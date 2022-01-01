Restaurant header imageView gallery

Portabellas

659 Reviews

$$

321 S McKenzie St

Foley, AL 36535

Order Again

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.95

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Stuffed Portabella

$8.95

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Soup and Salad

$9.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Spinach Salad

$8.95

House Salad

$8.95

Greek Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Pasta Salad

$12.95

Small salad

$3.95

Pasta

Meatball Marinara

$9.95+

Greek Pasta

$9.95+

Alfredo Pasta

$10.95+

La Pasta

$10.95+

Chicken Parmesan

$9.95+

Lasagna

$11.95+

Seafood Ravioli

$11.95+

SM BYO Pasta

$6.95

LG BYO Pasta

$9.95

Chicken Cacciatore

$10.95+

3 cheese spinach cannelloni

$10.95

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.95

Muffuletta

$9.95

Italian Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Club

$9.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Carbonara Sand

$10.95

French Dip Sand

$12.95

Cheese Steak Sand

$12.95

Cordon Blue Sand

$10.95

Rosemary Garden Sand

$9.95

Pizza

10" Elberta

$12.95

10" Foley

$12.95

10" Pleasure Island

$12.95

10" Farmer's Market

$12.95

10" Magnolia Spring

$12.95

10" The Lion

$12.95

10" The Gulf

$12.95

10" 5 Cheese

$12.95

10" Mardi Gras

$12.95

10" The Florentine

$12.95

10" BYO Pizza

$8.95

10" Specialty BYO

$10.95

14" Elberta

$22.95

14" Foley

$22.95

14" Pleasure Island

$22.95

14" Farmer's Market

$22.95

14" Magnolia Spring

$22.95

14" The Lion

$22.95

14" The Gulf

$22.95

14" 5 Cheese

$22.95

14" Mardi Gras

$22.95

14" The Florentine

$22.95

14" BYO Pizza

$14.95

14" Specialty BYO

$20.95

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Kids

Kids meatball

$6.95

Kids ham n cheese

$5.95

Kids pizza

$7.95

Kids Spaghetti

$5.95

Kid’s Alfredo

$6.95

Specials

Lunch Special

$8.95

Small Night Special

$12.95

Large Night Special

$15.95

Sandwich Special

$12.95

Calzone

$10.95

Extras

knot

$0.75

xtra knot

$0.50

Meatball

$2.50

whole pita

$1.00

1/2 pita

$0.50

dressing

$0.35

toast points

$1.00

side marinara

$3.00

side alfredo

$5.00

veggie upcharge

$2.00

add marinara

$1.00

add chicken

$6.00

add shrimp

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Tea

$2.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

321 S McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535

Directions

