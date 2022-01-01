Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Porta Jersey City

1,290 Reviews

$$

135 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

Margherita
14 1/2
Meatball

Pizza

Margherita

$15.00

San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

14 1/2

$18.00

San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, ricotta, hot soppressata, Calabrian chiles, oregano, extra virgin olive oil

Arugula

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic, arugula, truffle oil

Autum Betty

$18.00

Carbonara

$18.00

guanciale, Parmigiano Reggiano, roasted egg, parsley, black pepper, extra virgin olive oil

Chippy

$17.00

Duck Duck Squash

$18.00

Foccacia

$10.00

Garlic, olive oil, herbs.

Italian Stallion

$18.00

San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, gorgonzola, Italian sausage, long hots, extra virgin olive oil

Marinara

$12.00

Vegan! San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil ( NO CHEESE)

Me Myself & Pie

$17.00

mortadella, mozzarella, provolone, pistachio, extra virgin olive oil, red pepper flakes

Meatball

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes, meatballs, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, parsley, extra virgin olive oil

Rita & Mark

$18.00

San Marzano tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, vegan parm, garlic, dried oregano, basil, extra virgin olive oil

Snawzeech

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fried smoked eggplant, cashew ricotta, vegan parm, fried capers

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Starters & Salads

Mozzarella

$10.00

drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, coarse sea salt & black pepper, with sliced Italian bread

Ricotta

$12.00

drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, coarse sea salt & black pepper, with sliced Italian bread

Side Meatballs

$12.00

Pecorino Romano, parsley, San Marzano tomatoes

Acorn Squash

$14.00

fire-roasted, ricotta, Calabrian chile honey, extra virgin olive oil

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

pistachios, golden raisins, capers, olives

Formaggi

$18.00

selection of Italian cheeses

Italian Sausage

$14.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Pork Belly

$24.00Out of stock

Salumi E Formaggi

$24.00

cured meats, selection of Italian cheeses

Wood-Fired Fall Veg

$15.00

Bibb Single

$12.00

hydroponic Bibb lettuce, gorgonzola, roasted walnuts, apricot vinaigrette

Bibb DBL

$16.00

hydroponic Bibb lettuce, gorgonzola, roasted walnuts, apricot vinaigrette

Three Tree Single

$14.00

Three Trees DBL

$18.00

Cavolo Nero Single

$12.00

Cavolo Nero DBL

$16.00

Pasta

DBL Autumn Risotto

$22.00

DBL Bootzin

$24.00

( orecchiette ) San Marzano tomatoes, sausage, cherry peppers, olives, Parmigiano Reggiano

DBL Garlic & Oil

$14.00

DBL Keanu

$24.00

DBL Monday Night

$22.00

gnocchi, vodka sauce, parsley

DBL Pomodoro

$20.00

(spaghetti) San Marzano tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil

DBL Velvet Buzzsaw

$24.00

DBL Tuesday Night

$20.00Out of stock

Single Garlic & Oil

$8.00

Single Keanu

$16.00

Single Pomodoro

$12.00

(spaghetti) San Marzano tomatoes, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil

Single Autumn Risotto

$15.00

Single Velvet Buzzsaw

$16.00

Single Tuesday Night

$12.00Out of stock

CATERING

1/2 Tray Meatballs

$60.00

1/2 Tray Mini Mozzarella

$60.00

Full Tray Bread

$20.00

1/2 Tray Meatball Sliders

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Eat, drink, be honest

Location

135 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

