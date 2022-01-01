PorroVita Juice Bar imageView gallery

PorroVita Juice Bar Newport Beach

45 Reviews

$$

3000 Newport Blvd

Newport Beach, CA 92663

JUICES

Green-E-Lemonator 16 oz

$7.95

Kale N' It 16 oz

$7.95

Kale-I-Fornia 16 oz

$7.95

Lipstick 16 oz

$7.95

Luv Ur Liver 16 oz

$7.95

NRG 16 oz

$7.95

Orange Elixer 16 oz

$7.95

Tiger's Blood 16 oz

$7.95

Custom Juice 16 oz

$7.95

Orange Sunshine 16 oz

$7.95

Green-E-Lemonator 24 oz

$9.25

Kale N' It 24 oz

$9.25

Kale-I-Fornia 24 oz

$9.25

Lipstick 24 oz

$9.25

Luv ur Liver 24 oz

$9.25

NRG 24 oz

$9.25

Orange Elixer 24 oz

$9.25

Tiger's Blood 24 oz

$9.25

Custom Juice 24 oz

$9.25

Orange Sunshine 24 oz

$9.25

Green-E-Lemonator 32 oz

$11.95

Kale N' It 32 oz

$11.95

Kale-I-Fornia 32 oz

$11.95

Lipstick 32 oz

$11.95

Luv Ur Liver 32 oz

$11.95

NRG 32 oz

$11.95

Orange Elixer 32 oz

$11.95

Tiger's Blood 32 oz

$11.95

Custom Juice 32 oz

$11.95

Orange Sunshine 32 oz

$11.95

Tiger's Blood GAL

$39.00

NRG GAL

$39.00

Kale-I-Fornia GAL

$39.00

Lipstick GAL

$39.00

Luv Ur Liver GAL

$39.00

Green-E-Lemonator GAL

$39.00

Beets By Bray GAL

$39.00

Kale N' It GAL

$39.00

Orange Elixer GAL

$39.00

BYO Juice GAL

$39.00

BOWLS

Oatmeal Bowl

$6.00

Coconut Bowl

$8.00

Chia Pudding Bowls

$8.00

Berried Alive Bowl Small

$9.50

Dragon Bowl Small

$10.50

Hulk Bowl Small

$9.50

Kona Bowl SM

$9.50

Mango Tango Bowl SM

$9.50

Matcha Bowl Small

$10.50

Pink Colada SM

$9.50

Berried Alive Bowl LG

$11.00

Dragon Bowl Large

$12.00

Hulk Bowl LG

$11.00

Kona Bowl LG

$11.00

Mango Tango Bowl LG

$11.00

Matcha bowl Large

$12.00

Pink Colada LG

$11.00

Coconut Berried Alive

$12.75

Coconut Dragon Bowl

$13.75

Coconut Hulk Bowl

$12.75

Coconut Kona Bowl

$12.75

Coconut Mango Tango

$12.75

Coconut Matcha Bowl

$13.75

Coconut Pink Colada

$12.75

SMOOTHIES

Balboa Smoothie 16 oz

$7.95

Bee Nut Buzz 16 oz

$8.50

Brain Power 16 oz

$8.50

Custom Smoothie 16 oz

$8.50

Earth, Roots, & Fire 16 oz

$7.95

Green Room 16 oz

$7.95

Hawaiian Sunset 16 oz

$7.95

Tropical Pitaya 16 oz

$8.50

Turtle Power 16 oz

$8.50

Shaka Maca 16 oz

$8.50

Strawberry Lemonade Slushie 16 oz

$7.95

Balboa Smoothie 24 oz

$9.95

Bee Nut Buzz 24 oz

$10.50

Brain Power 24 oz

$10.50

Custom Smoothie 24oz

$10.50

Earth, Roots & Fire 24 oz

$9.95

Green Room 24 oz

$9.95

Hawaiian Sunset 24 oz

$9.95

Tropical Pitaya 24 oz

$10.50

Turtle Power 24 oz

$10.50

Shaka Maca 24 oz

$10.50

Strawberry Lemonade Slushie 24 oz

$9.95

Balboa Smoothie 32 oz

$11.95

Bee Nut Buzz 32 oz

$12.50

Brain Power 32 oz

$12.50

Custom Smoothie 32 oz

$12.50

Earth, Roots & Fire 32 oz

$11.95

Green Room 32 oz

$11.95

Hawaiian Sunset 32 oz

$11.95

Tropical Pitaya 32 oz

$12.50

Turtle Power 32 oz

$12.50

Shaka Maca 32 oz

$12.50

Strawberry Lemonade Slushie 32 oz

$11.95

Cleanses, Shots, & Snacks

1 Day Cleanse

$50.00

3 Day Cleanse

$130.00

5 Day Cleanse

$205.00

7 Day Cleanse

$280.00

Almond Butter Toast

$3.50

Ants on a Log

$3.50

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Banana

$1.00

Banana Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Shot

$2.95

PBC

$3.50

Peanut Butter Toast

$3.50

Turmeric Shot

$3.95

Perfect Bars

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Power Balls

$8.00

POP Protein Bars

$4.50

SPIRULINA ADD ON FOR SMOOTHIES OR BOWLS

$3.00

Bottled Beverages/Coffee

NEW alkaline water bottle

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Later Days Coffee

$4.50

Fresh Coconut Water

$4.00

Kombucha Bottle

$5.00

TopoChico

$3.50

Yerba Mates

$5.00

Celsius

$4.50

Olipop

$4.00

WET water

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3000 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Directions

Gallery
PorroVita Juice Bar image

