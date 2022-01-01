Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks

Pork Junkies

review star

No reviews yet

17242 Library Blvd

Ruther Glen, VA 22546

Order Again

PULLED PORK

Seasoned to a perfection with Pork Junkies secret sweat and spiced ingredients. Topped with BBQ sauce and fresh coleslaw. This juicy scrumptious pulled pork is sure to keep your mouth watering!

PULLED PORK SANDWICH COMBO

$13.75

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$15.00

Pulled Pork SLIDERS COMBO

$15.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Nacho FRIES

$15.00

Nachos (No Meat)

$11.00

Pulled Pork-PINT

$15.95

Pork/ Pint w/bbq & slaw (2 buns)

$20.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Nacho Tots (Copy)

$15.50
PINEAPPLE CHICKEN & SHRIMP BOWL

PINEAPPLE CHICKEN & SHRIMP BOWL

$19.00Out of stock

Half of a pineapple stacked with rice, special sauce, chicken, coconut shrimp, mango salsa, and jalapeños.

Pineapple Pork Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Cheesy Swine

$13.50

CHICKEN

Buffalo Wing Combo (5)

$14.75

Buffalo Wings (5)

$11.50

Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded Combo (3)

$13.75

Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp and served with our signature fries.

Chicken Tenders Hand Breaded (3)

$11.75

Dipped in our signature batter & fried to a golden crisp.

WTF (5 wings, 3 tenders, large fries)

$27.00Out of stock

Potstickers Combo (Chicken)

$14.50Out of stock

Potstickers (chicken)

$11.50Out of stock

WTF ONION RINGS

$25.00

Boneless Wings combo

$15.00

Chicken Nachos

$15.50

Chicken WalkN Taco

$5.00

SHRIMP

Coconut Shrimp w/ Fries

$15.00

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$8.25

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Mac n Cheese Wedges

$8.75Out of stock

PRETZEL

$4.80Out of stock

Watermelon

$2.00Out of stock

Fried Ravioli

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.50Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Pint Coleslaw

$8.00

Mango Salsa

$7.00

Zuccini Sticks

$8.25Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Chips And Cheese

$8.00

Salad

$7.00

Side Item UP-CHARGE

UP-CHARGE Onion Rings

$2.50

UP-CHARGE Mac n Cheese Wedges

$2.50

UP-CHARGE Fried Pickles

$2.50

UP-CHARGE Mushrooms

$2.50

UP-CHARGE Jalapeno Poppers

$2.50

UP-CHARGE Schnitzel Fries

$2.50Out of stock

SCHNITZEL

A taste of Germany. Deliciously seasoned and lightly battered pork covered in schnitzel mushroom gravy in between a brioche bun with a side of our schnitzel mushrooms gravy over fries.

Schnitzel Sandwich Combo

$17.00Out of stock

Schnitzel Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Schnitzel sandwich (no shrooms in sauce)

$12.00Out of stock

Schnitzel Fries

$8.50Out of stock

Schnitzel Fries( no mushrooms in sauce)

$7.00Out of stock

Schnitzel Burger w/gravy combo

$15.75Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Juice Pouch

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Half & Half Lemonade/Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$1.75

CANS

$1.50

BOTTLES

$2.00

CHEESE BURGER

Cheese Burger Combo

$12.75Out of stock

Cheese Burger

$10.00Out of stock

RIBS

Rib Plate (4 baby back bones, greens, corn cob)

$21.00Out of stock

Rib And Potatoes

$15.00Out of stock

Hot Dog

Jumbo Dog

$5.00

Jumbo Dog Combo

$8.00

Jumbo Sweet Spicy Dog combo

$10.00

Foot long Beef hotdog, mango salsa, sweat and Spicy sauce with jalapeños

Hot Dog

$4.00Out of stock

VEGGIE CHOICES

Veggie Pot Stickers Combo

$14.00Out of stock

Veggie Pot Stickers

$11.00Out of stock

Veggie Quesadilla combo

$12.50Out of stock

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla combo

$12.50Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00Out of stock

SWEET TREATS

Honey Bun

$1.75Out of stock

Watermelon

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.25

Chips

$0.75

Test

$0.10

PLATTERS

Pulled Pork Platter (pp, wings, boneless, Mac n ch)

$25.00Out of stock

Chicken Platter (wings, boneless, tenders, Mac n ch)

$30.00Out of stock

STREET TACOS

STEAK STREET TACOS

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN STREET TACOS

$12.00

Pulled Pork Street Tacos

$13.00

1 Taco $5

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17242 Library Blvd, Ruther Glen, VA 22546

Directions

Gallery
Pork Junkies image
Pork Junkies image
Pork Junkies image

