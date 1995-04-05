Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pork Belly Farmhouse

review star

No reviews yet

7263 Nolensville Road

Building 4

Nashville, TN 37135

Order Again

Starters

Bacon Wrapped dates

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Crispy Belly App

$16.00

crudite

$4.00

Pizza Fritters

$15.00

Salmon Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Soup Of The Moment

$9.00

Sweet Cornbread

$11.00Out of stock

Trio Starter

$25.00

Greens

Caesar

$10.00

Farmhouse

$10.00

Wedge

$10.00

Large Plates

Add Fried Chicken

$11.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Add Mushroom

$11.00

Add Pork Belly

$11.00

Add Salmon

$11.00

Add Shrimp

$11.00

Add Steak

$15.00

Cajun Pasta

$25.00

Chicken Fricassee

$27.00

Country Fried Chicken

$27.00

Fish N Chips

$23.00

Fried Chix Sand

$19.00

Grilled Chix Sand

$19.00

Grilled Meatloaf

$25.00

Grilled Porkchop

$29.00

Mushroom Ragout

$29.00

Nashville Hot Sand

$21.00

Potato Salmon

$32.00

Ribeye Steak

$48.00

Roasted Pork Belly

$31.00

Sweet Potato Risotto

$25.00

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Brussels

$8.00

Carrots

$8.00

Fingerlings

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Garlic Gr. Beans

$8.00

Mac/Chz

$8.00

Mash Pots

$8.00

Pick 3 Sides

$21.00

Sauteed Spin

$8.00

SIDE farmhouse

$8.00

Side House Chips

$8.00

Side Pork Rinds

$8.00

Spicy Greens

$8.00

Succotash

$8.00

SIDE Ceaser

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Piglets

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Kid Fried Breast

$10.00

Kid Grilled Breast

$10.00

Kid Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kid Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Kid Pick 3

$10.00

Kid Shrimp

$10.00

Kid Sliders

$10.00

Kid Steak

$13.00

Pasta Tuesdays

Single Alfredo & grilled chicken

$25.00

Double Alfredo & grilled chicken

$45.00

Single Pasta La Vodka

$25.00

Double Pasta Alla Vodka

$45.00

Single Spaghetti & meatball

$25.00

Double Spaghetti & meatball

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Contemporary in the heart of Historic Downtown Nolensville, TN

Website

Location

7263 Nolensville Road, Building 4, Nashville, TN 37135

Directions

Gallery
Pork Belly Farmhouse image
Pork Belly Farmhouse image
Pork Belly Farmhouse image

