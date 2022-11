Riverfront Lager 6pk

$9.00

The movement of the water and the way the river shaped the city that we know and love has also shaped many of our lives for the better. Let a Riverfront Lager do the same. Inspired by Munich’s famous biers and crafted with a distinct American sensibility, our golden lager starts with a fruity, peachy nose. The flavor is moderately sweet with a soft malty character and crisp clean finish.