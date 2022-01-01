Main picView gallery

Pork on a Fork Catering/Central Kitchen

786 Reviews

1732 W Bell Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pork on a Fork - POAF Food Truck #1
orange star4.7 • 786
1732 W Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Phoenix Bell Road
orange starNo Reviews
320 W Bell Road Phoenix, AZ 85023
View restaurantnext
Lookout Tavern
orange star4.2 • 2,836
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100 Phoenix, AZ 85022
View restaurantnext
Pork on a Fork - Deer Valley
orange starNo Reviews
1515 W Deer Valley Rd Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurantnext
Brushfire Tacos y Tapas @ Pureheart Church
orange starNo Reviews
14240 N. 43rd Ave Glendale, AZ 85306
View restaurantnext
Brushfire Catering
orange star4.4 • 450
14240 N 43rd Ave Glendale, AZ 85306
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Lookout Tavern
orange star4.2 • 2,836
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100 Phoenix, AZ 85022
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 003 Deer Valley
orange star4.1 • 809
2805 W. Agua Fria Freeway Phoenix, AZ 85027
View restaurantnext
Pork on a Fork - POAF Food Truck #1
orange star4.7 • 786
1732 W Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mia
orange star4.5 • 312
2530 W Happy Valley Rd Phoenix, AZ 85085
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Central City
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Mountain
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Camelback East
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
North Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston