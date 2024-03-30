Porgie's Chow Wagon Rough River
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Porgie's Chow Wagon serves specialty hotdogs made in house with unique toppings as well as other street food favorites. We have lots of bold fun flavors you won't find anywhere else and make almost everything here in house!
Location
406 Kentucky Highway 79, McDaniels, KY 40152
Gallery