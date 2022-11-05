Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Salad

Port Pizza & Subs

881 Reviews

$$

25 Storey Ave

Newburyport, MA 01950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Small Cheese
Chicken Kabob Salad

Pizza

Small Cheese

$11.99

12" Cheese Pizza

Large Cheese

$16.49

16" Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$15.99

14" Gluten Free Pizza

DIY Pizza Kit

$10.00

Specialty Pizza

SM The Port Pizza

$15.95

pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper

SM Super Veggie

$15.95

broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper

SM The Greek

$15.95

fried eggplant, feta, sliced tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano

SM Buffalo Chicken

$15.95

crispy chicken fingers tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce (or substitute cauliflower!)

SM Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.95

SM Hawiian

$15.95

imported ham and pineapple chunks

SM Meat Lovers

$15.95

pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, salami, bacon, ham

SM Chicken Bomb

$15.95

grilled chicken, mushroom, green pepper, onion

SM BBQ Chicken

$15.95

roasted pulled chicken, bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, fresh cilantro

SM The Mac Pizza

$15.95

A twist on the fast food favorite, special sauce base, pizza cheese and hamburger in the pizza oven. Finished with fresh diced onions, tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

SM Spinach Tomato Feta Pizza

$15.95

SM Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$15.95Out of stock

SM Margarita Pizza

$15.95

BBQ Baked Beans Pizza

$15.95Out of stock

SM Nashville Hot Pizza

$15.95

LG The Port Pizza

$19.95

pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper

LG Super Veggie

$19.95

broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, green pepper

LG The Greek

$19.95

fried eggplant, feta, sliced tomatoes, kalamata olives, oregano

LG Spinach Feta Tomato Pizza

$19.95

LG Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

crispy chicken fingers tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce (or substitute cauliflower!)

LG The Mac Pizza

$19.95

A twist on the fast food favorite, special sauce base, pizza cheese and hamburger in the pizza oven. Finished with fresh diced onions, tomatoes and shredded lettuce.

LG Margarita Pizza

$19.95

LG BBQ Chicken

$19.95

roasted pulled chicken, bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, red onion, fresh cilantro

LG Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$19.95Out of stock

LG Nashville Hot Pizza

$19.95

LG Buffalo Cauliflower

$19.95

LG Hawiian

$19.95

imported ham and pineapple chunks

LG Meat Lovers

$19.95

pepperoni, sausage, hamburg, salami, bacon, ham

LG Chicken Bomb

$19.95

grilled chicken, mushroom, green pepper, onion

LG Buffalo Cauliflower

$19.95

Calzones

SM Steak & Cheese Calzone

$15.99

LG Steak & Cheese Calzone

$19.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Finger Calzone

$13.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Finger Calzone

$18.99

SM Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$13.99

LG Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$18.99

SM Eggplant Parmesan Calzone

$12.99

LG Eggplant Parmesan Calzone

$17.99

SM Chicken Bomb Calzone

$14.99

LG Chicken Bomb Calzone

$19.99

SM Spinach Feta & Tomato Calzone

$13.99

LG Spinach Feta & Tomato Calzone

$17.99

SM BYO Calzone

$9.99

LG BYO Calzone

$15.99

LG Italian Cold Cut Zone

$18.99

SM Italian Cold Cut Zone

$15.99

Side Orders

SM French Fries

$4.49

Crinkle Cut French Fries

LG French Fries

$5.49

Crinkle Cut French Fries

SM Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

SM Onion Rings

$4.49

LG Onion Rings

$5.49

SM Chicken Fingers (5)

$7.99

LG Chicken Fingers (8)

$9.99

SM Chicken Wings (5)

$7.99

LG Chicken Wings (8)

$9.99

SM Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.50

LG Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.99

SM Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$5.99

Cheddar Cheese filled fried jalapenos

LG Jalapeno Poppers (8)

$8.99

Cheddar Cheese filled fried jalapenos

SM Toasted Cheese Ravioli (5)

$6.25

LG Toasted Ravioli (8)

$9.25

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites (12)

$7.99Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$2.49

Side Of Meatball 3

$4.95

Side Steak Tips

$9.95

Pepperjack Mac And Cheese Bites

$9.99Out of stock

Cold Subs

SM Italian Sub

$9.99

A Classic Italian Sub with Mortadella, capicola, genoa salami and provolone cheese. Try it with "everything on it" which is tomato, onion, pickles, hots, oil and seasonings...

LG Italian Sub

$10.99

A Classic Italian Sub with Mortadella, capicola, genoa salami and provolone cheese. Try it with "everything on it" which is tomato, onion, pickles, hots, oil and seasonings...

SM Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Ham and American Cheese

LG Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Ham and American Cheese

SM Turkey Sub

$9.99

House roasted turkey with your favorite toppings.

LG Turkey Sub

$10.99

House roasted turkey with your favorite toppings.

SM American Sub

$9.99

Ham and house roasted turkey with American cheese

LG American Sub

$10.99

Ham and house roasted turkey with American cheese

SM Tuna Sub

$10.49

All white tuna and quality mayo...that's it!

LG Tuna Sub

$11.49

All white tuna and quality mayo...that's it!

SM Meatless Sub

$8.99

Cold sub with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, hots, mayo and provolone cheese (try it toasted!)

LG Meatless Sub

$9.99

Cold sub with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, hots, mayo and provolone cheese (try it toasted!)

SM Salami Sub

$9.99

LG Salami Sub

$10.99

SM BLT sub

$9.99

LG BLT Sub

$10.99

Hot Subs

SM Steak & Cheese

$9.99

Shaved Steak on the flat top with melted American Cheese

LG Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Shaved Steak on the flat top with melted American Cheese

SM Steak Bomb

$10.49

Shaved Steak with peppers, mushrooms, onions and salami on the flat top with melted American Cheese

LG Steak Bomb Sub

$11.49

Shaved Steak with peppers, mushrooms, onions and salami on the flat top with melted American Cheese

SM Chicken Kabob Sub

$9.99

House marinated grilled chicken with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions

LG Chicken Kabob Sub

$10.99

House marinated grilled chicken with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions

SM Steak Tip Sub

$11.99

House marinated steak tips with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions

LG Steak Tip Sub

$12.99

House marinated steak tips with grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions

SM Chicken Finger Sub

$9.99

Crispy chicken fingers chopped and topped with your choice of toppings

LG Chicken Finger Sub

$10.99

Crispy chicken fingers chopped and topped with your choice of toppings

SM Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub

$9.99

Crispy chicken fingers chopped and tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of toppings

LG Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub

$10.99

Crispy chicken fingers chopped and tossed in buffalo sauce with your choice of toppings

SM Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Hand breaded eggplant crispy fried and baked with marinara sauce, melted cheese and finished with parmesan cheese

LG Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Hand breaded eggplant crispy fried and baked with marinara sauce, melted cheese and finished with parmesan cheese

SM Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Hand breaded chicken cutlet baked with marinara sauce, melted cheese and finished with parmesan cheese

LG Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Hand breaded chicken cutlet baked with marinara sauce, melted cheese and finished with parmesan cheese

SM Meatball Sub

$9.99

Housemade meatballs with our own marinara sauce with provolone cheese, toasted and topped with parmesan cheese

LG Meatball Sub

$10.99

Housemade meatballs with our own marinara sauce with provolone cheese, toasted and topped with parmesan cheese

SM Cheeseburger Sub

$9.99

Fresh all-beef patty grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of toppings

LG Cheeseburger Sub

$10.99

Fresh all-beef patty grilled to your liking and topped with your choice of toppings

SM Grilled Veggie Sub

$8.99

Hot grilled veggie sub with peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrots and broccoli...add cheese or sauce if you like!

LG Grilled Veggie Sub

$9.99

Hot grilled veggie sub with peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrots and broccoli...add cheese or sauce if you like!

SM Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.99

Homemade chicken cutlet with your choice of toppings

LG Chicken Cutlet Sub

$10.99

Homemade chicken cutlet with your choice of toppings

SM Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

LG Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.99

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy chicken tenders drenched in Nashville Hot Sauce and topped with pickles and chopped onion

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Tuna Sandwich

$9.99

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$10.99

Chopped crispy buffalo chicken fingers with your choice of toppings and wrap bread

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled buffalo chicken with your choice of toppings and your choice of wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap

Chicken Finger Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.99

Crispy chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap

Tuna Wrap

$10.99

BLT Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Chicken Kabob Salad Wrap

$10.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.99

Ham And Cheese Wrap

$10.99

Steak Tip Caeser Wrap

$14.95

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Clubs

Turkey Club

$10.99

House made turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayo

Hamburger Club

$11.99

Cheeseburger Club

$11.99

Ham and Cheese Club

$10.99

BLT Club

$10.99

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Hamburger

$8.99

Rodeo Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Rice Bowls

Grilled chicken with your choice of sauce with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onion, carrot and broccoli over white rice

Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.99

House marinated chicken with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrot and broccoli with your choice of teriyaki, BBQ or buffalo sauce over white rice.

Steak Tip Bowl

$15.99

House marinated steak tips with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onion, carrot and broccoli over white rice

Buffalo Chicken Finger Bowl

$13.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken fingers with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrot and broccoli over white rice

Grilled Veggie Bowl

$11.99

Crispy eggplant, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli with choice of BBQ, buffalo or teriyaki sauce

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

$9.99

Spaghetti or Penne with our homemade marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Pasta w/ Housemade Meatballs

$12.99

Spaghetti or Penne with our homemade marinara sauce, two housemade meatballs and sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parmesan over Pasta

$12.99

Spaghetti or Penne with handbreaded eggplant, our own marinara sauce, melted cheese and sprinkled with parmesan

Chicken Parmesan over Pasta

$13.99

Spaghetti or Penne with handbreaded chicken cutlet, our own marinara sauce, melted cheese and sprinkled with parmesan

Dinners

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.99

Steak Tip Dinner

$16.99

Hamburger Dinner

$13.99

Cheeseburger Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Wing Dinner

$15.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Classic Garden Salad

Garden Salad with Tuna

$11.99

Classic Garden Salad with two scoops of tuna on top

Garden Salad w/grilled chicken

$10.99

Classic Garden Salad with grilled chicken on top

Garden Salad w/chicken fingers

$10.99

Classic Garden Salad with crispy chopped chicken fingers on top

Garden Salad w/steak tips

$14.99

Classic Garden Salad with house marinated steak tips on top

Anitpasto Salad

$10.99

Classic garden salad with Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and Italian deli meats

Greek Salad

$9.99

Chicken Kabob Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad with grilled chicken

Steak Tip Greek Salad

$15.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Classic Caesar Salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons and tossed to order with Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken

Caesar Salad w/chicken fingers

$11.99

Classic Caesar salad with crispy chopped chicken fingers

Steak Tip Caeser Salad

$15.25

Kids Corner

Kids Chicken Finger & Fries

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.99

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.99

Kids Pasta w/ Meatball (1)

$8.99

Fluffernuter

$4.99

Kids Penne and Butter

$4.99

Wachusett Chips And Dessert

Wachusett Plain

$1.50

Wachusett Sour Cream And Onion

$1.50

Wachusett BBQ

$1.50

Lg Potato Chips

$3.75

Lg Sour Cream and Onion

$3.75

Lg BBQ Chips

$3.75

Deep River Maui Onion

$2.25

Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle

$2.25

Deep River Sea Salt

$2.25

Deep River Sea Salt And Vinegar

$2.25

Deep River Krinkle Salt And Pepper

$2.25

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Jumbo Brownie

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Coke Zero

$2.29

Cherry Coke

$2.29

Vanilla Coke

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Moxie

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Diet Ginger Ale

$2.29

Fresca

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Fanta Orange

$2.29

Fanta Grape

$2.29

Gold Peak - Sweet Tea

$2.29

Gold Peak - Unsweet Tea

$2.29

MInute Maid Pink Lemonade

$2.29

Minute Maid Yellow Lemonande

$2.29

Minute Maid Watermelon Punch

$2.29

Honest - Honey Green Tea

$2.29

Honest - Half Tea & Half Lemonade

$2.29

Honest Peach Oolong Tea

$2.29

Dasani Water

$2.25

Smart Water

$2.99

LG Smart Water

$4.99

Ah-ha Raspberry + Acai

$2.75

Ah-ha Apple White Tea

$2.75

Ah-ha Watermelon Lime

$2.75

Ah-ha Mango + Black Tea

$2.75

Vitamin Water - Cool Blue

$2.75

Vitamin Water - XXX

$2.75

Vitamin Water - zero sugar lemonade

$2.75

Vitamin Water - zero sugar shine

$2.75

Vitamin Water Watermelon Peach

$2.75

Powerade - Blue

$2.75

Powerade - Red

$2.75

Powerade - Yellow

$2.75

Yup! Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Yup! White Milk

$2.99

2L Coke

$3.75

2L Diet Coke

$3.75

2L Sprite

$3.75

2L Ginger Ale

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Gallery