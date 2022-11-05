Restaurant header imageView gallery

Porta Via Beverly Hills Beverly Hills

1,058 Reviews

$$

424 N Canon Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Order Again

Popular Items

Organic Kale & Quinoa Salad
Grilled Ora King Salmon
Chicken Paillard

Appetizers

Gazpacho

$10.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Burrata & Tomato

$20.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Sauteed Calamari

$18.00
Shrimp Piccanti

Shrimp Piccanti

$26.00

Shrimp with Tuscan White Beans, Zucchini, Tomato, Fresh Thyme & Roasted Garlic Broth

Cuban Style Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.00

Salads

Porta Via Salad

Porta Via Salad

$17.00

Butter Lettuce, sweet Maui onion, dill, chervil, avocado & feta. Champagne Shallot Vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$16.00

Organic Arugula with thinly shaved mushroom and parmigiano. lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chopped Beet Salad

$17.00

Chopped Organic Lettuces, beets, tomato, garbanzo, green beans and feta. Champagne shallot vinaigrette.

Organic Kale & Quinoa Salad

Organic Kale & Quinoa Salad

$19.00

Chopped Tuscan kale, organic quinoa, grilled red onion, pine nuts, citrus segments, crispy leeks, shaved parmigiano. Honey mustard vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$22.00
Chopped Tuscan Salad

Chopped Tuscan Salad

$19.00

Chopped iceberg. Geona salami, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo, peas, olives, basil & mozzarella. red wine vinaigrette.

Scoop Tuna

$6.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$18.00

Tuna Salad, lettuce and tomato on seeded sourdough. served with chips

Neapolitan Sandwich

Neapolitan Sandwich

$18.00

Vine ripened tomato, fresh burrata, basil, olive oil, salt & pepper. on ciabatta served with chips.

Bistro Burger

Bistro Burger

$22.00

Beef and Brisket burger with jalapeno jack cheese, lettuce and tomato. served with fries

Impossible Burger

$22.00

Impossible patty, lettuce and tomato. avocado spread on vegan potato bun. served with fries.

House Specialties

Grilled Ora King Salmon

Grilled Ora King Salmon

$36.00

Sustainably raised in New Zealand. Organic Brown Rice & market vegetables

Parmigiano Crusted Alaskan Halibut

Parmigiano Crusted Alaskan Halibut

$38.00

Parmigiano Crusted Alaskan Halibut, grilled asparagus. Burre blanc sauce.

Grilled Branzino

$35.00

Grilled branzino with organic brown rice and asparagus.

Pan Roasted Whitefish

Pan Roasted Whitefish

$34.00

Organic brown rice and green beans. whole grain mustard sauce

Brick Pressed Roasted Chicken

$34.00

Sautéed black kale and carrots. rosemary citrus sauce

Chicken Paillard

$30.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast. Pounded flat. Market vegetables and organic brown rice. lemon caper sauce

Orange Ginger Chicken Stir Fry

Orange Ginger Chicken Stir Fry

$27.00

White meat chicken breast with traditional vegetables and organic brown rice.

Filet Mignon

$55.00

Grass fed filet mignon, organic market vegetables and French fries. green peppercorn sauce

Dry Rub Marinated Skirt Steak

Dry Rub Marinated Skirt Steak

$38.00

dry rub marinated skirt steak. organic market vegetables and French fries.

Tofu Stir Fry

$27.00
Prime French Cut Pork Chop

Prime French Cut Pork Chop

$38.00

Prime French Cut Pork Chop. Sauteed black kale and carrots. Grand marnier sauce

Grilled Chicken Tostada

Grilled Chicken Tostada

$24.00

Grilled Chicken, Tostada Shell, lettuce, tomato, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo and tillamook cheddar. Lime Vinaigrette

Skirt Steak Tostada

Skirt Steak Tostada

$29.00

Grilled Skirt Steak, Tostada Shell, lettuce, tomato, avocado, pico de gallo, Tillamook cheddar, black beans & lime vinaigrette.

Pan-Seared Diver Scallops

Pan-Seared Diver Scallops

$45.00

Sautéed Organic Broccolini, Quinoa, Papaya Curry Sauce

Ossobuco

$60.00

White Wine Braised Veal Shank. Saffron Rice

Pastas

Spaghetti

$22.00

House made tomato basil sauce and parmigiano.

Fusilli Primavera

$23.00

Fussili pasta with vegetables. Pesto cream sauce.

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli

$25.00

english peas and oven dried tomato. light pink sauce

Butternut Squash Tortellini

Butternut Squash Tortellini

$24.00

Butternut squash and ricotta. Julienne mustard greens and butter sage sauce.

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$28.00

Beef and veal ragu with parmigiano

Zucchini Noodles with Shrimp

Zucchini Noodles with Shrimp

$28.00

Zucchini noodles with shrimp, cherry tomato, broccolini, chili flakes and roasted garlic olive oil

Zucchini Pasta no Shrimp

$20.00
Impossible Bolognese

Impossible Bolognese

$28.00

Ragu with Impossible 'meat' with zucchini noodles.

Fettuccine with Short Rib Ragu

Fettuccine with Short Rib Ragu

$28.00

Mushroom, Ricotta Salata

Sides

Mix Veg.

$9.00

Black Kale

$9.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Spinach

$9.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Carrots

$9.00

Green Beans

$9.00

Cauliflower

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Sweet Pot. Fries

$8.00

Pommes frites

$8.00

Brown Rice

$8.00

Quinoa

$8.00

Oven Dried Tom.

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Potato Chips

$5.00

Broccoli

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Sliced Jalapeno

$4.00

Large Potato Chips

$10.00

Snap Peas

$9.00

Bread And Butter

Side Avocado

$5.00

Mushrooms

$9.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Bolognese

$13.00

Dessert

Black Out Dark Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Dark Chocolate Layer Cake, Chocolate Cream Covered with a Chocolate Glaze

Berries & Whipped Cream

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Baked Golden & Crustless with Strawberry Sauce

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Carrot Sponge Cake with Walnut, Fresh Carrot & Cream Cheese Frosting

Pumpkin Pie

$12.00
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
California cuisine focusing on fresh & local ingredients.

424 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Directions

