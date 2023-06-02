A map showing the location of Porch Light Pizza 200 NE KamiakenView gallery

Porch Light Pizza 200 NE Kamiaken

No reviews yet

200 NE Kamiaken

Pullman, WA 99163

Pizza

The Ben

$7.00+

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Basil & Mozzarella

Silk

$7.00+

Peanut Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cilantro & Cheese Blend

Porch

$7.00+

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Onions, & Cilantro

Margherita

$7.00+

Red Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella Pearls. Tomato & Balsamic Reduction

Bell-Mo

$7.00+

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Blue Cheese, Green Onions, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressing

Geno

$7.00+

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken, Onions & Green Peppers

Popeye

$7.00+

Red Sauce, Spinach, Garlic, Pepperoni, Crushed Red Pepper, Parmesan, Mozzarella & Balsamic Reduction

Garden

$7.00+

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomato, Spinach & Onions

Gyro

$7.00+

Olive Oil, Garlic, Lamb, Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini ,Feta, and House Made Tzatziki

Create Your Own

$7.00+

Choose your sauce, cheese, proteins & veggies

Salad

Greek

$9.00

Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomato, Onions, tossed with House Made Creamy Balsamic, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction

Caprese

$9.00

Mozzarella Pearls, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Reduction, on top of Mixed Greens

Caesar

$8.00

Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing on top of Mixed Greens. Add Chicken in Comment Box

House Salad

$8.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parmesan, Croutons, on top of Mixed Greens. Your choice of dressing.

Side Greek

$7.00

Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Tomato, Onions, tossed with House Made Creamy Balsamic, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction

Side Caprese

$7.00

Mozzarella Pearls, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Reduction, on top of Mixed Greens

Side Caesar

$6.00

Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing on top of Mixed Greens. Add Chicken in Comment Box

Side House Salad

$6.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parmesan, Croutons, on top of Mixed Greens. Your choice of dressing.

Add Ons

Cougar Tails

$9.00

Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Drinks

Bottle of Water

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Bottles Soda

$2.75

Pitcher or Growler

$18.00

Pint

$5.25

Coors

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Angry Orchard's Cider

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Whiteclaw

$3.95

Can of wine

$6.00

Wine from Tap - Glass

$6.00

Bottle of Wine

$15.00

Glass of Bottled Wine

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Fast Fired Artisan Pizza

Location

200 NE Kamiaken, Pullman, WA 99163

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

