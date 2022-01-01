Porch imageView gallery
Porch St. Simons Island

1,495 Reviews

$$

549 Ocean Blvd

St. Simons Island, GA 31522

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

3 JUMBO TENDERS
SHRIMP PLATE
MOTHER CLUCKER

PLATES

LITTLE WHITE

$12.00

1 breast/wing quarter

BIG WHITE

$15.00

2 breast/wing quarters

LITTLE DARK

$11.00

1 thigh/leg quarter

BIG DARK

$13.00

2 thigh/leg quarters

3 JUMBO TENDERS

$12.00

All white, no bones about it, your choice of heat + 2 sides + white bread. Sub a waffle for $2

MO' TENDERS

$3.00

Tenders $2/EA

CATFISH PLATE

$16.00

If chickens could swim. Farm raised, southern fried. Choose your heat. 2 good pieces + 2 sides + white bread + Porch handmade tarter sauce

JUST THE FISH, MA'AM

$11.00

12oz. pieces, Porch tartar sauce, no sides

SHRIMP PLATE

$19.00

SOUP

$12.00Out of stock

Nachos

$11.00Out of stock

Nachos W Chk

$13.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

MOTHER CLUCKER

$11.00

Why bread was invented. Fried chicken breast, PVC pimento cheese, sliced pickles + 1 side Choose your heat

CHIX CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

CHIX BLT WRAP

$12.00

MOTHERCLUCKER MONDAY

$9.43Out of stock

FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY (SAT ONLY)

$15.00Out of stock

PIMENTO CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.00

CHIX SALAD SANDWICH

$9.00

Cafish Sand

$13.00

Bbq Sliders

$11.00Out of stock

SALADS & SOUP

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Romaine + iceberg + cabbage + carrots + croutons Choose your dressing

SPINACH SALAD

$8.00

Red onion + button 'shrooms + dried cherries + Ga candied pecans with Porch balsamic vinaigrette. Don't do balsamic? Ooooookay. There's BLEU CHEESE, RANCH, HONEY MUSTARD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

BOWL soup

$6.00Out of stock

CUP soup

$4.00

QUART soup

$16.00Out of stock

KIDS

KIDS 2 CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

2 Chicken tenders + 1 side and a kid cup

KIDS 2 CATFISH FILETS

$8.00

2 Catfish filets + 1 side and a kid cup

KIDS 4 SHRIMP

$8.00

.

Out of stock

SIDES

PORCH CORN

$4.00

On the cob where nature put it

COLE SLAW

$3.00

Magical Cabbage

JB'S COLLARDS

$3.00

Good for you

PVC PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS

$3.00

Same as Palmer's Village Café, only in a classier joint

MAPLE BAKED BEANS

$3.00

Not just baked, b-b-b-but baconated

TOTS

$3.00

Our way, which is better than other ways

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.00

Secret cheese makes it awesome

FRIES

$3.00

WAFFLE

$3.00

BRUSSELLS

$5.00

CHIX SALAD

$6.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

Smothered Tots Seperate Tray

$4.00

Smothered Fries Seperate Tray

$4.00

Pimento Queso 2oz

$1.00

Pimento Queso 4oz

$3.00

XTRA PICKLES

$0.50

XTRA BREAD

$0.50

XTRA DRESSING

$0.50

XTRA PVC CHEESE

$0.50

XTRA TARTAR

$0.50

XTRA PIMENTO CHEESE ON SIDE

$0.50

SWEETS

BIG DADDY'S NANNER PUDDIN

$5.00

MILLS' BANGIN' ICE CREAM COOKIE SAMMICH

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

TACOS

2 Tacos + Side

$11.00

TACO TUESDAY SPECIAL

$9.43Out of stock

1 TACO AL LA CARTE

$4.00

HEALTHY HUMP DAY WEDNESDAY

HOUSE SALAD

$9.43

SPINACH SALAD

$9.43

CAESAR SALAD

$9.43

INDIVIDUAL ITEMS

SHRIMP 1/4 LB

$9.00

SHRIMP 1/2 LB

$17.00

SHRIMP ``1 LB

$29.00

Lil WHITE - NO SIDES

$7.00

LIL DARK - NO SIDES

$6.00

HAUL IT HOME

BAKED BEANS QUART

$10.00

COLE SLAW QUART

$10.00

PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS QUART

$10.00

COLLARDS QUART

$15.00

MAC AND CHEESE QUART

$10.00

BRUSSELLS QUART

$20.00

CHIX SALAD QUART

$20.00

Nanner Puddin Quart

$20.00

Nanner Puddin Small Pan

$30.00

Nanner Pudding BIG Pan

$50.00

12 TENDERS + 2 QUARTS

$40.00

6 PIECE BONE-IN + 2 QUARTS

$60.00

4 CLUCKERS + 2 QUARTS

$50.00

CATFISH FOR 4 + 2 QUARTS

$55.00

SHRIMP FOR 4 + 2 QUARTS

$80.00

SALAD FOR 4

$35.00

QUART FROSE

$20.00

1/2 GALLON FROSÉ

$40.00

GALLON FROSÉ

$60.00

BOTTLE CHARDONNAY

$15.00Out of stock

BOTTLE ROSÉ

$15.00Out of stock

BOTTLE CABERNET

$15.00Out of stock

BOTTLE PINOT NOIR

$15.00Out of stock

BOTTLE PINOT GRIGIO

$15.00Out of stock

FROSÉ FRIDAY 1/2 GALLON

$30.00Out of stock

FROSÉ FRIDAY 1 GALLON

$45.00Out of stock

QUART FROSÉ FRIDAY

$15.00

N/A BEVERAGES

SODA / ICED TEA

$2.50

KIDS CUP

$1.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Gallon Of Tea\drink

$5.00

Water Cup

$0.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hot Chicken, Catfish, and Craft Beer in St. Simons!

Website

Location

549 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island, GA 31522

Directions

Gallery
Porch image
Porch image

Map
