Portable planets 3941 S. Bristol St, Ste D

review star

No reviews yet

3941 S. Bristol St, Ste D

Santa Ana, CA 92704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

SANDWICHS

Club Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Multigrain Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Tuna, Apple, Spam, Lettuces, Boiled Egg, Tomatoes

Honey Ham Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled Multigrain Toasts, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Honey Ham, Tomatoes

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Multigrain Toast, Avocado, Arugula, Porched Egg, Tomatoes, Italian Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caprese Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

Multigrain Toast, Mozzarella cheese, Basil Leaf, Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze

Caramel French Toast

$11.95Out of stock

French Toast, Seasonal Fruits, Creme, Butter, Honey

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Multigrain Toast, Mashed Egg, Mashed Apple, House-made Yolk Sauce

Strawberry & Cream Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Milk Toast, Fresh Strawberry, House-made 100% Cream

SALADS

Seafood Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Shrimps, Smoke Salmon, Mix Greens, Lemon, Lemon Dressing, Breadcrumbs, Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan

White Grape Burrata Salad

$12.95Out of stock

Shredded Kale, White Grape, Cherry Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese, Roasted Almond, Honey

Caprese Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Arugula, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Basil Leaf, Vinegar Glaze, Italian Balsamic Vinaigrette

Egg Salad

$9.95

Mashed Egg, Mashed Apple, Mix Greens, Breadcrumbs, Ranch

WAFFLES

Smoke Salmon Waffle

$14.95

Waffle, Smoke Salmon, Egg Salad, Mix Greens, Lemon, Apple Slice, Italian Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tiramisu Waffle

$13.95

Waffle, Espresso Mascarpone Cheese, Vanilla Ice Cream, Honey, Cocoa Powder, Mint Leaf

Strawberry Custard Waffle

$12.95

Waffle, Fresh Strawberry, Custard, Strawberry Ice Cream, Honey, Strawberry Jam

Banana Chocolate Waffle

$12.95

Waffle, Banana, Cream, Chocolate Ice Cream, Chocolate, Nutella

Creme Brûlée Waffle

$12.95

Waffle, Creme Brûlée, Vanilla Ice Cream, Sugar Coated Strawberry, Caramel

BEVERAGES

Avocado Banana Milk Shake

$6.25

Banana Milk Shake

$5.50

Signature Matcha Latte

$5.25

Coconut Matcha Latte

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Tea

$5.50

Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Soda

$3.50

DRIP COFFEE

Cold Brew

$3.75

ESPRESSO

Coffe' Latte

$4.25

Velvety steamed milk balanced with rich espresso

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Rich espresso lies in a smoothed and thick milk foam

Coffe' Mocha

$5.50

Full-bodied espresso combined with freshly steamed milk and mocha sause, topped with sweetened whipped cream

SPECIALTY LATTE

Meteor Shower

$5.75Out of stock

High quality coconut milk mixs with freshly steamed milk, balanced with rich espresso, and topped with house-made caramel crackers

Love in Venus

$5.75

High quality steamed milk and rose-flavored syrup mix with rich espresso, topped with sea salt cheese foam and dryed rose

Asteroid by the Sun

$5.75

High quailty steamed milk and almond-flavored syrup mix with rich espresso, topped with marshmallows

The UFO

$6.25

Fresh milk balanced with rich espresso, topped with vanilla ice cream

Seasonal Creations

Sunlight is Life

$5.75

passion fruit, lemon, lime, honey, green tea

Mercury is Waiting

$5.75

passion fruit, lemon, lime, yakult, sprite

Beyond Infinity

$5.75

grapes, yakult, sparkling

Return to Earth

$5.75

matcha, cream, milk, green tea

Landing on Mars

$5.75

lemon, honey, ice cream, espresso, sparkling

Drop of Jupiter

$5.75

cocoa, ice cream, coffee jelly, boba, steamed milk, milk foam

Flavored Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.75

Royal Black Tea

$4.75

Mango

$4.75

Strawberry

$4.75

Pineapple

$4.75

Lychee

$4.75

Rose

$4.75

Grape

$4.75

Passion Fruit

$4.75

Peach

$4.75

Fruit Tea

$5.00

Milk Tea

Planet Milk Tea

$4.50

Solar Milk Tea (Thai)

$4.50

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.50

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.50

Honey Milk Tea

$4.50

Rose Milk

$4.50

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.50

Ice Cream Milk Tea

$4.75

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$4.75

Matcha

Signature Matcha

$5.20

Rose Matcha

$5.50

Strawberry Matcha

$5.50

Coconut Matcha

$5.50

Slush

Rose Slush

$5.75

Peach Slush

$5.75

Grape Slush

$5.75

Mango Slush

$5.75

Lychee Slush

$5.75

Pineapple Slush

$5.75

Strawberry Slush

$5.75

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.75

Ice Milk

Ice Milk w/ boba

$6.25

Ice Milk w/ boba & egg pudding

$6.75

Ice Milk w/ boba & taro pudding

$6.75

Ice Milk w/ boba & coffee jelly

$6.75

Special Blend

Caramel Frappe

$5.50

Vanilla Frappe

$5.50

Coffee Frappe

$5.50

Hokkaido Frappe

$5.50

Avocado Milk Shake

$6.25

Banana Milk Shake

$6.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come grab a coffee and enjoy!

Location

3941 S. Bristol St, Ste D, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Directions

