Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Portage House

675 Reviews

$$

117 E Riverside Dr

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TO START

CHIVE & TURMERIC HUSHPUPPIES (v)

$9.00

tzatziki

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE RISOTTO FRITTERS

$11.00

red cabbage / spicy mayo

BAKED GOAT CHEESE DIP (v)

$14.00

toasted pita / sumac

KOREAN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER (v)

$11.00

gochujang hoisin / toasted five spice peanuts / chives

TRUFFLE FRIES (v)

$12.00

parmesan / chives / spicy mayo

CAESAR SALAD (v)

$9.00

baby lettuce / croutons / parmesan

ENTREES

GRIDDLED MEATLOAF

$18.00

whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / caramelized onion demiglace

JERK SPICED PORK TENDERLOIN (gf)

$17.00

black bbq sauce / whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / red cabbage

HOT SAUCE MARINATED FRIED CHICKEN

$18.00

whipped potatoes / sautéed broccolini / honey chipotle sauce / red cabbage

SANDWICHES

CORNMEAL FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH

$16.00

brioche bun / cajun tartar sauce / red cabbage / fries

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$15.00

brioche bun / lemon garlic mayo / tasty pickles / fries

CURRY BLACK BEAN BURGER (v)

$14.00

brioche bun / tzatziki / dressed greens / fries

BLACK BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

tasty pickles / red cabbage / fries

SMASHED DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

american cheese / lemon garlic mayo / tasty pickles / fries

DESSERTS

GIANT CREAM PUFF

$7.00

hazelnut praline / dark caramel / powdered sugar

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$8.00

whipped cream

DERBY PIE

$8.00

bourbon chocolate sauce / whipped cream

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

single patty cheeseburger / fries

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

3 hand breaded chicken tenders / bbq sauce / fries

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

grilled cheese on a brioche bun / fries

NON ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Can of Coke

$1.00

Can of Diet Coke

$1.00

Core Water (30oz)

$2.00

Red Wine

Les Volets Pinot Noir

$20.00

Sean Minor Cabernet

$24.00

Skeleton Malbec

$18.00

Juntos Merlot

$18.00

Drumheller Merlot

$22.00

White Wine

FJ Serra Chardonnay

$24.00

Kate Arnold Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Single Post Riesling

$19.00

Pertico Pinot Grigio

$21.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Creative comfort food on the river. The best cheeseburger in Kentuckiana along with Fried Catfish, Jerk Seasoned Pork Tenderloin, and Korean Cauliflower! Try us soon!

Website

Location

117 E Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Portage House image
Portage House image
Portage House image
Portage House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen - Harry's
orange starNo Reviews
130 West Riverside Drive Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,238
100 West Riverside Dr. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Parlour Jeffersonville
orange starNo Reviews
131 West Chestnut St Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Red Yeti
orange starNo Reviews
256 Spring St Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Orange Clover
orange starNo Reviews
590 Missouri Ave Suite 100 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville

Wild Eggs - Jeffersonville
orange star4.5 • 1,631
1450 Veterans Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,238
100 West Riverside Dr. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62
orange star4.2 • 1,115
5580 Hwy 62 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
orange star4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Union Restaurant and GameYard
orange star4.5 • 544
115 w chestnut jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jeffersonville
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston