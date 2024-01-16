Port Marina INC 954 Ocean Drive
Cape May, NJ 08204
DRINKS
CRUSH BAR
- ORANGE CRUSH
2 (oz) Rocktown Orange 2 (oz) Fresh-Squeezed OJ 0.5 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00
- GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH
2 (oz) Rocktown Grapefruit 2 (oz) Fresh-Squeezed Grapefruit Juice 0.5 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00
- MIXED BERRY CRUSH
Muddle (2) Strawberries 2 (oz) Stoli Raspberry 0.5 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00
- BLUEBERRY CRUSH
Muddle (6) Blueberries 2 (oz) Stoli Blueberry O.5 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00
- LEMON CRUSH
2 (oz) Rocktown Lemon 1 (oz) Lemon Juice 1 (oz) Triple Sec Club Soda$14.00
- GREY GOOSE ORANGE CRUSH$18.00
- GREY GOOSE GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH$18.00
- GREY GOOSE STRAWBERRY CRUSH$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- GREY GOOSE BLUEBERRY CRUSH$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- GREY GOOSE LEMON CRUSH$18.00
MOJITO BAR
- PORT MARINA MOJITO
Muddle Lime & Mint 2 oz Bacardi Superior 1.5 oz Lime Juice 1 oz Mint Simple Syrup CLub Soda$16.00
- COCONUT MOJITO
Muddled Lime & Mint 2 (oz) Malibu Coconut 1.5 (oz) Lime Juice 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup CLub Soda$16.00
- PEACH MOJITO
Muddled Peaches & Mint 2 (oz) Malibu Peach, 1.5 (oz) Lime Juice 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup Club Soda$16.00
- PINEAPPLE MOJITO
Muddled Pineapple Chunks & Mint, 2 (oz) Bacardi Superior, 1 (oz) Lime Juice, 1.5 (oz) Pineapple Juice, 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup, Club Soda$16.00
- MANGO MOJITO
Muddled Lime & Mint 2 (oz) Malibu Mango 1.5 (oz) Lime Juice 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup Club Soda$16.00
- STRAWBERRY MOJITO
Muddled Strawberries & Mint 2 (oz) Malibu Strawberry 1.5 (oz) Lime Juice 1 (oz) Mint Simple Syrup CLub Soda$16.00
BEER
- DFT Stella Artois$7.00
- DFT Miller Lite$6.00
- DFT Modelo$7.00
- DFT Lienenkugel Summer Shandy$7.00
- DFT Down East Cider Rotating Tap$8.00
- DFT Cape May IPA$8.00
- DFT Sapporo Premium Beer$7.00
- DFT Slacktide Rotating Tap$8.00
- BTL Bluemoon$7.00
- BTL Bud Light$6.00
- BTL Budwiser$6.00
- BTL Coors Lite$6.00
- BTL Corona Extra$7.00
- BTL Corona Light$7.00
- BTL Heineken 0.0$4.00
- BTL Michelob Ultra$6.00
- BTL Miller Lite$6.00
- BTL Pacifico$7.00
- BTL Yuenling$6.00
- CN Modelo$7.00
- CN Victory Juice Monkey$9.00
- CN Hell or High Watermelon$9.00
- CN Cape May Rotating$9.00
- N/A CN Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA$8.00
- N/A BTL Heineken 0.0$5.00
- Sun Crusier Regular$8.00
- Sun Crusier Half & Half$8.00
- Surfside Regular$9.00
- Surfside Half & Half$9.00
- Surfside Peach$9.00
- Surfside Lemonade$9.00
- Stateside Black Cherry$9.00
- Stateside Orange$9.00
WINE
- GLASS Seaglass , Pinot Grigio
Central Coast, California Crisp and clean with a light, tart finish Flavors of ripe pear, apple and hints of tangerine Compliments seafood or Asian fare with a hint of spice$11.00
- GLASS Vino , Pinot Grigio
Columbia Valley, Washington Aromas of tangerine peel, anise and snow-covered pine Flavors of citrus, green apple, and subtle mineral undertones Pairs wonderfully with seafood, salads, or enjoyed on its own$13.00
- GLASS Kendall-Jackson , Chardonnay
Santa Barbara, California Aromas of green apple and pear, with hints of toasted oak Flavors such as mango, papaya and pineapple with citrus notes Pairs with grilled fish, chicken, and shellfish$11.00
- GLASS Bouchard Aine & Fils , Chardonnay
Bourgogne, France Aromas of flowers and honey Flavor is rich with vanilla, lemon and peach notes Goes well with mixed salads, fish, shellfish, seafood and cheese$14.00
- GLASS Maison Albert Bichot , Chardonnay
Burgundy, France Aromas include loral notes of acacia and honeysuckle Flavors that include green apple, lemon, citrus zest, melon, and gentle oak$17.00
- Babich , Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand Aromas of mandarin and grapefruit, with tropical notes and sweet herbs Flavors layers of lime, passionfruit, lime, blackcurrant Exceptional partner to seafood - especially oysters$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- GLASS Juggernaut , Sauvignon Blanc
Marlborough, New Zealand Aromas of fresh cut grass and gooseberry Flavors of zesty grapefruit, lemon, and passionfruit Food pairings are seafood, shellfish like scallops, chicken, green vegetables & sauces like pesto$17.00
- GLASS Summer Water , Rose
Central Coast, California Notes of melon, peach, rose, and citrus Shellfish, ceviche, and salads will pair$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- GLASS Ame du Vin , Rose
Provence, France Notes of fresh apricot, citrus and jasmine flower Pairs with soft cheeses, white meats and fresh seafood$15.00
- GLASS Cerretto , Langhe Arneis Blange
Piedmont, Italy Aromas of white flowers, pear, and a hint of almonds Pairs with shellfish, cured meats, mature/hard cheeses, lean fish$16.00
- GLASS Les Champs Clos , Sancerre
Loire Valley, France Notes of kiwi, citrus fruits, and macaroon$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- GLASS Cavit, Pinot Grigio$10.00
- GLASS Hampton Water$14.00
- GLASS Joel Gott , Pinot Noir
Central Coast, California Flavors of raspberries, cherries, brambleberry and cola with notes of vanilla Medium-bodied and straight-forward$12.00
- GLASS Julia James , Pinot Noir
California Aromas of ripe cherry, soft floral notes, and raspberry Flavors of cherries and mocha Medium-bodied; bright acidity$14.00
- GLASS Substance , Cabernet Sauvignon
Columbia Valley, Washington Aromas of black cherry, cassis, and black currant Flavors of dark chocolate, espresso, and a hint of vanilla Medium to full-bodied; juicy$13.00
- GLASS Daou , Cabernet Sauvignon
Paso Robles, California Flavors of blackberry, cassis, spiced plum, dark chocolate, dried thyme, savory herbs Dry, full-bodied, juicy$13.00
- GLASS Horono Vera , Garnacha
Aragon, Spain Aroma: Raspberry, spiceful, mineral Taste: Fruity, full-bodied$12.00
- GLASS Silk & Spice , Red Blend
Portugal Notes of ripe, cooked black fruits, sweet notes of vanilla and hints of mocha Rich and full-bodied$12.00
- GLASS LaLuca , Prosecco
Veneto, Italy Aroma of orchard fruits such as pear and lemon Taste of melon and peach Semi-sweet finish$12.00
- GLASS Cava Vilarnau , Brut
Spain Aroma of white fruit Tastes of papaya and peach with green herb$13.00
- GLASS Zonin$12.00
- GLASS Hakutsuru , Junmai Nigori Sayuri
Hyogo, Japan Tastes of nut, white grape, cherry blossom Creamy, smooth (shake to infuse rice particles that are settled)$16.00
- GLASS Hakutsuru , Junmai Dai Ginjo Sho Une
Hyogo, Japan Dry and light Notes of apple, melon, and pear$16.00
- BTL Seaglass , Pinot Grigio$44.00
- BTL Vino , Pinot Grigio$52.00
- BTL Kendall-Jackson , Chardonnay$44.00
- BTL Bouchard Aine & Fils , Chardonnay$56.00
- BTL Maison Albert Bichot , Chardonnay$68.00
- BTL Babich , Sauvignon Blanc$52.00OUT OF STOCK
- BTL Juggernaut , Sauvignon Blanc$68.00
- BTLSummer Water , Rose$48.00
- BTL Ame du Vin , Rose$60.00
- BTL Cerretto , Langhe Arneis Blange$64.00
- BTL Les Champs Clos , Sancerre$68.00
- BTL Hampton Water$56.00
- BTL Joel Gott , Pinot Noir$48.00
- BTL Julia James , Pinot Noir$56.00
- BTL Substance , Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- BTL Dauo , Cabernet Sauvignon$68.00
- BTL Caymus , Cabernet Sauvignon$160.00
- BTL Horona Vera , Garnacha$48.00
- BTL Silk & Spice , Red Blend$48.00
- BTL LaLuca , Prosecco$48.00
- BTL Cava Vilarnau , Brut$52.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot , Brut$100.00
- BTL Hakutsuru , Junmai Nigori Sayuri$48.00
- BTL Hakutsuru , Junmai Dai Ginjo Sho Une$48.00
LIQUOR
- Absolut Peppar$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Belvedere$20.00
- Clix$120.00OUT OF STOCK
- Firefly Iced Tea$12.00
- Grey Goose$16.00
- Grey Goose Essentials$16.00
- Grey Goose Orange$15.00
- HDW Century$50.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Ketel One Botanicals$14.00
- Rock Town Grapefruit$12.00
- Rock Town Orange$12.00
- Rockton Watermelon$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rocktown Lemon$12.00
- Rocktown Well$12.00
- Stateside$14.00
- Stoli Elite$30.00
- Stoli Raspberry$12.00
- Stoli Vanilla$12.00
- Tito’s$13.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bluecoat$12.00
- Bombay Saphire$14.00
- Gordons$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gray Whale Gin$18.00
- Hendricks$16.00
- Kyoto Green Label$22.00
- Monkey 47$35.00
- Tanqueray$13.00
- Bacardi Coconut$12.00
- Bacardi Superior$12.00
- Captain Morgan$13.00
- Flor De Cana$25.00
- Kraken Black Spiced$13.00
- Malibu Coconut$12.00
- Malibu Mango$12.00
- Malibu Peach$12.00
- Malibu Pineapple$12.00
- Malibu Strawberry$12.00
- Meyers$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mount Gay$14.00
- Zacapa Centerio XO$50.00
- Avion 44$72.00
- Blue Casa Azul Anejo$40.00
- Blue Casa Azul Blanco$30.00
- Blue Casa Azul Reposado$35.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$45.00
- Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- Casamigos Reposado$23.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$150.00
- Clase Azul Plata$80.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$100.00
- Don Julio 1942$80.00
- Dos Artes Blanco$32.00
- Espolon$13.00
- Patron Silver$16.00
- Tanteo Jalapeno$13.00
- Tequila Ocho Anejo$36.00
- Tequila Ocho Blanco$24.00
- Tequila Ocho Repo$32.00
- Basil Hayden$18.00
- Bulliet Rye$15.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
- Jim Beam$14.00
- Makers Mark$18.00
- Woodford Reserve$22.00
- Fireball$12.00
- Crown Royal$14.00
- Crown Royal Apple$14.00
- Glenlevit$40.00
- Glenmorange$40.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$60.00
- Johnnie Walker Black Label$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Red Label$12.00
- Jameson$14.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$12.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Chartreuse, Green$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cointreau$12.00
- Drambuie$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Frangelico$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Godiva Chocolate$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Irish Mist$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jagermeister$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kahlua$12.00
- Lemoncello$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Licor 43$12.00
- Mathilde Cassis$12.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- RumChata$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chambord$12.00
- Bailey’s$8.00
- Mr. Boston Creme de Cacao
- Leroux Creme de Cacao$12.00
- Creme de Menthe$12.00
- Creme de Banana$12.00
- Buttershots$12.00
- Tia Maria$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tuaca$12.00
- B&B$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Harvey’s Bristol Cream$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blackberry Brandy$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- CB Brandy$12.00
NA BEVS
- Club$5.00
- Coke$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Fanta$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Barg’s$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemonade$5.00
- Ginger Ale$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Apple Juice$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$6.00
- Fresh Squeezed OJ$6.00
- Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit$7.00
- Tonic$5.00
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$5.00
- Iced Tea$5.00
COCKTAILS
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
- Appletini$15.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Champagne Cocktail$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$15.00
- Daiquiri$15.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$14.00
- Gimlet$15.00
- Greyhound$12.00
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Lemon Drop$15.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$16.00
- Madras$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$15.00
- Margarita$15.00
- Martini$15.00
- Mimosa
- Mint Julep
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour
- White Russian
- Orange Crush$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grapefruit Crush$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blueberry Crush$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Berry Smash$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Virgin$10.00
FOOD
To Share
Greens
Handhelds
Sides
Kids Menu
Dessert
SUSHI
Classic Rolls
Port Specialty Rolls
- Boston Roll
Spicy shrimp, avocado, cucumber$13.00
- Caballito Roll
Sushi rice, coconut shrimp, mango, jalapeño, cilantro, red onion, sweet chili sauce$20.00
- Captain Fred Roll
Tuna or salmon topped with avocado, topped with crunchy$19.00
- Caterpillar Roll
Spicy california roll wrapped with avocado$15.00
- Dragon Roll
Eel roll wrapped with avocado$16.00
- Hawaiian Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with wasabi sauce, capelin roe and almond$17.00
- Lobster Crunchy Roll
Steamed lobster, capelin roe, spicy sauce, cucumber and crunchy tempura flakes$26.00
- Naruto Roll
Spicy tuna and avocado wrapped with cucumber$17.00
- Oishii
Tuna or salmon with asparagus roll topped with crunch, avocado, spicy mango sauce, jalapeño and fish eggs$20.00
- Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and cucumber$14.00
- Fresh California Roll
Real crab, avocado and cucumber$22.00
- Port Special Roll
Spicy tuna, capelin roe, wrapped with tuna, salmon and avocado$22.00
- Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with tuna, salmon and shrimp$22.00
- Ruby Roll
California roll topped with spicy tuna$17.00
- Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and eel sauce$15.00
- Spicy Crunchy Roll
Spicy tuna or salmon, cucumber, crunches$14.00
- Spider Roll
Jumbo soft shell crab, cucumber, capelin roe$20.00
- Tuna Lover Roll
Tuna, cucumber, topped with tuna, spicy sauce and eel sauce$17.00
- Veggie Roll
Jalapeno, cucumber, asparagus and avocado$10.00
- Green Salad Roll$12.00
Nigiri
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
