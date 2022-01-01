A map showing the location of Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co - PB1 Cedar CityView gallery

Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co - PB1 Cedar City

988 Reviews

$$

565 S Main St

Cedar City, UT 84720

Mac Daddy
Cowboy Tots
Tri-Tip Sandwich

Eggs & Stuff

2 Eggs

$7.88

Bacon

$10.87

Sausage

$10.89

Ham

$11.42

Chili Verde

$10.97

Smoked Pulled Pork

$10.69

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.34

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.12

6oz Top Sirloin with

$16.35

Smoked Tri-Tip with

$13.79

Carne Asada with

$13.77

Omelets

Cheesy Omelet

$9.97

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$10.97

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Spinach, Swiss, and Bacon Omelet

$11.97

Pulled Pork Omelet

$10.97

Tri-Tip Omelet

$14.25

Sensational Omelet

$13.15

Vegetarian Omelet

$11.49

Chili Verde Omelet

$11.47

Denver Omelet

$11.47

Carne Asada Omelet

$12.49

Skillets

Skillet

$12.87

Pancakes

Short Stack

$4.07

Full Stack

$6.17

Short stack Combo

$9.89

Full stack combo

$11.89

Pumpkin Short Stack

$7.67

Pumpkin Combo

$11.39

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$6.72

Waffle Combo

$10.70

OMW

$9.73

OMW Combo

$14.57

Chicken and Waffles

$12.73

French Toast

B French Toast

$9.71

B French Toast Combo

$13.17

Side of B French Toast

$3.47

Texas French Toast

$9.32

Texas Combo

$12.86

Side of Texas French Tst

$3.12

Benedicts

Royale Benny

$12.07

Southern Benny

$11.49

Newport Benny

$13.37

Tri-Tip Benny

$13.87

Veggie Benny

$10.99

Prime rib

$14.25

Specialties

Breakfast Enchilada

$13.25

Big Hoss Breakfast Burrito

$12.48

Country Breakfast

$10.99

Breakfast Case-A-Dilla

$12.07

Biscuits & Gravy

B & G 1/2

$3.97

B & G Full

$6.69

B & G Combo

$9.89

B & G Full Combo

$11.15

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Soda

$2.80

Flavored Tea

$2.80

Ice Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.20

Apple Juice

$3.20

Milk

$3.20

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Sides

Hash Browns

$3.25

Tots

$3.25

Funeral Potatoes

$3.75

Bacon

$3.75

Sausage

$3.25

Ham Steak

$4.65

Gravy

$0.95

Hollandaise

$2.65

Chili Verde

$3.85

Veggies

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

BBQ Beans

$2.50

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Pintos

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Egg

$1.65

Avocado

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$0.85

Extra Garlic Bread

$2.00

Biscuit

$1.25

Wheat Toast

$2.25

Sour Dough

$2.25

cup of soup

$3.07

bowl of soup

$5.57

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Tri Tip 1oz

$1.35

Pork 1oz

$1.12

Shrimp 1ea.

$1.48

Burger Patty

$3.67

Chicken Breast

$3.87

Cod 1 pc

$4.87

Breakfast Sammich

Breakfast Sammich

$9.87

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.27

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.45

Taco Salad

$12.29

Cobb Salad

$13.45

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.17

Side Salad

$3.87

Tacos & More

Island Tacos

$12.09

Shrimp Tacos

$12.07

Fish Tacos

$10.79

Chicken Tacos

$10.77

Carne Asada Tacos

$10.77

Smothered Burrito

$13.57

Surf & Turf Burrito

$16.49

Case-A-Diillas

$13.07

Cauliflower Tacos

$10.79

Burgers

Reg Ol Cheese Burger

$9.47

Pork Burger

$13.09

Brunch Burger

$14.34

Mountain Burger

$14.67

Blackberry Bourbon Burger

$14.37

Jacked Up Burger

$14.37

Patty Melt

$12.87

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$10.69

Jacked Up

$13.87

Pork Master

$14.97

Pork Melt

$12.27

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$13.79

Lumber Jack

$15.85

Beefeater

$13.87

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.85

BLTA Sandwich

$11.85

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.77

Chicken Cordon Blue

$13.45

Lindy's Chicken Sandwich

$13.35

Fish Sandwich

$10.67

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.35

French Dip

$15.57

Patty Melt

$12.87

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$11.97

Rib Basket

$13.27

Fish Basket

$13.35

Beef

6 oz Sirloin

$17.41

6 oz Sirloin with Blackened Shrimp

$21.15

Tri-Tip Platter

$16.23

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.97

Pork

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.03

Half Rack

$21.05

Full Rack

$35.09

Chicken

Chicken Alfredo

$14.84

Loaded Chicken Alfredo

$18.47

Chicken Monterey

$18.37

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.27

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.19

Shrimp

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.49

Loaded Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Desserts

Cobbler

$6.99

Cazooki

$6.99

Banana Dessert

$6.99

Texas Cake

$6.99

Single Sundae

$2.99

Double Sundae

$4.59

Cheesecake

$6.99

Specials

Fry bread Taco

$12.07

Meatloaf

$14.27

Princess cut

$25.97

Cowboy cut

$31.96

Big 1

$37.95

Bomb

$17.83

Appetizers

Smoked Pork Rolls

$10.47

Honey Sriracha Shrimp

$9.29

Spicy Cauliflower

$6.99

Corn Nuggets

$6.99

Cowboy Tots

$11.99

Nachos

$14.85

Mac Daddy

$8.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Soda

$2.80

Flavored Tea

$2.80

Ice Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.20

Apple Juice

$3.20

Milk

$3.20

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Bbq eats and more!

Location

565 S Main St, Cedar City, UT 84720

Directions

