Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

EZBACHI #2 West Phoenix

review star

No reviews yet

2885 N 91 AVE

PHOENIX, AZ 85037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

THANK YOU, COME AGAIN!

Location

2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX, AZ 85037

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Piacenza
orange starNo Reviews
4702 W Laurel Lane Glendale, AZ 85304
View restaurantnext
EZBACHI TEPPANYAKI
orange starNo Reviews
1713 S. Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Jalistaco LLC
orange starNo Reviews
1268 S 226th Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326
View restaurantnext
EZBACHI #3 - North Phoenix
orange starNo Reviews
880 E. Lone Cactus Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85024
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in PHOENIX

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
orange star4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,538
201 E Washington St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Club CityScape
orange star4.0 • 798
2 E Jefferson St Phoenix, AZ 85004
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 017 Sky Harbor Land
orange star4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 016 Sky Harbor Air
orange star4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Cityscape
orange star4.3 • 404
50 West Jefferson Street #160 Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PHOENIX
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Deer Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston