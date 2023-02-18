Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Poquitos Bothell

1,972 Reviews

$$

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103

Bothell, WA 98011

Popular Items

Burrito
Jalapeno Queso
Chopped Salad

DINNER

APPS

Salsa Trio

Salsa Trio

$7.50

Roasted tomato-jalapeno salsa, pico de gallo, and roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian) (vegan)

Full Guacamole

Full Guacamole

$14.50

Fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, garlic confit, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian)(vegan)

Half Guacamole

Half Guacamole

$7.75

Fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, garlic confit, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian)(vegan)

Jalapeno Queso

Jalapeno Queso

$7.50

House-made queso sauce served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian)(spicy)

Black Bean Tostada

$11.00
Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.00

Your choice of mahi mahi or poached shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, in a sweet and savory sauce. Served with tostadas.

Grilled Corn

Grilled Corn

$10.00

Sliced off the cob with crema, lime, cotija, and chile pequin.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.50

House chips cooked in rice oil, black beans, cheese, pickled onion, picked jalapeño, chipotle crema & guacamole. (spicy - remove jalapeno queso to make it not spicy)

Pork Spare Ribs

$17.00
Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$9.50

House-made jalapeño queso, roasted tomato jalapeño salsa, and refried pinto bean dip served with chips cooked in rice oil.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$9.00

Three fried taquitos - one beef, one chicken, and one chorizo & potato. Served with jalapeño queso, lettuce, crema, tomatillo salsa, red onion, serrano, and cilantro.

One Salsa

$2.75

FAMILY MEALS

Build your own tacos at home with our meal kits.
Taco Pack - Feeds 4-6

Taco Pack - Feeds 4-6

$66.00

Includes 2 choices of protein, pico de gallo, and crema. Served with chips and salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, white corn tortillas, house salad, rice, beans, and your choice of churros or bunuelos for dessert. 16 tacos feeds 4-6.

Burrito Pack - Feeds 4-6

$66.00

Chips & salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, house salad, 4 burritos (choice of chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, al pastor, shrimp, kale & mushroom). Served with your choice of churros or bunuelos for dessert. Feeds 4-6.

Enchilada Pack - Feeds 4-6

$66.00

Chips & salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, house salad, 12 enchiladas. Chicken or cheese filling. Choice of sauce: suiza (verde) or New Mexico Chile (rojo). Served with rice & beans, and your choice of churros or bunuelos for dessert. Feeds 4-6.

Tray Nacho Kit

Tray Nacho Kit

$24.00

Bake-at-home pan of chips, choice of protein, pickled jalapeño, guacamole, pickled onion, pico de gallo, and queso. (vegetarian)(spicy)

SOUP/SALAD

Build your own tacos at home with our meal kits.

Beet Salad

$12.00

Black Bean Soup

$12.00
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.50

Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)

House Salad

House Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, shaved cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato, grape tomatoes, and honey-lime-serrano vinaigrette. (vegetarian)

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$14.50

Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime. (spicy)

Side Salad

$4.50

TACOS

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$17.00

Three grilled marinated pork shoulder tacos, diced onion, grilled onion, avocado salsa, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on warm corn tortillas with rice and beans.

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Three Mahi Mahi tacos (your choice of grilled or fried), topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (contains gluten when fried)

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$17.00

Three tacos - beef braised in chile and spices, avocado-jalapeno salsa, pickled red onion, and cilantro. Served with three local white corn tortillas, rice & beans. (spicy-leave off avocado-jalapeno salsa to make it not spicy)

Chicken Tinga Tacos

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$16.50

Three chipotle braised chicken breast tacos, avocado, diced onion, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro Served with rice & beans.

Mixed Taco Plate

Mixed Taco Plate

$17.50

One each of our chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, and al pastor tacos. Served with rice and beans. No substitutions please!

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Three tacos - shrimp sautéed in chile oil, cabbage, aioli, cilantro, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (leave off chile oil to make not spicy)

Spicy Kale & Mushroom Tacos

Spicy Kale & Mushroom Tacos

$15.00

Three spicy kale and sautéed mushroom tacos, crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro on local white corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans. (vegetarian)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)

Vegan Spicy Kale & Mushroom Tacos

Vegan Spicy Kale & Mushroom Tacos

$15.00

Spicy kale and sautéed mushrooms, avocado salsa, and cilantro on three local white corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans. (vegetarian)(vegan)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)

OTHER ENTREES

Burrito

Burrito

$15.00

Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and crema. Served with side house salad. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$29.00

Ancho-marinated grilled New York strip steak, grilled jalapeño, and onion. Served with rice, pinto beans, tortillas.

Cheese Enchilada Roja

Cheese Enchilada Roja

$17.00

Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(spicy-leave off jalapeno queso to make it less spicy)

Cheese Enchilada Suiza

Cheese Enchilada Suiza

$17.00

Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)

Chicken Enchilada Roja

Chicken Enchilada Roja

$18.50

Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy-leave off jalapeno queso to make it less spicy)

Chicken Enchilada Suiza

Chicken Enchilada Suiza

$18.50

Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy-cannot be made less spicy)

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Monterey cheese in a flour tortilla. Topped with guajillo crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)

Shrimp in Salsa Brava

Shrimp in Salsa Brava

$26.00

White gulf shrimp sautéed in chile oil and topped with an herb salad. Served with warm corn tortillas.

Yucatan Chicken

Yucatan Chicken

$25.00

Grilled achiote-marinaded half chicken, pickled red onions, and cilantro over black beans. Served with rice, and warm corn tortillas. (spicy, please allow 20-25 minutes)

Fajitas

$20.00

Sautéed red, green, & yellow bell peppers, and red onion. Served with warm corn tortillas, and rice & beans. Your choice of just veggie, flank steak, or spicy shrimp!

MARGARITAS

Poquitos Margarita

Poquitos Margarita

$11.50

Our traditional Poquitos Margarita with El Jimador Reposado Tequila, Poquitos house sour mix made with organic citrus juices.

Purist Maragrita

Purist Maragrita

$11.50+

El Jimador Reposado, agave, and fresh-squeezed lime.

El Hector

$13.50+

Habanero-infused mezcal, passion fruit, agave. Spicy!

Fresa Margarita

Fresa Margarita

$12.50+

Our scratch purist margarita, made with house-infused strawberry tequila!

Jalapina Margarita

Jalapina Margarita

$12.50+

El Jimador reposado, infused in house with jalapenos, pineapple juice and our house-sour mix. (spicy)

La Fiona

$12.50+

Habanero-infused El Jimador Reposado, passion fruit, agave. Spicy!

Mezcal Purist Margarita

Mezcal Purist Margarita

$13.50

Perfect Purist Margarita

$12.50+

Our purist margarita, with a float of Combier.

Bartenders Margarita

$12.50
Poquitos Sour Mix

Poquitos Sour Mix

$11.00

COCKTAILS

Aviation

$14.00+

Bloody Maria

$11.50+

El Jimador reposado tequila, house-made bloody mary mix, pickled veggie garnish.

Bloody Mary

$11.50+

Vodka, house-made bloody mary mix, pickled veggie garnish.

Caipirinha

$12.50+

Coffee Nudge

$11.00

Frose Sangria

$11.50

Rose, vodka, lemon juice, and strawberries.

La Diabla

$12.50

Mojito

$11.50+

Rum, lime, mint, simple syrup, soda water.

Raspberry Caipirinha

$13.00+

Avua Cachaca Prata, lime, simple syrup, raspberry puree.

Red Sangria

$12.50

WELL LIQUOR

Well Gin

Well Gin

$8.50+
Well Mezcal

Well Mezcal

$9.50+
Well Rum

Well Rum

$8.50+
Well Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.50+
Well Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.50+
Well Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.50+

DESSERT

Bunuelos

Bunuelos

$8.00

Crispy tortilla-like fritters sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, and topped with caramel. Served with whipped cream. (vegetarian, contains gluten)

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Classic churros served with cajeta. (8 pieces). (contains gluten)

Flan

Flan

$8.00

Classic flan served with seasonal fruit and whipped cream.

Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake

Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00

Graham cracker crust, Mexican chocolate and cream cheese. Served with chocolate whipped cream. (vegetarian) (contains gluten)

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Beef Tacos

$8.00

Two braised beef tacos, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomato, all on corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.

Kids Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Two chicken tacos, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomato, all on corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.

Kids Chips & Cheese

$7.00

Tortilla chips with cheese sauce for dipping. Served with beans and seasonal fruit.

Kids Enchilada Platter

Kids Enchilada Platter

$8.00

One chicken or cheese enchilada in a tomato sauce topped with cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Pasta shells with creamy cheese sauce. Served seasonal fruit.

Kids Quesadilla Platter

Kids Quesadilla Platter

$8.00

Two cheese quesadillas made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and monterey jack cheese. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.

CERVEZAS

Bodhizafa

$8.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.00

12 oz. bottle

Corona

Corona

$6.00

12oz. bottle

Double Mountain Pear Cider

$8.00

Heineken Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Manny's

$8.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.00

12oz. bottle

Negra Modelo

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Seapine Pilsner

$8.00

Stoup Citra IPA

$8.00
Tecate

Tecate

$6.00

16oz. can

Victoria

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00
XX Amber

XX Amber

$6.00

12 oz. bottle

XX Lager

XX Lager

$6.00

12 oz. bottle

Xylocopa Stout

$8.00

VINO

Cab Sauv

$13.00+

Raconteur - Columbia Valley, WA.

Cava

$10.00+
Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$13.00+

Wente - Livermore Valley, CA

House Red Wine

$10.00+

Carmel Road Pinot Noir - Monterey County, CA.

House White Wine

$10.00+

Benvolio Pinot Grigio - Italy

Rose

Rose

$12.00+

Jean-Paul Cuvee - Gascogne, France

Corking Fee

$20.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Grapefruit

$4.00

Hibiscus Agua Fresca

$5.00

House-made agua fresca - water infused with hibiscus flowers, organic cane sugar.

House-Made Ginger Beer

$5.00

House-Made Horchata

$5.00

House-made horchata

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$5.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Milk

$3.50

Refill Horchata

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

SIDES

One Salsa

$2.75

Ramekin of Pico

$0.50

Side Aioli

$0.50

2 oz. of our house-made aioli.

Side Avocado Salsa

$0.50

2 oz. of our house-made avocado salsa.

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Side Cotija

$0.50

Side Crema

$0.50

2 oz. of our house-made crema.

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Fried Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Grilled Steak

$7.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

2 oz. of our house guacamole

Side House Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens, shaved cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato, grape tomatoes, and honey-lime-serrano vinaigrette. (vegetarian)

Side Kids Fruit

$2.00

Side Poached Shrimp

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00
Side Rice & Black Beans

Side Rice & Black Beans

$3.00

Spanish rice & black beans (vegan)

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Side Sliced Cucumber

$2.00

Side Taco Beef

$3.00

Side Taco Al Pastor

$3.00

Side Taco Chicken

$3.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

RETAIL

Apparel

XSmall "Real Good" T-Shirt

XSmall "Real Good" T-Shirt

$15.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.

Small "Real Good" T-Shirt

Small "Real Good" T-Shirt

$15.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.

Medium "Real Good" T-Shirt

Medium "Real Good" T-Shirt

$15.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.

Large "Real Good" T-Shirt

Large "Real Good" T-Shirt

$15.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.

XLarge "Real Good" T-Shirt

XLarge "Real Good" T-Shirt

$15.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.

2XLarge "Real Good" T-Shirt

2XLarge "Real Good" T-Shirt

$15.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.

XSmall "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

XSmall "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

$25.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.

Small "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

Small "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

$25.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.

Medium "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

Medium "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

$25.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.

Large "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

Large "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

$25.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men.

XLarge "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

XLarge "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

$25.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.

2XL "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

2XL "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater

$25.00

Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.

Think Twice

Think Twice Breathalyzer

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An extension of our flagship Seattle location, Poquitos Bothell crafts elevated Mexican dishes prepared with fresh, local ingredients.

Website

Location

18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell, WA 98011

Directions

Gallery
Poquitos Bothell image
Poquitos Bothell image
Poquitos Bothell image

