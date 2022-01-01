Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Salad
Sandwiches

Porkies Pig Roast

636 Reviews

$$

2245 S Eastwood Dr

Woodstock, IL 60098

Popular Items

Au Gratins, Tall
Cluck-Cluck
MacPorkie

Wings/Tenderloins

1 Pig Wing + 1 Tenderloin

$10.00
2 Porkies Tenderloins

2 Porkies Tenderloins

$10.00

Pork Tenderloin on a skewer, wrapped in hickory smoked bacon, deep fried to crunchy golden brown oink-a-liciousness. Served with a Bacon-infused hot honey mustard!

3 Porkies Tenderloins

3 Porkies Tenderloins

$12.00
2 Pig Wings

2 Pig Wings

$10.00

A ¼ lb of succulent Pork per wing! From the lower leg bone, with shank bone intact. Delicious, fall off the bone, pig-sanity!

3 Pig Wings

3 Pig Wings

$12.00

A ¼ lb of succulent Pork per wing! From the lower leg bone, with shank bone intact. Delicious, fall off the bone, pig-sanity!

2 Wings And 1 Tendy

$12.00

2 Tendys And 1 Wing

$12.00

Sandwiches/Paninis

Oinker

Oinker

$12.00

Fresh pulled Pork, piled high on a freshly baked bun with your choice of Original or Spicy BBQ Sauce. The Classic.

Moo

Moo

$15.00

Beef Brisket, succulent and tender. Stacked high on a freshly baked roll with Original or Spicy BBQ sauce.

Oink, Moo, Slaw

Oink, Moo, Slaw

$15.00

Starts with our homemade, Spicy Slaw, followed by mountains of both Beef Brisket and Pulled Pork. The best of all 3 Porkie worlds!

Cluck-Cluck

Cluck-Cluck

$12.00

A heaping stack of tender pulled chicken on a freshly baked roll, smothered in Original or Spicy BBQ sauce.

Mrs. O'Leary

Mrs. O'Leary

$15.00

Our version of Burnt Brisket Ends, sweetened with loads of caramelized onions, topped with our Spicy BBQ sauce.

Huff & Puff

Huff & Puff

$15.00

Smokey, savory chipotle peppered beef brisket, with homemade chipotle mayonnaise and our Spicy BBQ Sauce. This is SPICY!

Hay Baler

Hay Baler

$15.00Out of stock

Porkies version of Italian Beef: Tender Chuck Roll, mozzarella cheese, butter-garlic sautéed mushrooms & giardiniera. Served on a freshly baked hoagie roll. Includes Choice of 1 Side.

Big Cheese

Big Cheese

$15.00

Panini with your choice of Pork, Brisket, Chicken or Huff & Puff layered between American Cheese, Provolone and Smoked Gouda. Pressed into melty, cheesy Porkie deliciousness.

Cock-A-Doodle-Doozy

Cock-A-Doodle-Doozy

$15.00

Panini with Pulled Chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Add Cheese: $1

Cubano

Cubano

$16.00

Panini with Braised and Deep Fried Pork Belly, Pristine Pulled Pork, swiss cheese, bacon infused mayo, yellow mustard and our famous homemade pickles.

Big Lecowski

Big Lecowski

$15.00

A panini sandwich with tender beef brisket nestled between cheddar cheese, caucasian sauce (horseradish mayonnaise), and avocado. Includes choice of one side.

SLIDERS

$6.00

Entrees

MacPorkie

MacPorkie

$15.00
Prime Rib Burger

Prime Rib Burger

$13.00
Baby Back Ribs, Full Slab

Baby Back Ribs, Full Slab

$30.00

A full rack of Baby Back Ribs with your Choice of 2 Tall Sides!

Baby Back Ribs, Half Slab

Baby Back Ribs, Half Slab

$20.00

A half-rack of our Baby Back Ribs with your Choice of 1 Short Side

Ribs\Full, No Sides

Ribs\Full, No Sides

$25.00Out of stock

Slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs seasoned and fire-grilled for extra flavor. Brushed with our signature Original or Spicy BBQ Sauce.

Ribs\Half, No Sides

Ribs\Half, No Sides

$15.00Out of stock

Slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs seasoned and fire-grilled for extra flavor. Brushed with our signature Original or Spicy BBQ Sauce.

Green Acres Salad

Green Acres Salad

$12.00

Crisp mixed greens with assorted seasonal veggies and your choice of dressing.

Sides

Au Gratin, Short

$4.00

Au Gratins, Tall

$7.00

Baked Beans, Short

$3.00

Baked Beans, Tall

$6.00

Cornbread, Short

$3.00

Cornbread, Tall

$6.00

Fries, Short

$3.00

Fries, Tall

$6.00

Garlic Parm Fries, Short

$4.00

Garlic Parm Fries, Tall

$7.00

Mac & Cheese , Short

$4.00

Mac & Cheese, Tall

$7.00

Mushrooms, Short

$3.00

Mushrooms, Tall

$6.00

Seasonal Side Salad

$3.00

Spicy Slaw, Short

$3.00

Spicy Slaw, Tall

$6.00

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Corn Dogs

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Buy the Pound

Pulled Pork

$16.00+

Beef Brisket

$19.00+

Pulled Chicken

$16.00+

Huff & Puff

$19.00+

Mrs. O'Leary

$19.00+

OG Bacon Candy, slice

$3.00Out of stock

4 Kaiser Rolls

$4.00

6 Slider Rolls

$4.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie Slice

Pecan Pie Slice

$3.50Out of stock

A slice of homemade pecan pie!

Lemon Merengue Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake!

$6.00

Brownie

$5.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Made in-house with freshly squeezed lemons and strawberries! Not too sweet and not too tart, this tastes like a summer day!

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Specials

Brined in house for 10 days with our special blend of brown sugar, pink salt & spices, and baked and then lightly glazed. Hams will be available for pick up COLD with reheating instructions Dec 22-24. ORDER MUST BE PLACED BY DEC 20.
PickUp Pack

PickUp Pack

$44.00

2 lbs of Pulled Pork, 4 Kaiser Rolls, and Your Choice of 3 Tall Sides!

Thanksgiving Turkey

Thanksgiving Turkey

$209.00

Roasted Turkey serves 12-14 guests and includes Stuffing & Gravy! Everything is made fresh in house! Must be ordered by Friday 11/18 and can only be picked up Thanksgiving Day 11/24 from 11am-1pm.

Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving Dinner

$249.00

A complete Thanksgiving Dinner made fresh in house! Serves 12-14. Must be ordered by 11/18 and can only be picked up on 11/24 between 11am-1pm. Includes: Whole Roasted Turkey, Gravy, Stuffing, Au Gratin Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Green Bean Casserole, Honey-glazed Carrots, and 1 dozen dinner rolls.

Easter Ham

Easter Ham

$69.00Out of stock

Serves 12-15 Smoked Bone-in hams, brined in house for 18 days with brown sugar, pink salt and our special blend of spices, then baked and lightly glazed. PICK UP SAT 4/16/22 ONLY - Hams will be cold with reheat instructions.

Corned Beef & Cabbage Special

Corned Beef & Cabbage Special

$20.00Out of stock

Corned Beef, brined in-house, with traditional Cabbage on the side. Includes mixed veggies.

Hibernation Pack

Out of stock

All items will be FROZEN. Pick Up Dec 22-24 ONLY. Dec 24 we will close at 2PM.

Sauces

Original Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Spicy Sauce Bottle

$10.00

Honey Mustard Squeeze Bottle

$10.00

Tastings

Tasting Plate $

$40.00

Flight of the Pig

2 Piece Flight of the Pig

2 Piece Flight of the Pig

$8.00Out of stock

A tasting of 4 different flavor options of Bacon Candy! (CHOOSE 2) 1) Drizzled with a balsamic, maple syrup, & honey reduction and topped with crushed pistachios. 2) Dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with candied walnut crumbles. 3) Cinnamon and brown sugar with chopped jalapenos and cracked black pepper 4) Porkies Classic OG Candy: sweetened with brown sugar, molasses & honey

3 Piece Flight of the Pig

3 Piece Flight of the Pig

$12.00Out of stock

A tasting of 4 different flavor options of Bacon Candy! (CHOOSE 3) 1) Drizzled with a balsamic, maple syrup, & honey reduction and topped with crushed pistachios. 2) Dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with candied walnut crumbles. 3) Cinnamon and brown sugar with chopped jalapenos and cracked black pepper 4) Porkies Classic OG Candy: sweetened with brown sugar, molasses & honey

4 Piece Flight of the Pig

4 Piece Flight of the Pig

$15.00Out of stock

A tasting of 4 different flavors of Bacon Candy! 1) Drizzled with a balsamic, maple syrup, & honey reduction and topped with crushed pistachios. 2) Dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with candied walnut crumbles. 3) Cinnamon and brown sugar with chopped jalapenos and cracked black pepper 4) Porkies Classic OG Candy: sweetened with brown sugar, molasses & honey

