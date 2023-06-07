A map showing the location of Frank Hot DogsView gallery

Frank Hot Dogs

review star

No reviews yet

200 E Flagler St, Mezzanine

Miami, FL 33131

Hot Dogs

frank

Foie Dog

$25.00

Pepperoni Pizza Dog

$12.00

Frank Dog

$12.00

Truffle Dog

$14.00

Kosher Style Dog

$12.00

Breakfast Dog

$14.00

Colombian

$14.00

Pressed Dog

$14.00

Mazorcas

Basic

Mazorcada Basic

$14.00

Mazorcada Chicken

$16.00

Mazorcada Beef

$17.00

Mazorcada Mixed

$19.00

Shakes

Flavors

Toasted Marshmallow

$10.00

Ferrero

$10.00

Key Lime Pay

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fanta

$4.00

Tea

$7.00

Water Elvian

$4.50

Orange Juice

$7.00

Apple Water

$7.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Build your own

Bun

Plane Brioche

$12.00

Plane Potato

$12.00

Plane Pretzel

$12.00

Plane White

$12.00

Sausage

Beef

Kosher

Pork

Vegan

Cheese

Mozarrella

Cheddar

Parmigiano

Sauces

Franks pink

Roasted Pinaple Sauce

Champage Alioli

Truffle Mayo

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Add ones

Pickels

$1.00

Sauerkraut

$1.00

Pepperoni

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Crushed Chips

$1.00

Merlot Onions

$1.00

Crispy Onions

$1.00

Truffle Ketchup

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Free

Oliveoil Mayo

Hellman's

Spicy Mayo

Sir Kensington

Heinz

Grey Poupon

French's Yellow

Spicy Brown

Hot Dog of the month

Kind

Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Chips

Fries

$5.50

Chips

$3.00

Plane

Bun

Plane Brioche

$8.00

Plane Potato

$8.00

Plane Pretzel

$8.00

Plane White

$8.00

Sausage

Beef

Kosher

Pork

Vegan

Deserts

Gummy

Golden Bears

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 E Flagler St, Mezzanine, Miami, FL 33131

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

