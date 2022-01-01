  • Home
Popston: Houston's Popsicle Company 3401 Harrisburg Blvd. Suite B

No reviews yet

3401 Harrisburg suite B Blvd

Houston, TX 77003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Classic Ice Pop

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Honey Salted Lemonade

$4.00

Blue Berry Mojito

$4.00

Sweet Watermelon

$4.00

Bubblegum

$4.00

Passion Guava Mango

$4.00

Pinada Tajin

$4.75

Zombieyadas

$4.75

Chocolate Seasalt

$4.50

Special Pops

Square Mangonanda w/Tajin

$5.00

Summer Wind

$7.00

Beaver Nugget Salted Caramel

$5.00

Mascarpone w/Berries

$5.00

Square Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Square Passion Guava Mango

$5.00

Salted Orange Dragonfruit Sorbet

$5.00

Mango Kiwi

$5.00

Oreo Cookies & Cream

$4.50

Pistachio Rosewater

$5.00

Birthday Cake

$5.00

Shipley's Raspberry

$5.00

Fruity Peebles

$5.00

Banana Foster

$5.00

Butterfly Pea Coconut

$5.00

Rainbow pop

$5.00

Pineapple,Soursop,Mango,Raspberry,Lemon Sorbet

Brazilian Fig Lemonade

$5.00

Made with Fresh Figs, Lemon, and condensed milk.

Peanut Butter Trick or Treat

$5.00

Apple Pie w/Almonds

$5.00

Water LuLu

$5.00

Nightmare On Sampston

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00

Cup Flavors

Mangonada w/Tarugo cup

$7.50

Rainbow Sorbet Cup

$8.50

Made with Raspberry,Mango,Soursop,Pineapple,Lemon Sorbet

Pints

Mangonada Pint

$12.00

MD Apple Brittle Pie Pint

$12.00

Nightmare On Sampston Pint

$12.00

Mexican Banana Foster

$12.00

Halloween 3 pint bundle

this is Hallobean iecream pint

this is Hallobean iecream pint

$12.00

chocolate sea salt peppermint mocha with crushed candy canes

Nightmare on sampson st icecream pint

Nightmare on sampson st icecream pint

$12.00

cherry creamsicle with black sesame

Cookies & Scream ice cream

Cookies & Scream ice cream

$12.00

cherry campire vanilla with oreos and amarena cherrys

Merchandise

Rocky Rodeo T-Shirt

$30.00+

Youth Rocky Rodeo T-Shirt

$25.00+
BeSomeone T-Shirt

BeSomeone T-Shirt

$45.00+
BeSomeone T-Shirt (Grey)

BeSomeone T-Shirt (Grey)

$45.00+
Youth BeSomeone T-Shirt

Youth BeSomeone T-Shirt

$35.00+

BeSomeone Poster

$30.00

Popston Hat

$30.00+

DonkeeBoy Spaceman (Grey)

$20.00+

Urban South T-Shirt

$20.00
Cookies & Scream Shirt

Cookies & Scream Shirt

$25.00
Nightmare on sampson st shirt

Nightmare on sampson st shirt

$25.00
this is Hallobean shirt

this is Hallobean shirt

$25.00
Cookies & Scream Sticker

Cookies & Scream Sticker

$2.00
Nightmare on sampson st sticker

Nightmare on sampson st sticker

$2.00
this is Hallobean sticker

this is Hallobean sticker

$2.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Artisan Gelato and Sorbet with a modern Houston twist

3401 Harrisburg suite B Blvd, Houston, TX 77003

Directions

