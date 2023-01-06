- Home
Federal Way
Pop's Pizza And Pasta - 1620 S 312TH ST #D
Pop's Pizza And Pasta 1620 S 312TH ST #D
1620 S 312TH ST #D
Federal Way, WA 98003
Appetizers
Baked Cauliflower
Baked cauliflower in garlic lemon sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. Comes with pita bread. Awesome vegetarian treat
Baked Cauliflower with Chicken
Baked cauliflower in garlic lemon sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. Comes with pita bread. Awesome vegetarian treat
Bruschetta with Tomato and Basil
A mixture of chopped tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, spooned over olive-oil slices of toasted baguette, topped with Parmesan cheese
Cheese Bread - Half (2pcs)
Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Cheese Bread - Whole (4pcs)
Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Chicken Strips
Comes with marinara or ranch sauce
Garlic Bread - Half (2pcs)
Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Garlic Bread - Whole (4pcs)
Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
8 pieces. Fried jalapeño peppers, stuffed with cream cheese, served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Pesto Bread - Half (2pcs)
Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Pesto Bread - Whole (4pcs)
Served with a side of homemade marinara sauce
Polpettini
Our excellent meatballs, baked in our homemade, special marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Comes with our gourmet pita bread on the side
Spicy Gambas
Prawns, onions, garlic, and Tabasco tossed in a creamy lemon sauce served with pita bread
Wings (BBQ)
10 pieces. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce, ranch, or blue cheese
Wings (Hot and Spicy)
10 pieces, served with your choice of BBQ sauce, ranch, or blue cheese
Mini Pizza
Mini Pizza w/ two toppings.
Calzones
Build Your Own Calzone
12 inches. Your choice of any three toppings. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost
Antipasto Calzone
12 inches. Artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and pesto. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost
BBQ Chicken Calzone
12 inches. BBQ sauce, chicken, and onions. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost
Hawaiian Calzone
12 inches. Canadian bacon, pineapple, one and a half portions of each. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost
Mediterranean Calzone
12 inches. Gyro meat, red onions, Kalamata olives (may contains pits), tomatoes, and feta cheese. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost
Pop's Calzone
12 inches. Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives (may contain pit), and mushrooms. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost
Smoked Turkey Calzone
12 inches. Garlic ranch sauce, smoked turkey breast, Cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts. Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost
Vegetarian Calzone
12 inches. Mushrooms, green peppers, roasted red peppers, red onions, and black olives (may contain pit). Comes with ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Add a cup of marinara sauce for an additional cost
Desserts
Baklava
A rich, sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and covered in honey
Carrot Cake
Moist cake, spiced with cinnamon and frosted with cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Cake
With an airy, light sponge
Chocolate Cannoli
Tube shaped shell of pastry dough filled with a delicious creamy
Coppa Pistachio
Best dessert you'll ever have. A special gelato custard in chocolate and pistachio gelato swirl, topped with candied pistachios
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
Enjoy this Italian inspired, lemon flavored limoncello cake with a creamy mascarpone cheese frosting
New York Cheesecake
Classic New York cheesecake with a creamy satiny texture
Strawberry Cheese Cake
Classic cheesecake with a rich, dense, smooth, and creamy consistency topped with delicious strawberry
Tiramisu
An elegant and rich layered italian dessert.
Gluten Free Italian Risotto
Gluten Free Chicken Risotto
Rice, carrots, peas, mushrooms, chicken breast meat, white creamy sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Risotto is an Italian rice dish cooked on a broth to a creamy consistency
Gluten Free Risotto with Shrimp
Rice, capers, white creamy lemon sauce, shrimp, fresh rucola, topped with Parmesan cheese. Risotto is an Italian rice dish cooked on a broth to a creamy consistency
Gluten Free Risotto with Vegetables
Rice, corn, green and lima beans, carrots, peas, red peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, white sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Risotto is an Italian rice dish cooked on a broth to a creamy consistency
Hot Sandwiches
B.L.T. Sandwich - Half (6'')
B.L.T. Sandwich - Whole (12'')
BBQ Chicken Sub - Half (6'')
BBQ Chicken Sub - Whole (12'')
Beef Gyro
Caesar Sub - Half (6'')
Caesar Sub - Whole (12'')
Chicken Gyro
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Half (6'')
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich - Whole (12'')
Italian Sub - Half (6'')
Italian Sub - Whole (12'')
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich - Half (6'')
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich - Whole (12'')
Pesto Chicken Sandwich - Half (6'')
Pesto Chicken Sandwich - Whole (12'')
Pop's Sub - Half (6'')
Pop's Sub - Whole (12'')
Vegetarian Sandwich - Half (6'')
Vegetarian Sandwich - Whole (12'')
Build Your Own - Half (6'')
Build Your Own - Whole (12")
Pasta
Beef Ravioli Pasta
Beef ravioli, sautéed with onions and mushrooms in our special, homemade marinara sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Cheese Ravioli Pasta
Cheese ravioli, sauteed with onions and mushrooms in our special, homemade Aurora sauce, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Fettuccine Carbonara Pasta
Fettuccine pasta, bacon, mushrooms, broccoli, garlic, and tomatoes, smothered with creamy alfredo sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Fettuccine Petto Di Pollo Pasta
Chicken fettuccine pasta with our seasoned Italian chicken breast sauteed in olive oil and garlic then smothered in creamy alfredo sauce and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Fettuccine Pomodoro Pasta
Fettuccine pasta with chopped garlic, fresh basil, and diced tomatoes, lightly sauteed in olive oil and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Linguine Gamberetti Pasta
Linguini pasta sauteed with tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mushrooms, prawns in a white creamy lemon sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Mario's Linguini Pasta
Linguini pasta sauteed with chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, capers, and fresh basil in a white creamy lemon sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Pesto Linguini Pasta
Linguini pasta with butter, fresh garlic, and pesto sauce, lemon wedges topped with feta and Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Broccolini Penne Pasta
Pasta, chicken broccoli, roasted red peppers, and mushrooms in a creamy alfredo sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Penne Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Penne topped with marinara sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Penne Pasta with Meat Sauce
Penne topped with meat sauce. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Spaghetti Alla Marinara Pasta
Spaghetti pasta topped with our special homemade marinara sauce and shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Spaghetti Bolognese Pasta
Spaghetti pasta tossed in our homemade beef meat sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Spaghetti Preferiti Pasta
For the cheese lovers. Spaghetti topped with feta, Swiss, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheeses baked to perfection. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Tortellini Con Gorgonzola Pasta
Cheese tortellini sautéed with fresh garlic and prosciutto and tossed in a Gorgonzola creamy white sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Tortellini Salsa Rosa Pasta
Cheese tortellini sauteed with mushrooms and onions in our homemade Aurora pink sauce topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Tortellini Special Pasta
Cheese tortellini with sauteed garlic, ham, and peas smothered in alfredo sauce and topped with shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Lasagna De La Casa Pasta
Beef lasagna topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses and baked to perfection. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Puttanesca Pasta
Cheese tortellini sauteed with artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), capers, and pesto sauce, served on a bed of marinara sauce and topped with feta and Parmesan cheese. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Linguine pasta shrimp sauteed in a creamy lemon sauce, and butter topped with shredded Parmesan and parsley. Served with our delicious garlic bread.
Salads
Antipasto Salad - Half
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), Gorgonzola cheese, and pepperoncini peppers, served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side
Antipasto Salad - Whole
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), Gorgonzola cheese, and pepperoncini peppers, served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side
Caesar Salad - Half
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and lemon wedges, served with Caesar dressing on the side
Caesar Salad - Whole
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and lemon wedges, served with Caesar dressing on the side
Chef Salad - Half
Fresh crisp greens, topped with sliced ham and turkey, black olives (may contain pit), sliced tomatoes, egg, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Chef Salad - Whole
Fresh crisp greens, topped with sliced ham and turkey, black olives (may contain pit), sliced tomatoes, egg, cucumbers, and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Cobb Salad - Half
Mixed greens, bacon, chicken, egg, avocado, feta cheese, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing on the side
Cobb Salad - Whole
Mixed greens, bacon, chicken, egg, avocado, feta cheese, and tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing on the side
Crispy Chicken Salad - Half
Chopped breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled egg, served with honey mustard dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad - Whole
Chopped breaded chicken, romaine lettuce, green peppers, onions, carrots, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled egg, served with honey mustard dressing
Dinner Salad
One size. Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives (may contain pit), and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Gyro Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, gyro meat, efta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We recommend our yogurt sauce
Italian Salad - Half
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), red onions, green peppers, and feta cheese, served with homemade Italian dressing
Italian Salad - Whole
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), red onions, green peppers, and feta cheese, served with homemade Italian dressing
Mediterranean Greek Salad
One size. Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese. Served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side. No lettuce
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and lemon wedges. Served with Caesar dressing on the side
Side Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives (may contain pit), and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side
Spinach Salad - Half
Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), and bacon crumbles. Served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side
Spinach Salad - Whole
Fresh spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, mushrooms, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), and bacon crumbles. Served with our homemade Italian dressing on the side
Sides & Sauces
Gluten Free Pizza
Acapulco Taco Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of cream. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Bacon and Ranch Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
BBQ Chicken Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Bellissima Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Capitale Supremo Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Cariola Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Chicken Alfredo Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Federal Way Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Gluten free crust with classic cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Hawaiian Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
House Special Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Margarita Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Olive oil and fresh garlic base, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Meat Lovers Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Pepperoni and Mushrooms Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Gluten free crust topped with pepperoni and mushrooms and cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Pepperoni Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Gluten free crust topped with pepperoni and cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Pesto Di Pollo Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Pop's Special Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Quattro Formaggio Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Mozzarella, Parmesan, feta, and Swiss cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Quattro Stagione Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Veggie Delight Gluten Free Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Acapulco Taco Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of cream. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Bacon and Ranch Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
BBQ Chicken Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Bellissima Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Capitale Supremo Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Cariola Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Chicken Alfredo Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Federal Way Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Gluten free crust with classic cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Hawaiian Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
House Special Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Margarita Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Olive oil and fresh garlic base, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Meat Lovers Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Pepperoni and Mushrooms Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Gluten free crust topped with pepperoni and mushrooms and cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Pepperoni Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Gluten free crust topped with pepperoni and cheese. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Pesto Di Pollo Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Pop's Special Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Quattro Formaggio Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Mozzarella, Parmesan, feta, and Swiss cheese. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Quattro Stagione Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Veggie Delight Gluten Free Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes. Gluten free crust. Dairy free, egg free, sugar free, rice flour, tapioca starch, garbanzo beans, zucchini, palm fruit shortening, toasted sunflower seeds, beet sugar, xanthan gum, yeast, and salt
Pizza
50/50 Pizza - Extra Large
Half and Half of any two gourmet or specialty pizzas. No additional toppings or substitutions.
Cheese Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Classic cheese or create your own pizza. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough & our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Hawaiian Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough & our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pepperoni and Mushrooms Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough & our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pepperoni Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Classic cheese and pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough & our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
50/50 Pizza - Large
Half and Half of any two gourmet or specialty pizzas. No additional toppings or substitutions.
Cheese Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Classic cheese or create your own pizza. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Hawaiian Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pepperoni and Mushrooms Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pepperoni Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Classic cheese and pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
50/50 Pizza - Medium
Half and Half of any two gourmet or specialty pizzas. No additional toppings or substitutions.
Cheese Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Classic cheese or create your own pizza. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Hawaiian Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pepperoni and Mushrooms Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pepperoni Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Classic cheese and pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Cheese Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Classic cheese or create your own pizza. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Hawaiian Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pepperoni and Mushrooms Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pepperoni Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Classic cheese and pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Specialty Pizza
Acapulco Taco Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Bacon and Ranch Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
BBQ Chicken Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Bellissima Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Capitale Supremo Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Cariola Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Federal Way Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
House Special Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Meat Lovers Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pesto Di Pollo Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pop's Special Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives may contain pit, mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Quattro Stagione Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Acapulco Taco Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Bacon and Ranch Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Bellissima Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Capitale Supremo Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Cariola Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Federal Way Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
House Special Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Meat Lovers Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pesto Di Pollo Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pop's Special Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives may contain pit, mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Quattro Stagione Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Acapulco Taco Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Bacon and Ranch Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
BBQ Chicken Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Bellissima Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Capitale Supremo Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Cariola Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Federal Way Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
House Special Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Meat Lovers Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pesto Di Pollo Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pop's Special Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives may contain pit, mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Quattro Stagione Pizza - Medium
12 inches, 6 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Acapulco Taco Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Our homemade taco sauce with seasoned ground beef, green peppers, onions, jalapenos, fresh chopped tomatoes, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of sour cream. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Bacon and Ranch Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Ranch base with chicken, bacon, onions, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
BBQ Chicken Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Red onions, BBQ chicken, mushrooms, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Bellissima Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Greek pizza. Alfredo sauce base, gyro meat, onions, Kalamata olives (may contain pits), mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of tzatziki sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Capitale Supremo Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, black olives (may contain pit), mushrooms, red onions, roasted garlic, green peppers, diced tomatoes, feta, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Cariola Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Olive oil base. Prosciutto, garlic, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh basil, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Chicken Alfredo Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Garlic crust with alfredo sauce base topped with chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, and mushrooms. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Federal Way Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Shredded pepperoni, onions, green peppers, garlic, oregano, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
House Special Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Spinach, mushrooms, onions, black olives (may contain pit), fresh garlic, tomatoes, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, topped with shredded pepperoni. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Meat Lovers Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Pepperoni, salami, Canadian bacon, and bacon smothered with mozzarella cheese and topped with Italian sausage. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pesto Di Pollo Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, fresh garlic, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, and pesto sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Pop's Special Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, black olives may contain pit, mushrooms, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Quattro Stagione Pizza - Small
10 inches, 6 slices. Prosciutto, mushrooms, fresh basil, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese with pizza sauce. We make our pizzas the old fashioned way with our own homemade dough and our special pizza sauce. Pizzas are available for half & half orders, traditional crust, thin crust, or garlic crust for an additional cost
Vegetarian Pizza
Margarita Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Olive oil and fresh garlic base, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
Quattro Formaggio Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Mozzarella, Parmesan, feta, and Swiss cheese
Veggie Delight Pizza - Extra Large
18 inches, 12 slices. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes
Margarita Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Olive oil and fresh garlic base, fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
Quattro Formaggio Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Mozzarella, Parmesan, feta, and Swiss cheese
Veggie Delight Pizza - Large
15 inches, 8 slices. Fresh spinach, mushrooms, black olives (may contain pit), red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh tomatoes