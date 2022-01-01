Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2 imageView gallery
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2 Sunset and Bluff

No reviews yet

1091 N Bluff. #404

St George, UT 84770

Popular Items

Mac Daddy
Pork Burger
Cowboy Tots

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.27

Taco Salad

$12.29

Fried Chckn Salad

$13.45

Cobb Salad

$13.45

Shrimp Salad

$12.17

Side Salad

$3.87

Tacos & More

Island Tacos

$12.09

Shrimp Tacos

$12.07

Fish Tacos

$10.79

Chicken Tacos

$10.77

Asada Tacos

$10.77

Smothered Burrito

$13.57

Surf & Turf Burrito

$16.49

Case-A-Diillas

$13.07

Cauliflower Tacos

$10.79

Burgers

Reg Ol Cheese Burger

$9.47

Pork Burger

$13.09

Brunch Burger

$14.34

Mountin Burger

$14.67

Blckbrry Brbn Burger

$14.37

Jacked Up Burger

$13.97

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$10.69

Jacked Up

$13.87

Pork Master

$14.97

Pork Melt

$12.27

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.79

Lumber Jack

$15.85

Beefeater

$13.87

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.85

BLTA Sndwch

$11.85

Smkd Turky Sndwch

$12.77

Chckn Cordon Blue

$13.45

Lindy's Chckn Sndwch

$13.35

Fish Sandwich

$10.67

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.35

French Dip

$15.57

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$11.95

Rib Basket

$13.27

Fish Basket

$13.35

Sides

Hash Browns

$3.25

Tots

$3.25

Funeral Potatoes

$3.75

Bacon

$3.75

Sausage

$3.25

Ham

$4.65

Gravy

$0.95

Hollandaise

$2.15

Chili Verde

$3.85

Veggies

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Fries

$3.25

Egg

$1.65

Avocado

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$0.95

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Biscuit

$1.65

Wheat Toast

$2.25

Sour Dough

$2.25

BBQ beans

$3.00

pinto beans

$3.00

mashed potatoes

$3.25

Tri tip 1 oz

$1.35

Pork 1 oz

$1.10

Shrimp 1 ea

$1.48

Chicken breast

$5.97

Chicken Asada Shredded

$4.67

Cod 1 pcs

$4.87

Burger patty

$3.65

Beef

6 oz Top

$17.41

6 oz Top N Shrimp

$21.15

Tri-Tip Platter

$16.23

Chkn Fried Steak

$16.97

Pork

Pork Platter

$13.03

Half Rack

$21.05

Full Rack

$35.09

Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

$14.84

Chicken Alfredo Loaded

$18.87

Chicken Monterey

$18.37

Chkn Fried Chicken

$15.27

Grilled Chicken

$14.19

Shrimp

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.49

Shrimp Alfredo Loaded

$18.89

Desserts

Cobbler

$6.99

Cazooki

$6.99

Banana Desert

$6.99

Texas Cake

$6.99

Single Sundae

$2.99

Double Sundae

$4.59

Specials

Fry Bread Taco

$12.07

Meatloaf

$14.27

Princess Prime rib

$25.97

Cowboy Prime rib

$31.96

Big cut Prime rib

$37.95

Bomb

$17.83

BBQ Chicken

$12.25

Appetizers

Smoked Pork Rolls

$10.47

Honey Sriracha Shrimp

$9.29

Spicy Cauliflower

$6.99

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Cowboy Tots

$11.99

Nachos

$14.85

Mac Daddy

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Soda

$2.80

Flavored Tea

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.20

Apple Juice

$3.20

Cranberry Juice

$3.20

Milk

$3.20

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

chocolate milk

$3.20

hot tea

$2.50

MILK SHAKE

$6.00

Glass of wine

Crisp White

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Fruity Red Sangria

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Champagne

Orange

$6.00

Cranberry

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Cranberry/orange

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1091 N Bluff. #404, St George, UT 84770

Directions

Gallery
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2 image

Map
