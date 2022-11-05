- Home
Port Pizza & Subs
881 Reviews
$$
25 Storey Ave
Newburyport, MA 01950
Popular Items
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
SM The Port Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper
SM Super Veggie
broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper
SM The Greek
fried eggplant, feta, sliced tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano
SM Buffalo Chicken
crispy chicken fingers tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce (or substitute cauliflower!)
SM Buffalo Cauliflower
SM Hawiian
imported ham and pineapple chunks
SM Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, salami, bacon, ham
SM Chicken Bomb
grilled chicken, mushroom, green pepper, onion
SM BBQ Chicken
roasted pulled chicken, bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, fresh cilantro
SM The Mac Pizza
A twist on the fast food favorite, special sauce base, pizza cheese and hamburger in the pizza oven. Finished with fresh diced onions, tomatoes and shredded lettuce.
SM Spinach Tomato Feta Pizza
SM Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
SM Margarita Pizza
BBQ Baked Beans Pizza
SM Nashville Hot Pizza
LG The Port Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper
LG Super Veggie
broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper
LG The Greek
fried eggplant, feta, sliced tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano
LG Spinach Feta Tomato Pizza
LG Buffalo Chicken
crispy chicken fingers tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce (or substitute cauliflower!)
LG The Mac Pizza
A twist on the fast food favorite, special sauce base, pizza cheese and hamburger in the pizza oven. Finished with fresh diced onions, tomatoes and shredded lettuce.
LG Margarita Pizza
LG BBQ Chicken
roasted pulled chicken, bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, fresh cilantro
LG Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
LG Nashville Hot Pizza
LG Buffalo Cauliflower
LG Hawiian
imported ham and pineapple chunks
LG Meat Lovers
pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, salami, bacon, ham
LG Chicken Bomb
grilled chicken, mushroom, green pepper, onion
LG Buffalo Cauliflower
Calzones
SM Steak & Cheese Calzone
LG Steak & Cheese Calzone
SM Buffalo Chicken Finger Calzone
LG Buffalo Chicken Finger Calzone
SM Chicken Parmesan Calzone
LG Chicken Parmesan Calzone
SM Eggplant Parmesan Calzone
LG Eggplant Parmesan Calzone
SM Chicken Bomb Calzone
LG Chicken Bomb Calzone
SM Spinach Feta & Tomato Calzone
LG Spinach Feta & Tomato Calzone
SM BYO Calzone
LG BYO Calzone
LG Italian Cold Cut Zone
SM Italian Cold Cut Zone
Side Orders
SM French Fries
Crinkle Cut French Fries
LG French Fries
Crinkle Cut French Fries
SM Sweet Potato Fries
LG Sweet Potato Fries
SM Onion Rings
LG Onion Rings
SM Chicken Fingers (5)
LG Chicken Fingers (8)
SM Chicken Wings (5)
LG Chicken Wings (8)
SM Mozzarella Sticks (5)
LG Mozzarella Sticks (8)
SM Jalapeno Poppers (5)
Cheddar Cheese filled fried jalapenos
LG Jalapeno Poppers (8)
Cheddar Cheese filled fried jalapenos
SM Toasted Cheese Ravioli (5)
LG Toasted Ravioli (8)
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (12)
Garlic Bread
Side Of Meatball 3
Side Steak Tips
Pepperjack Mac And Cheese Bites
Cold Subs
SM Italian Sub
A Classic Italian Sub with Mortadella, capicola, genoa salami and provolone cheese. Try it with "everything on it" which is tomato, onion, pickles, hots, oil and seasonings...
LG Italian Sub
A Classic Italian Sub with Mortadella, capicola, genoa salami and provolone cheese. Try it with "everything on it" which is tomato, onion, pickles, hots, oil and seasonings...
SM Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham and American Cheese
LG Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham and American Cheese
SM Turkey Sub
House roasted turkey with your favorite toppings.
LG Turkey Sub
House roasted turkey with your favorite toppings.
SM American Sub
Ham and house roasted turkey with American cheese
LG American Sub
Ham and house roasted turkey with American cheese
SM Tuna Sub
All white tuna and quality mayo...that's it!
LG Tuna Sub
All white tuna and quality mayo...that's it!
SM Meatless Sub
Cold sub with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, hots, mayo and provolone cheese (try it toasted!)
LG Meatless Sub
Cold sub with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, hots, mayo and provolone cheese (try it toasted!)
SM Salami Sub
LG Salami Sub
SM BLT sub
LG BLT Sub
Hot Subs
SM Steak & Cheese
Shaved Steak on the flat top with melted American Cheese
LG Steak & Cheese Sub
Shaved Steak on the flat top with melted American Cheese
SM Steak Bomb
Shaved Steak with peppers, mushrooms, onions and salami on the flat top with melted American Cheese
LG Steak Bomb Sub
Shaved Steak with peppers, mushrooms, onions and salami on the flat top with melted American Cheese
SM Chicken Kabob Sub
House marinated grilled chicken with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions
LG Chicken Kabob Sub
House marinated grilled chicken with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions
SM Steak Tip Sub
House marinated steak tips with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions
LG Steak Tip Sub
House marinated steak tips with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions
SM Chicken Finger Sub
Crispy chicken fingers chopped and topped with your choice of toppings
LG Chicken Finger Sub
Crispy chicken fingers chopped and topped with your choice of toppings
SM Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub
Crispy chicken fingers chopped and tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of toppings
LG Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub
Crispy chicken fingers chopped and tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of toppings
SM Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Hand breaded eggplant crispy fried and baked with marinara sauce, melted cheese and finished with parmesan cheese
LG Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Hand breaded eggplant crispy fried and baked with marinara sauce, melted cheese and finished with parmesan cheese
SM Chicken Parmesan Sub
Hand breaded chicken cutlet baked with marinara sauce, melted cheese and finished with parmesan cheese
LG Chicken Parmesan Sub
Hand breaded chicken cutlet baked with marinara sauce, melted cheese and finished with parmesan cheese
SM Meatball Sub
Housemade meatballs with our own marinara sauce with provolone cheese, toasted and topped with parmesan cheese
LG Meatball Sub
Housemade meatballs with our own marinara sauce with provolone cheese, toasted and topped with parmesan cheese
SM Cheeseburger Sub
Fresh all-beef patty grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of toppings
LG Cheeseburger Sub
Fresh all-beef patty grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of toppings
SM Grilled Veggie Sub
Hot grilled veggie sub with peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrots and broccoli...add cheese or sauce if you like!
LG Grilled Veggie Sub
Hot grilled veggie sub with peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrots and broccoli...add cheese or sauce if you like!
SM Chicken Cutlet Sub
Homemade chicken cutlet with your choice of toppings
LG Chicken Cutlet Sub
Homemade chicken cutlet with your choice of toppings
SM Grilled Chicken Sub
LG Grilled Chicken Sub
Sandwiches
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
Chopped crispy buffalo chicken fingers with your choice of toppings and wrap bread
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled buffalo chicken with your choice of toppings and your choice of wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap
Chicken Finger Caesar Salad Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap
Tuna Wrap
BLT Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken Kabob Salad Wrap
Turkey Club Wrap
Ham And Cheese Wrap
Steak Tip Caeser Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Clubs
Rice Bowls
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl
House marinated chicken with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrot and broccoli with your choice of teriyaki, BBQ or buffalo sauce over white rice.
Steak Tip Bowl
House marinated steak tips with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onion, carrot and broccoli over white rice
Buffalo Chicken Finger Bowl
Crispy Buffalo Chicken fingers with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrot and broccoli over white rice
Grilled Veggie Bowl
Crispy eggplant, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli with choice of BBQ, buffalo or teriyaki sauce
Pasta
Pasta Marinara
Spaghetti or Penne with our homemade marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Pasta w/ Housemade Meatballs
Spaghetti or Penne with our homemade marinara sauce, two housemade meatballs and sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Eggplant Parmesan over Pasta
Spaghetti or Penne with handbreaded eggplant, our own marinara sauce, melted cheese and sprinkled with parmesan
Chicken Parmesan over Pasta
Spaghetti or Penne with handbreaded chicken cutlet, our own marinara sauce, melted cheese and sprinkled with parmesan
Dinners
Salads
Garden Salad
Classic Garden Salad
Garden Salad with Tuna
Classic Garden Salad with two scoops of tuna on top
Garden Salad w/grilled chicken
Classic Garden Salad with grilled chicken on top
Garden Salad w/chicken fingers
Classic Garden Salad with crispy chopped chicken fingers on top
Garden Salad w/steak tips
Classic Garden Salad with house marinated steak tips on top
Anitpasto Salad
Classic garden salad with Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and Italian deli meats
Greek Salad
Chicken Kabob Salad
Greek Salad with grilled chicken
Steak Tip Greek Salad
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar Salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and tossed to order with Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken
Caesar Salad w/chicken fingers
Classic Caesar salad with crispy chopped chicken fingers
Steak Tip Caeser Salad
Kids Corner
Wachusett Chips And Dessert
Wachusett Plain
Wachusett Sour Cream And Onion
Wachusett BBQ
Lg Potato Chips
Lg Sour Cream and Onion
Lg BBQ Chips
Deep River Maui Onion
Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle
Deep River Sea Salt
Deep River Sea Salt And Vinegar
Deep River Krinkle Salt And Pepper
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
Jumbo Brownie
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Cherry Coke
Vanilla Coke
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Moxie
Root Beer
Ginger Ale
Diet Ginger Ale
Fresca
Sprite
Fanta Orange
Fanta Grape
Gold Peak - Sweet Tea
Gold Peak - Unsweet Tea
MInute Maid Pink Lemonade
Minute Maid Yellow Lemonande
Minute Maid Watermelon Punch
Honest - Honey Green Tea
Honest - Half Tea & Half Lemonade
Honest Peach Oolong Tea
Dasani Water
Smart Water
LG Smart Water
Ah-ha Raspberry + Acai
Ah-ha Apple White Tea
Ah-ha Watermelon Lime
Ah-ha Mango + Black Tea
Vitamin Water - Cool Blue
Vitamin Water - XXX
Vitamin Water - zero sugar lemonade
Vitamin Water - zero sugar shine
Vitamin Water Watermelon Peach
Powerade - Blue
Powerade - Red
Powerade - Yellow
Yup! Chocolate Milk
Yup! White Milk
2L Coke
2L Diet Coke
2L Sprite
2L Ginger Ale
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
25 Storey Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950