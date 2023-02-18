- Home
- Poquitos Bothell
Poquitos Bothell
1,972 Reviews
$$
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103
Bothell, WA 98011
Popular Items
DINNER
APPS
Salsa Trio
Roasted tomato-jalapeno salsa, pico de gallo, and roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian) (vegan)
Full Guacamole
Fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, garlic confit, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian)(vegan)
Half Guacamole
Fresh avocado, cilantro, lime, garlic confit, onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian)(vegan)
Jalapeno Queso
House-made queso sauce served with chips cooked in rice oil. (vegetarian)(spicy)
Black Bean Tostada
Ceviche
Your choice of mahi mahi or poached shrimp, cucumber, avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime, in a sweet and savory sauce. Served with tostadas.
Grilled Corn
Sliced off the cob with crema, lime, cotija, and chile pequin.
Nachos
House chips cooked in rice oil, black beans, cheese, pickled onion, picked jalapeño, chipotle crema & guacamole. (spicy - remove jalapeno queso to make it not spicy)
Pork Spare Ribs
Tres Amigos
House-made jalapeño queso, roasted tomato jalapeño salsa, and refried pinto bean dip served with chips cooked in rice oil.
Taquitos
Three fried taquitos - one beef, one chicken, and one chorizo & potato. Served with jalapeño queso, lettuce, crema, tomatillo salsa, red onion, serrano, and cilantro.
One Salsa
FAMILY MEALS
Taco Pack - Feeds 4-6
Includes 2 choices of protein, pico de gallo, and crema. Served with chips and salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, white corn tortillas, house salad, rice, beans, and your choice of churros or bunuelos for dessert. 16 tacos feeds 4-6.
Burrito Pack - Feeds 4-6
Chips & salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, house salad, 4 burritos (choice of chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, al pastor, shrimp, kale & mushroom). Served with your choice of churros or bunuelos for dessert. Feeds 4-6.
Enchilada Pack - Feeds 4-6
Chips & salsa (your choice of roasted tomato-jalapeno or tomatillo), crema, house salad, 12 enchiladas. Chicken or cheese filling. Choice of sauce: suiza (verde) or New Mexico Chile (rojo). Served with rice & beans, and your choice of churros or bunuelos for dessert. Feeds 4-6.
Tray Nacho Kit
Bake-at-home pan of chips, choice of protein, pickled jalapeño, guacamole, pickled onion, pico de gallo, and queso. (vegetarian)(spicy)
SOUP/SALAD
Beet Salad
Black Bean Soup
Chopped Salad
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
House Salad
Mixed greens, shaved cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato, grape tomatoes, and honey-lime-serrano vinaigrette. (vegetarian)
Tortilla Soup
Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime. (spicy)
Side Salad
TACOS
Al Pastor Tacos
Three grilled marinated pork shoulder tacos, diced onion, grilled onion, avocado salsa, pineapple, and cilantro. Served on warm corn tortillas with rice and beans.
Baja Fish Tacos
Three Mahi Mahi tacos (your choice of grilled or fried), topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (contains gluten when fried)
Barbacoa Tacos
Three tacos - beef braised in chile and spices, avocado-jalapeno salsa, pickled red onion, and cilantro. Served with three local white corn tortillas, rice & beans. (spicy-leave off avocado-jalapeno salsa to make it not spicy)
Chicken Tinga Tacos
Three chipotle braised chicken breast tacos, avocado, diced onion, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro Served with rice & beans.
Mixed Taco Plate
One each of our chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, and al pastor tacos. Served with rice and beans. No substitutions please!
Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos - shrimp sautéed in chile oil, cabbage, aioli, cilantro, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (leave off chile oil to make not spicy)
Spicy Kale & Mushroom Tacos
Three spicy kale and sautéed mushroom tacos, crema, cotija cheese, and cilantro on local white corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans. (vegetarian)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)
Vegan Spicy Kale & Mushroom Tacos
Spicy kale and sautéed mushrooms, avocado salsa, and cilantro on three local white corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans. (vegetarian)(vegan)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)
OTHER ENTREES
Burrito
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and crema. Served with side house salad. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)
Carne Asada
Ancho-marinated grilled New York strip steak, grilled jalapeño, and onion. Served with rice, pinto beans, tortillas.
Cheese Enchilada Roja
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(spicy-leave off jalapeno queso to make it less spicy)
Cheese Enchilada Suiza
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(spicy-cannot be made less spicy)
Chicken Enchilada Roja
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy-leave off jalapeno queso to make it less spicy)
Chicken Enchilada Suiza
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy-cannot be made less spicy)
Quesadilla
Monterey cheese in a flour tortilla. Topped with guajillo crema, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans. (vegetarian)(contains gluten)
Shrimp in Salsa Brava
White gulf shrimp sautéed in chile oil and topped with an herb salad. Served with warm corn tortillas.
Yucatan Chicken
Grilled achiote-marinaded half chicken, pickled red onions, and cilantro over black beans. Served with rice, and warm corn tortillas. (spicy, please allow 20-25 minutes)
Fajitas
Sautéed red, green, & yellow bell peppers, and red onion. Served with warm corn tortillas, and rice & beans. Your choice of just veggie, flank steak, or spicy shrimp!
MARGARITAS
Poquitos Margarita
Our traditional Poquitos Margarita with El Jimador Reposado Tequila, Poquitos house sour mix made with organic citrus juices.
Purist Maragrita
El Jimador Reposado, agave, and fresh-squeezed lime.
El Hector
Habanero-infused mezcal, passion fruit, agave. Spicy!
Fresa Margarita
Our scratch purist margarita, made with house-infused strawberry tequila!
Jalapina Margarita
El Jimador reposado, infused in house with jalapenos, pineapple juice and our house-sour mix. (spicy)
La Fiona
Habanero-infused El Jimador Reposado, passion fruit, agave. Spicy!
Mezcal Purist Margarita
Perfect Purist Margarita
Our purist margarita, with a float of Combier.
Bartenders Margarita
Poquitos Sour Mix
COCKTAILS
Aviation
Bloody Maria
El Jimador reposado tequila, house-made bloody mary mix, pickled veggie garnish.
Bloody Mary
Vodka, house-made bloody mary mix, pickled veggie garnish.
Caipirinha
Coffee Nudge
Frose Sangria
Rose, vodka, lemon juice, and strawberries.
La Diabla
Mojito
Rum, lime, mint, simple syrup, soda water.
Raspberry Caipirinha
Avua Cachaca Prata, lime, simple syrup, raspberry puree.
Red Sangria
WELL LIQUOR
DESSERT
Bunuelos
Crispy tortilla-like fritters sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, and topped with caramel. Served with whipped cream. (vegetarian, contains gluten)
Churros
Classic churros served with cajeta. (8 pieces). (contains gluten)
Flan
Classic flan served with seasonal fruit and whipped cream.
Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake
Graham cracker crust, Mexican chocolate and cream cheese. Served with chocolate whipped cream. (vegetarian) (contains gluten)
Tres Leches Cake
KIDS MENU
Kids Beef Tacos
Two braised beef tacos, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomato, all on corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.
Kids Chicken Tacos
Two chicken tacos, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomato, all on corn tortillas. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.
Kids Chips & Cheese
Tortilla chips with cheese sauce for dipping. Served with beans and seasonal fruit.
Kids Enchilada Platter
One chicken or cheese enchilada in a tomato sauce topped with cheese & sour cream. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.
Kids Mac and Cheese
Pasta shells with creamy cheese sauce. Served seasonal fruit.
Kids Quesadilla Platter
Two cheese quesadillas made with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and monterey jack cheese. Served with rice & beans and seasonal fruit.
CERVEZAS
Bodhizafa
Coors Light
12 oz. bottle
Corona
12oz. bottle
Double Mountain Pear Cider
Heineken Non-Alcoholic
Manny's
Modelo Especial
12oz. bottle
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Seapine Pilsner
Stoup Citra IPA
Tecate
16oz. can
Victoria
White Claw Black Cherry
XX Amber
12 oz. bottle
XX Lager
12 oz. bottle
Xylocopa Stout
VINO
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
Arnold Palmer
Grapefruit
Hibiscus Agua Fresca
House-made agua fresca - water infused with hibiscus flowers, organic cane sugar.
House-Made Ginger Beer
House-Made Horchata
House-made horchata
Iced Coffee
Jarritos
Mexican Coke
Milk
Refill Horchata
Topo Chico
Virgin Bloody
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Mojito
Root Beer
Apple Juice
SIDES
One Salsa
Ramekin of Pico
Side Aioli
2 oz. of our house-made aioli.
Side Avocado Salsa
2 oz. of our house-made avocado salsa.
Side Black Beans
Side Cilantro
Side Cotija
Side Crema
2 oz. of our house-made crema.
Side Dressing
Side Fried Jalapenos
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Jalapenos
Side Grilled Steak
Side Guacamole
2 oz. of our house guacamole
Side House Salad
Mixed greens, shaved cucumber, carrot, cherry tomato, grape tomatoes, and honey-lime-serrano vinaigrette. (vegetarian)
Side Kids Fruit
Side Poached Shrimp
Side Rice
Side Rice & Black Beans
Spanish rice & black beans (vegan)
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Sliced Avocado
Side Sliced Cucumber
Side Taco Beef
Side Taco Al Pastor
Side Taco Chicken
Side Tortillas
One Scoop Ice Cream
RETAIL
Apparel
XSmall "Real Good" T-Shirt
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.
Small "Real Good" T-Shirt
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.
Medium "Real Good" T-Shirt
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.
Large "Real Good" T-Shirt
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.
XLarge "Real Good" T-Shirt
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.
2XLarge "Real Good" T-Shirt
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft Bella+Canvas cotton blend T-Shirt.
XSmall "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.
Small "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.
Medium "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.
Large "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men.
XLarge "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.
2XL "Real Good" Crewneck Terry Crew Sweater
Tacos so good they'll turn on each other. Unisex sizes—tend to run big for women, and small for men. Printed on a black, soft lightweight terry sweatshirt.
Think Twice
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
An extension of our flagship Seattle location, Poquitos Bothell crafts elevated Mexican dishes prepared with fresh, local ingredients.
18505 Bothell Way NE Suite 103, Bothell, WA 98011