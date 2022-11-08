Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Pork Barrel BBQ

1,060 Reviews

$$

2312 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria, VA 22301

Order Again

Popular Items

Monster Mac & Cheese
Pick 2 Meat Platter
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked BBQ Sandwiches

Creamy Chicken Salad Sandwich {Limited Time}

$7.95

Creamy Chicken Salad, made with House SMoked Chicken, with topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles, on a Potato Kaiser Roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.95

Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich on a Potato Roll with choice of sauce at pick up.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

House Smoked Moist Pulled Chicken Sandwich, on a Potato Roll. Choice of Sauce at pickup.

The Goldie *Staff Favorite*

The Goldie *Staff Favorite*

$11.95Out of stock

House Smoked Sliced Brisket, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Horsey mayo, and Crispy onions, on a Potato Roll.

The Austin Club

The Austin Club

$9.95

Smoked Sliced Turkey, Pepper jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, and Avocado Mayo, on a Potato Roll.

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$7.95

Sliced up Jalapeno & Cheddar House Smoked sausage on a Potato Roll, with your choice of sauce at pickup. We use a fresh product made locally for us, here in Alexandria by our friends at Logan Sausage

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$7.95

Chopped Pork mixed with Vinegar BBQ Sauce on a Potato Roll.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Tender House Smoked Brisket, on a Potato Roll, choice of sauce at pickup.

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Moist Sliced Turkey Breast smoked in house on a Potato Roll. Choice of Sauce at pickup.

The Cowboy Cuban

$9.95

Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Bacon, Yellow Mustard, Press Grilled

The Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Pulled Chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Crisopy Onion, Pepperjack cheese, tangy Chipotle Ranch stuffed in a warm flour tortilla

NEW Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

BBQ Bill's Favorites

Texas Sized Pitmaster Nachos

$14.95

Nachos for 2. Corn Tortilla chips, topped with our "Monster Cheese" pico de gallo, Jalapenos, Creamy Cole Slaw, Sweet BBQ Sauce and choice of BBQ.

North of the Border BBQ Tacos

$12.95

3 soft flour tortillas filled with avacado, shredded jack, pico, corn salsa, jalapeno aioli, and choice of meat.

Kansas City Style Burnt Ends

$16.95Out of stock

1/3 lb Burnt Ends, White Bread and 2 sides

White Chicken Chili Cup

White Chicken Chili Cup

$4.45

Creamy Goodness and a 4 time "Taste of Del Ray" Peoples choice winner. Warms your soul on a cold or wet day.

White Chicken Chili Bowl

$6.95
Smokehouse Sweet Potato

Smokehouse Sweet Potato

$7.95Out of stock

Smoked Whole Sweet Potato served with Butter, Brown Sugar and your choice of BBQ Protein.

Redneck Burrito

Redneck Burrito

$9.95

Back because you wanted it! Overstuffed Burrito filled with your choice of BBQ protein, Mac & Cheese, BBQ Beans, Cole slaw and Sweet BBQ Sauce.

The Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Pulled Chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Crisopy Onion, Pepperjack cheese, tangy Chipotle Ranch stuffed in a warm flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

BBQ Salads

Green Acres Salad

Green Acres Salad

$11.95

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Corn Salsa, Ranch Dressing on the Side and your choice of BBQ Protein.

BBQ Blues Salad

BBQ Blues Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Dates, Sweet Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette on the side and your choice of BBQ Protein.

Big Wigg Cobb Salad

Big Wigg Cobb Salad

$13.95

Mixed Greens, Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg, Croutons, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese, Ranch dressing on the side and your choice of BBQ Protein.

The PB Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine Lettuce, Casaer Dressing, House Croutons, Parmesan, with your choice of meat.

House made Sides

Creamy Cole Slaw

$3.95

Cool Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Pasta Salad

$3.95

Skin-On-Potato Salad

$3.95
Monster Mac & Cheese

Monster Mac & Cheese

$3.95
Sweet BBQ Baked Beans

Sweet BBQ Baked Beans

$3.95
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.95

Cajun Rice

$3.95

Small Caesar

$3.95
Cornbread

Cornbread

$1.95

House-made Daily, Moist, with real corn.

Potato Roll

$0.95

Smoked Delmarva Corn on the Cob

$3.95Out of stock

Fresh Corn, smoked and slathered with our melted BBQ Rub Butter.

Build-A-Combo Platter

FRIDAY Smoked Salmon Dinner

$14.95Out of stock

House Smoked Hot Salmon, Served with your choice of 2 sides. Every Friday at 5pm while it lasts.

Pick 2 Meat Platter

$16.95

Choose two Meats, and two Sides with Cornbread

Pick 3 Meat Platter

$19.95

Choose three Meats, and two Sides with Cornbread

Just the Meat - BBQ by the lb

Pulled Pork / LB

$17.95

Chopped Pork / LB

$17.95

Sliced Brisket / LB

$25.95Out of stock

Pulled Chicken /LB

$17.95

Sliced Turkey / LB

$17.95Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage / link

$3.95

'Burnt Ends" LB

$25.95Out of stock

Dry Rub St Louis Ribs (4 bone slab)

$8.95

Dry Rub St Louis Ribs (Half Rack)

$14.95

Dry Rub St Louis Ribs ( Full Rack)

$26.95

Specials

SUNDAY Smoked Chicken Dinner

SUNDAY Smoked Chicken Dinner

$29.95Out of stock

Whole Smoked Chicken (3.5 lbs pre-cooked) Choice of three sides 2 pieces house-made Cornbread Available Sunday after 5pm Pre-orders before 3 preferred

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$2.95

Classic Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$3.95

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich on White Bread

Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$3.95

Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich on White Bread

Organic Milk Box Kids

$2.25

Dessert

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$5.95

Housemade Bread pudding with creamy vanilla bourbon sauce ( No Nuts).

Turtle Cheese Cake

$5.95

Seasonal rotating cheesecake Selection

Large Orders/Packages

Rest Week Dinner Special 8/19 - 8/28

$25.00Out of stock

Choice of: 1/2 rack of Ribs OR 1/2 of BBQ Chicken Choice of: 2 sides Choice of PBR Tallboy OR Mexican Coke Conbread

Fabulous Family Feast

$54.95Out of stock

Feeds 3-5 ppl Choice of BBQ/Choice of 2 QTs of Sides/4 Rolls/4 Cornbreads/Choice of BBQ Sauce

The Washingtonian

$239.95Out of stock

Feeds 18-20 3lbs Pork/3lbs Chicken/2 pans of Sides/2 bottles of Sauce/20 Rolls/ plates/flatware/ napkins/Serving utensils

Side Quart HOT

$15.95

Your choice of a Quart of our housemade Side dishes. approx 5-7 servings

Side Quart COLD

$13.95

Your choice of a Quart of our housemade Side dishes. approx 5-7 servings

Pulled Pork / LB

$17.95

Chopped Pork / LB

$17.95

Sliced Brisket / LB

$25.95Out of stock

Pulled Chicken /LB

$17.95

Sliced Turkey / LB

$17.95Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage / link

$3.95

Baby Back Ribs / Full Rack

$21.95

Slow smoked baby back ribs dry rubbed - Full Rack

12oz Bottle BBQ Sauce

$5.95

Cornbread / Half Pan

$24.95Out of stock

Beverages

12 oz Can of Soda

$1.65

Bottled Water

$1.45

Organic Milk Box Kids

$2.25

TO- GO Beer

$5.95
Budweiser TALL BOY - AB

$5.95

16 oz - King of Beers - Bud Heavy - Bud Red - "Bud"

Clausthaler (NA)

$6.95

Comeback Kid Dry Cider - Lost Boy

$6.95

Comeback kid uses 100% locally sourced fresh pressed apples from the Virginia's Shenandoah Valley. 6.9% ABV

High Life - Miller

$5.95

Lager - Omission (GF)

$6.95

$5.95
Optimal Wit TALL BOY - Port City

$7.95

16 oz of Local Goodness.

$5.95

Late Night Menu

Queso Dip

$6.95

Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Cuban Sandwich

$13.95

Texas Sized Pitmaster Nachos

$14.95

Nachos for 2. Corn Tortilla chips, topped with our "Monster Cheese" pico de gallo, Jalapenos, Creamy Cole Slaw, Sweet BBQ Sauce and choice of BBQ.

BBQ Quesadilla

$9.95

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite neighborhood bar and BBQ joint—Alexandria's favorite BBQ for almost a decade. Located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria

Website

Location

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

Directions

Pork Barrel BBQ image
Pork Barrel BBQ image
Pork Barrel BBQ image

