoni Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$20.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Gluten free crust topped with pepperoni and cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Pesto Di Pollo Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Pop's Special Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Quattro Formaggio Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Mozzarella, Parmesan, feta, and Swiss cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Quattro Stagione Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Veggie Delight Gluten Free Pizza - Medium

$24.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt

Pizza

50/50 Pizza - Extra Large

$34.99

Half and Half of any two gourmet or specialty pizzas. No additional toppings or substitutions.

Cheese Pizza - Extra Large

$23.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Classic cheese or create your own pizza. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough & our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Hawaiian Pizza - Extra Large

$27.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough & our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pepperoni and Mushrooms Pizza - Extra Large

$27.99

18 inches, 12 slices. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough & our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pepperoni Pizza - Extra Large

$25.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Classic cheese and pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough & our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

50/50 Pizza - Large

$26.99

Half and Half of any two gourmet or specialty pizzas. No additional toppings or substitutions.

Cheese Pizza - Large

$18.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Classic cheese or create your own pizza. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Hawaiian Pizza - Large

$22.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pepperoni and Mushrooms Pizza - Large

$22.99

15 inches, 8 slices. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pepperoni Pizza - Large

$19.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Classic cheese and pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

50/50 Pizza - Medium

$21.99

Half and Half of any two gourmet or specialty pizzas. No additional toppings or substitutions.

Cheese Pizza - Medium

$14.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Classic cheese or create your own pizza. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Hawaiian Pizza - Medium

$18.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pepperoni and Mushrooms Pizza - Medium

$18.99

12 inches, 6 slices. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pepperoni Pizza - Medium

$16.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Classic cheese and pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Cheese Pizza - Small

$12.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Classic cheese or create your own pizza. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Hawaiian Pizza - Small

$14.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pepperoni and Mushrooms Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pepperoni Pizza - Small

$14.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Classic cheese and pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Specialty Pizza

Acapulco Taco Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Bacon and Ranch Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

BBQ Chicken Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Bellissima Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Capitale Supremo Pizza - Extra Large

$32.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Cariola Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Federal Way Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

House Special Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Meat Lovers Pizza - Extra Large

$32.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pesto Di Pollo Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pop's Special Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives may contain pit, mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Quattro Stagione Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Acapulco Taco Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Bacon and Ranch Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Bellissima Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Capitale Supremo Pizza - Large

$27.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Cariola Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Federal Way Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

House Special Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Meat Lovers Pizza - Large

$27.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pesto Di Pollo Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pop's Special Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives may contain pit, mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Quattro Stagione Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Acapulco Taco Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Bacon and Ranch Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

BBQ Chicken Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Bellissima Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Capitale Supremo Pizza - Medium

$21.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Cariola Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Federal Way Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

House Special Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Meat Lovers Pizza - Medium

$21.99

12 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pesto Di Pollo Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pop's Special Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives may contain pit, mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Quattro Stagione Pizza - Medium

$20.49

12 inches, 6 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Acapulco Taco Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Bacon and Ranch Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Bellissima Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Capitale Supremo Pizza - Small

$16.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Cariola Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Federal Way Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

House Special Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Meat Lovers Pizza - Small

$16.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pesto Di Pollo Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Pop's Special Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives may contain pit, mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Quattro Stagione Pizza - Small

$15.99

10 inches, 6 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost

Vegetarian Pizza

Margarita Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Olive oil and fresh garlic base, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Quattro Formaggio Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Mozzarella, Parmesan, feta, and Swiss cheese

Veggie Delight Pizza - Extra Large

$29.99

18 inches, 12 slices. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes

Margarita Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Olive oil and fresh garlic base, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese

Quattro Formaggio Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Mozzarella, Parmesan, feta, and Swiss cheese

Veggie Delight Pizza - Large

$24.99

15 inches, 8 slices. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes

Margarita Pizza - Medium