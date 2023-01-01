Portal Lounge 597 SW 150th Ave. Suite 140
597 SW 150th Ave. Suite 140
Beaverton, OR 97006
Food
Shareables
Caprese Bruschetta
Three Toasted French baguette, topped with tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and cracked pepper.
Mediterranean Pita Plate
Smooth humus, pita wedges, cucumbers, kalamata olives and tomato slices. Topped with olive oil and spices.
Tots
Tater tots with choice of plain or Cajun seasoning and 2 dipping sauces.
Flatbreads
Classic Margherita Flatbread
Mozzarella cheese, creamy pesto with red sauce, tomato slices and fresh basil.
Asian Fusion BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Diced Chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions, and our gochujang BBQ red sauce. topped with smoked chipotle herbs and fresh baby arugula.
Greek Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella on a spiced red sauce, sun dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese, topped with fresh baby arugula and spices.
Canadian Bacon and Pineapple Flatbread
Shredded mozzarella on red sauce, Canadian bacon, and diced pineapple.
Classic Cheese Flatbread
Shredded mozzarella on red sauce
Paninis
Italian Panini
Toasted French baguette served with black forest ham, turkey, salami, provolone and a semi sweet mustard sauce. Served with a small side salad tossed in our house vinaigrette dressing.
Mozzarella and Pesto Panini
Toasted French baguette served with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and roasted red and yellow peppers finished with pesto sauce. Served with a small side salad tossed in our house vinaigrette dressing.
Turkey w/ Roasted Red Pepper Panini
Toasted French baguette served with turkey, roasted red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and pesto sauce. Served with a small side salad tossed in our house vinaigrette dressing.
Mediterranean Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella grilled cheese with Mediterranean spices. Served with a small side salad tossed in our house vinaigrette dressing.
Salads
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
16 oz Soda
Other Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Wines
Wine by the Glass
Cocktails and Specialties
Signature Cocktails
Poseidon's Curse
A tequila based spirit forward cocktail. Including triple sec, campari, and bitters.
Space Oddity
This glowing blue concoction was supposedly wrestled from the clutches of spiders from Mars. Not for the feint of heart. Featuring Vodka, Gin, Tequila, Rum, and a mysterious blue glow.
S.P.R.I.N.G / H.A.R.V.E.S.T
New Amsterdam Gin, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Mint leaves, and Cucumber.
Siren's Song
A refreshment so enticing it's been known to entice even the most stalwart of mariners to take the plunge. It's deep purple hue and glittering waves are sure to lure you in. Featuring Smirnoff Vodka, Blue Curacao, Raspberry Liquor, and citrus juice.
Star Drop
A taste of the stars, brought back down to earth by Portal's own bar staff for your enjoyment. Served in a martini glass with it's signature lilac hue, this gin, lavender, and lemon elixer has been a crowd favourite since Portal opened. New Amsterdam Gin, Lemon juice, 1883 Lavender Syrup
Solar Storm (Limit 1 Per Customer)
A potent rum punch. So potent in fact that we can only serve you one! Beware, solar winds aren't known to be kind to cocktail umbrellas. Featuring Goslings Black Seal Rum, Passion Fruit, and Lemon juice, all served in an XL Hurricane glass.
Temple Tonic
Our take on a Grapefruit Vodka & Tonic is a cool, refreshing libation perfect for weary adventurers after a long day of exploring forgotten ruins. Featuring Absolute Grapefruit Vodka, citrus juices, and tonic water.
The Gold Skull
Union Uno Mezcal, Midori, Fresh squeezed lemon, Fresh squeezed lime, Sprite.
The Ripple In Time
Rumour has it one of Portal's bartenders encountered this sweet and sour slushie while on a hijinks filled adventure through time and space. Rumour also has it he made the entire story up. We'll leave it to you to decide. Featuring Smirnoff Vodka, lemonade, and strawberry puree.
Timeline 53
Jim Beam Bourbon, Vanilla Chai, Irish cream, topped with cinnamon.
Trident True
An ocean blue blended rum and coconut slushie fit for Poseiden himself. Featuring Cruzan Light Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, Blue Curaçao, and grapefruit juice.
Beachcomber's Mai Tai
Classic Cocktails
Classic Margarita On the Rocks
A classic citrus and tequila cocktail, served on the rocks. Suaza Tequila Monarch Triple Sec Margarita Mix
Spicy Margarita On the Rocks
Gin and Tonic
Exactly what it says on the tin. Crisp. Refreshing. Slightly bitter. New Amsterdam Gin Tonic
Old Fashioned
The original cocktail. Simple, spirit forward, classic. Jim Beam Kentucky Bourbon Angostura & Orange Bitters Simple Syrup
Espresso Martini
Cold coffee cocktail made with espresso, coffee liqueur, and vodka.
Moscow Mule
Beachcomber's Mai Tai
Strawberry Lemonade Daiquiri on the Rocks
Rum & Coke
Cruzan Light Rum Coca Cola Lime Juice
Manhattan
Negroni
A refreshing, spirit forward gin cocktail. New Amsterdam Gin Campari Martini & Rossi Sweet Vermouth
Mimosa
Seasonal Cocktails
Signature Shots
Poison Dart
A shot featuring Sweet Chocolate, Smokey Mezcal, and a hint of orange and baking spice. Mezcal Union Kalua Coffee Liqueur Orange and Chocolate Bitters Baking Spices
'Redacted' Yellow Vodka Shot
A sweet and sour vodka shot garnished with a sugar coated lemon slice. Vodka Lemon Juice Simple Syrup
"Portal Initiate" Tequila Shot
Tequila Shot with a salted rim and a lime wedge to finish it off.
Classic Shots
Mocktails
Signature Mocktails
The Red Dwarf
A refreshing pomegranate lavender bubbly mocktail. Lemon lime soda, grenadine, lavender, and a splash of fresh lime juice.
Jungle Fever
A spicy sweet mocktail. Orange juice, fresh lemon, lime, and pineapple juice. Shaken together with jalapenos for an added kick!
Orange Scare
Chocolate and orange come together for this bubbly mocktail. With a chocolate syrup rim and a few dashes of Aztec chocolate bitters, this orange soda is a delicious treat.
Space Walk
Refreshing spritzer of mint, grapefruit juice, and grenadine. This flavored soda is as cool as a space walk.
Shots/Single Pours
Gin
Tequila
Mezcal (Copy)
Bourbon
Tennessee Whiskey
Scotch Whisky
Irish Whiskey
Extras
Sauce/Dressing
Games and More!
Card and Board Game Rental
Tournament At Camelot
The Crew Mission Deep Sea
The Crew: Mission Deep Sea is a cooperative card game. The goal of the game is to search for the lost continent of Mu, the fabled sunken land. Missions start simple but get more complex as the crew gets deeper into the search. How far you get depends entirely on how well you work together as a team.
Skull
Skull is a fun party game of bluffing, deducing, and out-thinking your friends. If you want to best your opponents, you must bluff, lie and pierce the deceptions that surround the flowers. STRATEGY GAME: Each turn, you may either add another disc to your pile or bet how many flowers you can reveal without revealing a skull. Be wary — if you reveal a skull, the consequences are dire! If you succeed at your bet, you gain a point, and two points wins the game!
Hanabi
Players work cooperatively in this clever deduction card game with an electrifying twist! Each player is dealt a hand of 5 cards, but the catch is that you can see everyone's cards except your own. Working together, you must share (and remember!) vital information to play cards in the proper launch sequence. Light them all to create a dazzling display and avoid a fizzling fiasco!
Love Letter
A Quick Card Game Of Risk And Deduction: The Kingdom’S Princess Seeks An Ideal Partner And Confidant To Help With Her Royal Responsibilities When She One Day Assumes The Throne. Can You Outwit Your Friends And Earn The Trust Of The Noble Princess?
The Fox in the Forest
Familiar trick-taking mechanics with unique character powers Beautifully illustrated cards
Zombie Kittens
An Undead Twist - An undead twist on the original Exploding Kittens that keeps every player involved in the game, dead or alive, until the very end. The last player alive wins. Many Ways to Play - Play Zombie Kittens by itself with up to 5 players or combine with any other version of Exploding Kittens to unlock a mega game for up to 9 players.
BANG!
BANG! "When a man with a pistol meets a man with a Winchester, you might say that the one with the pistol is a dead man... unless his pistol is a Volcanic!" The Outlaws hunt the Sheriff, the Sheriff hunts the Outlaws, and the Renegade is ready to join one side or the other. Which gunmen are Deputies, ready to sacrifice themselves for the Sheriff? Which are the merciless Outlaws, looking to gun him down? 4-7 Players
Codenames
Work together to contact all of your agents before the other team. 2-8 Players
Munchkin
Dungeon crawling adventure game! 3-6 players
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
Party card game for 3-8 players. Race against each other to SLAP a match between a card and spoken word. But, watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you!
Priorities
A party game of extreme honesty and absurd choices.
Scrabble
Uno
Rat-A-Tat-Cat
Children's card game strategy, memory building, and timing will be needed to succeed. 2-6 players
597 SW 150th Ave. Suite 140, Beaverton, OR 97006